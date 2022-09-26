The deadline for first-time voters to register to vote is Wednesday, October 12. This deadline also applies to voters who are registered outside of Missouri but have moved into the state. To register, bring ID to the Nodaway County Clerk’s office in the Nodaway County Administration Center, 8 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday. Registration can also be completed on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website, sos.mo.gov.

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO