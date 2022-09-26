ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

wkml.com

GALLERY: KML’s Last Hometown Helping Hand Of The Season

Another chapter has closed on a successful Hometown Helping Hand season with Zaxby’s!. From Whiteville, to Lumberton, to Fayetteville and back, we have LOVED seeing your happy faces and being able to make your day brighter with our incredible partner Zaxby’s. Hometown Helping Hand is about just that-...
WHITEVILLE, NC
wkml.com

Farm Aid 2022: The Full Setlist From the Raleigh Concert Festival

Farm Aid 2022 was a massive success in Raleigh on September 24, and we’ve got the full setlist for you. The concert festival and fundraiser for the American farmers, was held at Coastal Credit Union Music Park on Saturday, and went about as perfect as possible. Particle Kid (Willie’s...
RALEIGH, NC
wkml.com

Jon Pardi Was Oblivious to Clues He Was Going to Be a Dad

Summerfawn Duncan on Instagram: "How i told @jonpardi we were pregnant 🥰😝 We had just gotten our new boat and i said there was a big scratch on the back of it. Even with the baby on board sign AND pregnancy test he still didn't get it.. he thought i was just making fun of him because the boat was his new baby 🤦🏼‍♀️ 5 minutes later he was blasting baby shark in the kitchen, already thriving hahah"
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Cameron celebrates Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon Day

Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon celebrated her 99th birthday at Cameron Town Hall Sept. 24. Mayor Pro Tempore Ginger Bauerband presented a plaque to McCrimmon as the town declared Sept. 23 Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon Day. McCrimmon was born in Virginia in 1923 and moved to North Carolina at 10 to...
CAMERON, NC
wkml.com

Fayetteville Area Hotels Lending a Hand to Hurricane Ian Evacuees

Hurricane season is starting off strong with Hurricane Ian ready to make quite an impact in the next few days. According to our friends at ABC 11, in an effort to help those fleeing from it’s path, the the Fayetteville Area Convention And Visitors Bureau has launched a website to help find lodging for folks headed to this area.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wkml.com

Pledge of Allegiance for Sept. 29 – Emma at Eastover Central

The BIG 95.7 WKML is proud to present the Pledge of Allegiance every single weekday morning at 7 a.m. Today’s Pledge is presented by Emma at Eastover Central Elementary School. Thanks Emma for helping us out. Listen below!. KML is proud to support the Red, White and Blue, and...
EASTOVER, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster

The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wkml.com

Fayetteville Area Weather Cancellations and Delays for Ian

As Hurricane Ian impacts Florida today, it’s time to pay attention and prepare for potential impacts in North Carolina later in the week. Currently, heavy rain is expected across our region Friday and Saturday. As closures and delays are announced we will add them to this page. If you’d...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Robesonian

Homecomings in Robeson County

LUMBERTON — Homecomings are approaching for Public Schools of Robeson County, Robeson Community College, and the University of North Carolina- Pembroke. Robeson Community College’s first annual Homecoming Week will be Oct. 3-7, with a golf tournament on Oct. 6. The University of North Carolina-Pembroke will celebrate homecoming Oct....
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

