Preliminary unconfirmed death toll in Florida after Ian became widespread

Unconfirmed death toll estimates in Florida after Ian spread rapidly on Thursday as rescue and recovery operations had just begun and officials were assessing the devastating damage. On Thursday morning, the sheriff of Lee County, Carmine Marceno, said on ABC's "Good Morning America" that hundreds were presumed dead in his...
LEE COUNTY, FL
MARC Penn Line service suspended due to police activity

BALTIMORE — UPDATE: Penn Line service has been restored and residual delays are expected. According to the MTA, the Penn Line service remains suspended in both directions due to police activity near Seabrook Station. There is currently no timeframe for restoration of service.
MARYLAND STATE
Florida officials complete 'hasty' search for survivors after Hurricane Ian

Nearly two days after Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, officials are continuing rescue and recovery efforts in the region’s hardest-hit areas. After completing a "hasty" search of homes along the coast, Florida officials on Friday said they will a primary search of residences. The primary search, officials said, will be a more thorough look for those who sheltered in place during the hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE
Fort Myers residents begin to survey damage from Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction across Southwest Florida as it roared through as a Category 4 storm. Homes and businesses across Lee County, where the hurricane made landfall on Wednesday, are destroyed. Maura Mecchella said she rode out the storm. "It was very scary to have the water...
FORT MYERS, FL
South Carolina House rejects bill to make six-week abortion ban more restrictive

South Carolina House conservative lawmakers have rejected what is being called a watered-down abortion measure that aimed to make the state's six-week abortion procedure ban more restrictive. The rejection from lawmakers could indicate that the state plans on keeping the six-week ban in place, the Associated Press reported. Many of...
POLITICS

