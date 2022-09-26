Read full article on original website
More NC Black parents turn to homeschoolingThe Triangle Tribune
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Raleigh festival celebrates 10 yearsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
wkml.com
GALLERY: KML’s Last Hometown Helping Hand Of The Season
Another chapter has closed on a successful Hometown Helping Hand season with Zaxby’s!. From Whiteville, to Lumberton, to Fayetteville and back, we have LOVED seeing your happy faces and being able to make your day brighter with our incredible partner Zaxby’s. Hometown Helping Hand is about just that-...
wkml.com
Farm Aid 2022: The Full Setlist From the Raleigh Concert Festival
Farm Aid 2022 was a massive success in Raleigh on September 24, and we’ve got the full setlist for you. The concert festival and fundraiser for the American farmers, was held at Coastal Credit Union Music Park on Saturday, and went about as perfect as possible. Particle Kid (Willie’s...
wkml.com
Jon Pardi Was Oblivious to Clues He Was Going to Be a Dad
Summerfawn Duncan on Instagram: "How i told @jonpardi we were pregnant 🥰😝 We had just gotten our new boat and i said there was a big scratch on the back of it. Even with the baby on board sign AND pregnancy test he still didn't get it.. he thought i was just making fun of him because the boat was his new baby 🤦🏼♀️ 5 minutes later he was blasting baby shark in the kitchen, already thriving hahah"
sandhillssentinel.com
Cameron celebrates Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon Day
Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon celebrated her 99th birthday at Cameron Town Hall Sept. 24. Mayor Pro Tempore Ginger Bauerband presented a plaque to McCrimmon as the town declared Sept. 23 Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon Day. McCrimmon was born in Virginia in 1923 and moved to North Carolina at 10 to...
NC's 1st state monument honoring African Americans to be installed this week
RALEIGH, N.C. — The installation of North Carolina's first state monument honoring African Americans will start on Tuesday in North Carolina's $4 million Freedom Park in Raleigh. The sculpture, which is called Beacon of Freedom, is a 40-foot-tall metal structure that will be installed between the state legislature and...
publicradioeast.org
Piranha caught in North Carolina lake likely dumped there after outgrowing tank
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission shared on its social media pages a picture of a piranha that was caught in a lake west of Fayetteville but said it’s not a major cause for concern. The piranha was reportedly caught in Aberdeen Lake in Moore County, and wildlife officials...
Raleigh cemetery adds a phone booth to call departed loved ones, symbolically
The “wind phone” at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh is one of fewer than 10 known to exist throughout the world, having started in Japan after the 2011 tsunami.
28 North Carolina agencies taking part in virtual career fair
Twenty-eight state agencies are taking part in a free one-day virtual career fair happening this Thursday, September 29th from 10AM until 4PM.
wkml.com
Fayetteville Area Hotels Lending a Hand to Hurricane Ian Evacuees
Hurricane season is starting off strong with Hurricane Ian ready to make quite an impact in the next few days. According to our friends at ABC 11, in an effort to help those fleeing from it’s path, the the Fayetteville Area Convention And Visitors Bureau has launched a website to help find lodging for folks headed to this area.
Homecoming services upcoming
On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Roseboro, N.C. Men’s Ministry will be hosting Family
cbs17
Why does Fayetteville rank as one of worst cities in US for disabled people?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Is Fayetteville one of the nation’s worst cities for people with disabilities?. One website seems to think so. Personal finance site WalletHub.com ranked the Cumberland County city 175th out of the nation’s 182 largest cities for people with disabilities. The website evaluated 34...
wkml.com
Pledge of Allegiance for Sept. 29 – Emma at Eastover Central
The BIG 95.7 WKML is proud to present the Pledge of Allegiance every single weekday morning at 7 a.m. Today’s Pledge is presented by Emma at Eastover Central Elementary School. Thanks Emma for helping us out. Listen below!. KML is proud to support the Red, White and Blue, and...
pinehurst.com
Pinehurst No. 2 at dark – and the story of the mysterious man who appeared
You couldn’t see the flag on the 18th green of Pinehurst No. 2. But you could see the figure. Silhouetted against the faint glow of the lights rimming the clubhouse façade, the figure moved with pace toward the three players who had given up chasing the light and, thusly, chased only what remained.
Robeson County Regional Ag Fair set to return
LUMBERTON — After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Robeson County Agricultural Fair returns this week and “
UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster
The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
As Hurricane Ian approaches, Robeson Co. man still holds out hope for state relief years after Florence
ROWLAND, N.C. — As Hurricane Ian’s remnants are expected to reach North Carolina by the weekend, some residents are still struggling from the impacts of the last hurricane to hit the state. Four years after Hurricane Florence, one Robeson County man says he still hasn’t received aid from...
wkml.com
Fayetteville Area Weather Cancellations and Delays for Ian
As Hurricane Ian impacts Florida today, it’s time to pay attention and prepare for potential impacts in North Carolina later in the week. Currently, heavy rain is expected across our region Friday and Saturday. As closures and delays are announced we will add them to this page. If you’d...
NC school ranked top public high school in the U.S. See who else made the 2023 list.
Triangle schools did well on both the national and North Carolina list of top public and private high schools.
cbs17
10 nabbed on various charges, several guns seized in Nash County, deputies say
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten people were arrested in Nash County and now most of them face a variety of drug charges, deputies said Tuesday night. There was one woman among the group and several gang members, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.
The Robesonian
Homecomings in Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Homecomings are approaching for Public Schools of Robeson County, Robeson Community College, and the University of North Carolina- Pembroke. Robeson Community College’s first annual Homecoming Week will be Oct. 3-7, with a golf tournament on Oct. 6. The University of North Carolina-Pembroke will celebrate homecoming Oct....
