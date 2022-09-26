Read full article on original website
Register to vote deadlines loom for 1st time voters
The deadline for first-time voters to register to vote is Wednesday, October 12. This deadline also applies to voters who are registered outside of Missouri but have moved into the state. To register, bring ID to the Nodaway County Clerk’s office in the Nodaway County Administration Center, 8 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday. Registration can also be completed on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website, sos.mo.gov.
Missouri Good Neighbor Week debuts September 28th
When Missouri Governor Mike Parsons signed HB1738 on July 1, Missouri became the first state to designate a whole week for celebrating neighbors. The bill’s language designated Missouri Good Neighbor Week starting on National Good Neighbor Day, September 28 and continuing for six days. Nodaway County hopes to have several nominations.
