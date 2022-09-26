Read full article on original website
Ryan Reynolds Slipped Deadpool 3 Tease in Pregnancy Reveal With Blake Lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby No. 4, but Marvel Studios is delivering Deadpool No. 3 with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine. After his swansong in 2017's Logan, the longtime X-Men star confirmed his return as the metal-clawed mutant — this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — in a video Reynolds posted to social media on Tuesday. A first look at the video, which shows Reynolds dressed in a dirtied Deadpool costume as he develops the threequel for Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios, was spotted in a pregnancy announcement Lively shared on Instagram earlier in September.
She-Hulk: Latest Episode Features a Surprising Punisher Villain With a Possible Blade Connection
Marvel Studios released the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and it was pretty Abomination (Tim Roth) centric. The episode followed Jennifer Walters heartbroken and going to check to see if her client didn't violate the terms of his parole. Jen then gets stuck at Abomination's retreat, where he's rehabilitating some villains that include some obscure characters from the comics. One of those villains just so happens to be a surprising The Punisher villain named Saracen, and he has some pretty major ties to Blade. In the series, he's labeled as someone that thinks he's a vampire, but in the comics he's actually one of the very first blood suckers.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Calls Upon the Mist Hashira Ahead of Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of anime's biggest franchises, and it is no wonder given its formidable cast. Tanjiro and Nezuko may be the stars of the show, but every slayer and Hashira we've met continues to build up the series. Of course, the anime will bring new fighters to center stage when season three drops and one of them will be the Mist Hashira himself. So of course, it was only a matter of time before one fan managed to nail Muichiro's look in a cosplay ahead of time.
Corey Feldman Still Wants to Make Proper Sequels for The Goonies and The Lost Boys
Corey Feldman has been all over the place when it comes to the odds of a Goonies sequel happening, but in a new conversation with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, he confirmed that he's still interested in taking a swing at it. Along with The Lost Boys, which had had some low-budget sequels, Feldman said that he would still love to have a chance to revisit The Goonies -- but in both cases, he would want to do it "the right way," with a budget and a cast list that's a little more befitting the '80s classics.
The Munsters Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Rob Zombie took a break from his hardcore antics for his latest film, instead throwing it back to the sitcoms of yesteryear with a family friendly affair. The Munsters, a reboot of the classic sitcom of the same name, was released on Netflix this week, the same day it debuted on VOD and Blu-ray, giving fans of the series a new take on Herman, Lily, and the rest of the family.
Hocus Pocus 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
The long awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus is hitting Disney+ just in time for Halloween season 2022, and now we know that the film's official Rotten Tomatoes score is. At the time of writing this, Hocus Pocus 2 has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 71%, with 34 reviews having been submitted by critics. The current breakdown is that 67% of critics seem to rate the film "Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes standards, while 32% feel it is Rotten. While that's not a resounding amount of praise for the film, it's a solid indicator that the sequel recaptures at least some of the magic of the cult-classic original.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Jacob Batalon Teases Villainous Future for Ned
Before Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in theaters, there were numerous rumors of what to expect from the film. There were rumors that turned out to be true, like Charlie Cox returning as Matt Murdock and Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returning as their respective Spider-Men. There was a rumor that Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) would become a villain at some point in the film, with this character's comic book destiny being becoming the Hob Goblin. After the events of No Way Home, it seems like that rumor is more likely to come true in a future film. During a new interview with Esquire. Batalon teased the villainous future of his character.
Marvel Changing Armor Wars to Movie Instead of Disney+ Show
Despite teasing work on the Armor Wars TV series just a few weeks ago at D23 Expo, Marvel Studios has decided to change the series from a show to a feature film. The Hollywood Reporter brings word on the development, revealing that the change came after studio sources revealed the wanted to tell the story "the right way." Don Cheadle is still attached to star in the series, reprising his role of James Rhodes aka War Machine for the movie. The trade notes that Yassir Lester, previously attached as head writer for the show, is still on board to write the script.
Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report
Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
DC's Stargirl is Not New Tonight, Here's When the New Episode Airs
With the third season of DC's Stargirl well underway, the challenges for the heroes of the JSA have only gotten more difficult. After running into numerous dead ends in their investigation into the murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler (Eric Goins), last week's "Chapter Four: The Evidence" saw the discovery of a major clue pointing to the return of Dragon King, but that clue doesn't come without some challenges of its own. Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) was seriously injured when he went back to the scene of the murder to investigate and, more than that, the final moments of the episode revealed that Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) has started experiencing physical changes — including developing skin very similar to that of her father, Dragon King. It's a tense place for the series to be but if fans were hoping to find out what's next this week, they will have to wait just a bit longer. There isn't a new episode of DC's Stargirl this week.
Hocus Pocus Star Was "Dismayed" They Couldn't Return for Sequel
The upcoming sequel Hocus Pocus 2 will see the return of the Sanderson sisters as played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, but the original heroes from the 1993 film won't be reprising their roles, with actor Thora Birch recently expressing how she was "dismayed" to not get the chance to be part of the production. While the creatives involved in bringing the film to life expressed that they wanted to avoid relying too heavily on elements from the debut movie, Birch noted that she would have even merely been on the set to show her support for the endeavor, but scheduling conflicts prevented even that from happening. Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney+ on September 30th.
Entergalactic Netflix special: People are raving about Kid Cudi’s can’t-miss release
Kid Cudi’s animated Netflix special Entergalactic debuted on Friday, September 30, to rave reviews and a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, presenting a triumph of art, story, and music — and adding yet another reminder of how this year has given Netflix subscribers so many similarly unique and memorable animated projects to enjoy.
Disney+ Reveals In The Scoop Friendcation Release Date
In The Scoop is getting a spinoff series and it's coming to Disney+. On Twitter, the streaming platform announced that next month will see a release on October 19. There's some real star power for this season of the show. Parasite actor Choi Woo-shik is joined by Peakboy and V from BTS. The Marvels actor Park Seo-joon will also be along for the ride with Park Hyng-sik as well. These kinds of intimate programs will do numbers with these various massive fanbases. It hasn't been that long since the BTS: Permission to Dance special surprise dropped on DIsney+ Day and their fandom descended on the app. The company is probably hoping for similar returns when it comes to this new lifestyle series. You can check out the poster that Disney released down below!
Watch: The Daily Show Host Trevor Noah Exits Series
After hosting The Comedy Central series for seven years, Trevor Noah will be exiting The Daily Show. Decider first reported that Noah will be leaving the show, and the news was confirmed by the man himself ahead of the new episode tonight. Taking over the job from Jon Stewart and premiering his first episode as host on September 28, 2015, exactly seven years and one day from today. Noah was able to become a leading voice in comedy after assuming the role, hosting the Grammy awards two times along with the White House Correspondents Dinner.
Community Movie Officially In Development for Peacock
Community is officially getting a movie! It's been announced that Community the Movie is in development for the Peacock streaming service, with original stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong all confirmed to be returning (Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown and Chevy Chase are not involved at the time of writing this). Community the Movie will be written by series creator Dan Harmon, and plot details are not being revealed at this time.
Netflix Confirms New JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Episodes On The Way
Following Netflix's TUDUM event, many Joestar fans were left perplexed as no news had arrived regarding JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean and a potential third episode batch that would hit the streaming service. With a physical blu-ray set confirming that new episodes were being produced by David Production, the streaming service has recently confirmed, in a restrained method, that Jolyne would be returning to finish the fight against Pucci and his plan that he forged with deceased vampire Dio Brando.
Hugh Jackman Says No One Convinced Him to Return as Wolverine: "I Make My Own Decisions"
Hugh Jackman says that the decision to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 was only on him. On TikTok u/uncrazed caught up with the Logan actor to ask him how Ryan Reynolds convinced him to put the claws back on. Jackman quipped, "I make my own decisions brother." It's a nice sentiment to think about. The Deadpool star had been leaning on his friend for years about a possible Wolverine team-up. But, the Internet was not expecting the news to surface this week out of the blue. Both men apologized to the fans for missing D23, but quickly made it up to everyone that announcing Deadpool 3 would be hitting theaters in 2024. Now, not a lot is known about he plot of the movie. Reynolds had said in the past that the plan for Deadpool 3 was a road trip movie with Jackman before Disney purchased Fox. On the Wolverine actor's side, there had to be something there to get him out of comic book retirement. Check out the video for yourself down below.
Naruto Cosplay Welcomes Kankuro's Puppet to Our World
Naruto has been around the block a number of times since its debut, and in that time, the cosplay community has explored every inch of the franchise. From Team 7 to the Kage and beyond, it seems there are few if any characters in Naruto without a cosplay. Of course, some looks go further than others, and advancing tech has only made these impressive cosplays all the better. And now, it seems Kankuro is celebrating with his very own top-notch look.
She-Hulk Episode 7 Introduces Two Classic Marvel Characters
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has utilized a lot of deep cuts from the Marvel Comics world, bringing an eclectic swath of heroes, antiheroes, and villains to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to characters directly tied to the mythos of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the show has featured some lesser-known characters from comic canon — and it looks like Episode 7 is no exception. A newly-released clip from the show's seventh episode confirms that Man-Bull (Nate Hurd) and El Aguila (Joseph Castillo-Midyett) appear on the show, as they violently get into a fight that damages Jen's car. So, who exactly are these off-kilter Marvel characters? Here's what you need to know.
Scarlet Witch Actress Elizabeth Olsen Wants an X-Men Team Up After Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Return
Marvel Studios has been absolutely killing it as of late and they're showing no signs of slowing down. The studio has had several hit projects be released this year in theaters and on the Disney+ streaming service. We've seen the release of Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Yesterday, we found out some news on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the announcement that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3. One of the key mutant characters in the MCU just found out about the news and is itching for a team-up. During Variety's Power of Women event, someone broke the news to Elizabeth Olsen and she wants an entire X-Men and Scarlet Witch meet-up.
