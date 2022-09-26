ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Lakhimpur rape case: 'We found our daughters hanging from a tree'

A sleepy village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh is rattled after the rape and murder of two teenage sisters, who were found hanging from a tree on Wednesday. Police have arrested six men in connection with the crime and state authorities have offered financial compensation to the family. They have also announced that the case would be heard in a fast-track court.
Oxygen

Man Who Searched 'How To Make A Homemade Silencer' Gets Life For Missing Ex's Murder

A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of his child’s mother, whose body has yet to be found. Jesus Contreras Perez, 42, will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of his missing ex, Cassandra Ayon, according to CBS Wausau affiliate WSAW-TV. Perez — who shared a child with Ayon — was accused of stalking the then-27-year-old in the weeks and months leading up to Ayon’s 2020 disappearance, after she ended their relationship.
Alabama Now

2-year-old found dead in car outside Alabama day care, police say

A 2-year-old boy found dead inside a car that was parked outside an Alabama day care center apparently had been in the vehicle for an extended amount of time, police said. A relative discovered the child inside a car at Kids Campus in rural Blount County on Tuesday afternoon, when temperatures were around 90 degrees, authorities said. The child, whose name was not immediately released, could not be revived.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
ohmymag.co.uk

Paediatric nurse turned serial killer labelled ‘Angel of Death’ for allegedly murdering 60 babies

Serial killers come in all shapes and sizes, no matter their gender. Their malicious intent to harm those around them is often complex to understand. Many serial killers target adults, however, this woman was not like the others. Her targets were the most innocent and helpless - babies. This chilling true story of Genene Jones will leave you horrified.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Los Angeles, CA
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals.

