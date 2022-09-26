Read full article on original website
wmar2news
Preliminary unconfirmed death toll in Florida after Ian became widespread
Unconfirmed death toll estimates in Florida after Ian spread rapidly on Thursday as rescue and recovery operations had just begun and officials were assessing the devastating damage. On Thursday morning, the sheriff of Lee County, Carmine Marceno, said on ABC's "Good Morning America" that hundreds were presumed dead in his...
wmar2news
MARC Penn Line service suspended due to police activity
BALTIMORE — UPDATE: Penn Line service has been restored and residual delays are expected. According to the MTA, the Penn Line service remains suspended in both directions due to police activity near Seabrook Station. There is currently no timeframe for restoration of service.
wmar2news
Florida officials complete 'hasty' search for survivors after Hurricane Ian
Nearly two days after Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, officials are continuing rescue and recovery efforts in the region’s hardest-hit areas. After completing a "hasty" search of homes along the coast, Florida officials on Friday said they will a primary search of residences. The primary search, officials said, will be a more thorough look for those who sheltered in place during the hurricane.
wmar2news
Arizona couple battling cancer completes cross country bike ride
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — “It’s such a huge part of your life to do something like this, so it’s so emotional,” said Chuck Keels through tears as he watched a video on his laptop. On Monday, Keels reflected on the moment when his journey to inspire...
wmar2news
Fort Myers residents begin to survey damage from Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction across Southwest Florida as it roared through as a Category 4 storm. Homes and businesses across Lee County, where the hurricane made landfall on Wednesday, are destroyed. Maura Mecchella said she rode out the storm. "It was very scary to have the water...
wmar2news
Governor Hogan announces nearly $32 million in affordable rental housing awards
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan has announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The funding will is for for the 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. “During our administration, the...
wmar2news
Hogan announces 4.5% cost of living adjustment increase for all state employees
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan has announced that all employees across state government will receive a 4.5% cost of living increase effective November 1. The increase is a part of a series in an effort to enhance statewide workforce recruitment and retention efforts. According to a release from...
wmar2news
South Carolina House rejects bill to make six-week abortion ban more restrictive
South Carolina House conservative lawmakers have rejected what is being called a watered-down abortion measure that aimed to make the state's six-week abortion procedure ban more restrictive. The rejection from lawmakers could indicate that the state plans on keeping the six-week ban in place, the Associated Press reported. Many of...
