CNBC
Jim Cramer says Wednesday’s market rally was ‘based on a dream’
CNBC's Jim Cramer said that Wednesday's rally will likely reverse course as soon as a Federal Reserve official reminds Wall Street of its hawkish stance against inflation. "The moment some Fed-head explains the obvious, today's gains will indeed disappear because they're incompatible with the Fed's attempts to control inflation. This rally was based on a dream," he said.
Big win for Biogen: Alzheimer's drug results spark huge gains
Oppenheimer's Jared Holz on Biogen after the company's stock soared on positive Alzheimer trials. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan, Karen Finerman and Courtney Garcia.
Fast Money traders share their five-year stocks
The traders offer up their picks for the next five years. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
Investors believe aggressive Fed will keep stock market down for the rest of 2022, CNBC survey shows
The Federal Reserve's most aggressive pace of tightening since the 1980s is making the majority of Wall Street investors believe stocks will be underwater for longer, according to the new CNBC Delivering Alpha investor survey. We polled about 400 chief investment officers, equity strategists, portfolio managers and CNBC contributors who...
Breaking down the Fed's market impact
Jim Bianco of Bianco Research on the impact the Fed is having on the markets right now. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022: Cramer says buy this drugmaker, even after hitting all-time high
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they do not see the Federal Reserve following the Bank of England's lead in intervening in the hot bond market. They also share a pharmaceutical name they like more than the rest, and explain why it is a buy right now.
Billionaire Investor Ken Griffin Warns Recession Is Inevitable
A recession may be coming, but there are ways you can be ready.
Charts suggest it's time to 'hold your nose and buy something,' Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said investors should consider buying some stocks while investor sentiment is extremely negative, leaning on charts analysis from technician Ralph Vince. "The charts, as interpreted by Ralph Vince, suggest that investor sentiment has reached extremely negative levels, to the point where you've got to hold...
South Korea seeks to freeze $62 million of bitcoin linked to crypto founder Do Kwon as manhunt continues
South Korean authorities told CNBC on Wednesday that they have asked two cryptocurrency exchanges KuCoin and OKX to freeze more than $60 million worth of bitcoin linked to Do Kwon. Kwon is the founder of Terraform Labs, the company behind the algorithmic stablecoin terraUSD or UST and its sister token...
Waiting for market bottom is a mistake and investors should buy now, David Rubenstein says
Investors looking to scoop up deals and position themselves for long-term growth should act now instead of waiting for stocks to bottom, David Rubenstein said Wednesday. "People shouldn't be afraid of going in and buying things now," The Carlyle Group co-founder said during CNBC's Delivering Alpha Investor Summit in New York City. "The great fortunes in the investment world are often made by buying things at discounts."
Asia-Pacific markets mostly lower after S&P 500 closes at new year-low
Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly lower on Friday, the last day of the third quarter, following another sell-off on Wall Street overnight. China's official factory activity data unexpectedly expanded in August, beating estimates. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 1.83% to 25,937.21, and the Topix index fell 1.76% to...
Ron Insana: Something big could be about to break in markets as rates continue to rise
I wrote about the action of central bankers last week, suggesting that the rapid increase in interest rates, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve, would lead to a meaningful break in financial markets, whether at home or abroad sometime soon. Well, it appears that day has come. related investing news.
What Cramer is watching Friday — Good riddance September, inflation still hot, Nike glut
U.S. stock futures point to a modestly higher open on the last day of September and the final day of the third quarter on Wall Street. Big losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq for the month and the quarter. A terrible session on Thursday, with the S&P 500 hitting its lowest level since November 2020. The Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator comes in hotter than expected Friday before-the-bell and shows prices are still rising at a rapid clip. Elevated bond yields dip.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Apple, CarMax, Bed Bath & Beyond and more
Apple (AAPL) – Apple lost 2.2% in the premarket after BofA Securities downgraded it to neutral from buy. BofA said Apple has held up relatively well in a down market, but it expects a negative impact on the company from weakening consumer demand. CarMax (KMX) – CarMax shares slumped...
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Nike, Micron, Amylyx and others
Nike (NKE) – Nike slumped 10% in the premarket after it reported a 44% increase in inventories for its latest quarter, and said it would offer more discounts heading into the holiday season. The athletic footwear and apparel maker reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. Micron...
CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Morgan Stanley Chairman & CEO James Gorman Speaks with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on “Mad Money” Today
WHERE: CNBC's "Mad Money" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with Morgan Stanley Chairman & CEO James Gorman on CNBC's "Mad Money" (M-F, 6PM-7PM ET) today, Thursday, September 29. All references must be sourced to CNBC. PART I. JIM CRAMER: Ever since James Gorman took over...
This mutual fund designed for inflation protection is trouncing stocks and bonds this year—here's what it invests in
Over the past year, inflation has put a major dent in Americans' budgets and portfolios alike. Over the 12 months ending in August, the average cost of a basket of consumer goods rose 8.3%, with certain categories, such as food and gasoline, went up even faster, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Amazon hikes pay for warehouse and delivery workers
Amazon is bumping its average starting pay for warehouse and delivery workers to more than $19 an hour, up from $18 an hour, the company said Wednesday. Amazon is hiking wages as it prepares to enter the peak holiday shopping season, and it stares down increased organizing efforts among its front-line workforce.
Here are the top 15 start-ups to work for in Singapore, according to LinkedIn
The days of easy money for start-ups are gone as interest rates soar and economic uncertainties loom. But according to a new study from LinkedIn, these 15 start-ups have risen above these challenges in Singapore. In particular, fintech, education and telehealth start-ups dominated the list on the "LinkedIn Top Start-ups...
Stock market losses wipe out $9 trillion from Americans' wealth
Americans' holdings of corporate equities and mutual fund shares fell to $33 trillion at the end of the second quarter, down from $42 trillion at the start of the year. With major market indexes falling further since July, experts say losses from financial markets could total $9.5 trillion to $10 trillion.
