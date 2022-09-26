ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Benjamin Harrison presentation coming to Evansville

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A presentation that centers around Benjamin Harrison, 23rd President of the United States, is coming to the Evansville Museum.

On September 29 at 6 p.m., Charles A. Hyde will present the talk “Benjamin Harrison’s Republic & the Spirit of Democracy.” Hyde is President and CEO of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis.

Charles A. Hyde – President and CEO of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis

“An American citizen could not be a good citizen who did not have a hope in his heart.” Said Benjamin Harrison, the 23rd President. A news release says Harrison sought to call the United States to higher purpose, and set it on course for the modern era.

A news release says for Harrison, hope meant cultivating an informed patriotism, protecting civil rights for African Americans, paying fair wages for fair labor, giving veterans their due, protecting natural resources, and teaching the next generation the importance of good citizenship and civic service.

Seating is limited, so please make reservations here .

