Nebraska State

KETV.com

Omaha Red Cross sends team to Florida for disaster relief

OMAHA, Neb. — After Florida was rocked by surging water and forceful winds, American Red Cross volunteers are heading to the coast for support. For the next two days, Cindy Brinker and Pat Shields will make the 1,422-mile journey to Florida. "We'll get into Orlando to report in early...
FLORIDA STATE
WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood

FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
WATERLOO, NE
Papillion, NE
Omaha, NE
Nebraska State
Radio Iowa

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska joins lawsuit against pesticide makers for anticompetitive practices

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has joined a bipartisan group of attorneys general from 10 states and the Federal Trade Commission in filing a lawsuit against pesticide makers Syngenta and Corteva, alleging anticompetitive practices that have harmed farmers. The complaint, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages

LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s unemployment rate is too low

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate is lower now than it was before the pandemic. Both Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are at 2.1% unemployment. Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said this is great news for people who are looking for a job.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts recognizes child welfare specialists with proclamation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Child welfare specialists were the subject of a Tuesday proclamation made by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. Ricketts proclaimed September 2022 as “Child Welfare Workforce Development Month.”. The proclamation recognized the work done by Nebraska teammates, agencies, and partners providing critical services to children and...
NEBRASKA STATE
wnax.com

“Star Wars” Funding Landing in Northeast Nebraska

The years session of the Nebraska Legislature passed the so called “Star Wars” bill that would spend over ninety million dollars in upgrades to state facilities along Lewis & Clark Lake. District 40 legislative candidate Barry DeKay of Niobrara says he would like to see than expanded….
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

UNO working on protecting the state from agricultural-based cyberattacks

OMAHA, Neb. — A group of students in Dr. George Grispos' lab at the University of Nebraska-Omaha is focused on protecting Nebraska's key economy. "As tech is being integrated into a previously mechanical process people aren't aware of the risks that are involved," Grispos said. Grispos and his students...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

VIDEOS: See Hurricane Ian's impact in Florida and beyond

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Watch videos below that already show the storm's devastating impact:. Broward County, Florida. An aerial view of damages in...
FLORIDA STATE
kscj.com

1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA

NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
NEBRASKA STATE
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Nebraska

Nebraska, the The Cornhusker State, is located in the midwestern region of the United States. As part of the Great Plains, Nebraska is comprised of vast praries and farmland. Compared to the rest of the US, Nebraska’s cost of living is 10.9% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It has a population of nearly 2 million people. And, of that number, 16.4% are aged 65 years and older. What’s drawing seniors and retirees to the great state of Nebraska? It might just be these small towns!
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

ACLU of Nebraska: School dress codes failing students

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - ACLU of Nebraska issued a report card Wednesday evaluating the dress codes of Nebraska’s 15 largest school districts — and the grades weren’t good. ACLU analyzed the dress-code policies — including district-wide, grade-level, and individual school policies — of Omaha Public Schools, Lincoln Public Schools, Millard Public Schools, Papillion La Vista Community Schools, Elkhorn Public Schools, Grand Island Public Schools, Bellevue Public Schools, Westside Community Schools, Kearney Public Schools, Gretna Public Schools, Fremont Public Schools, Norfolk Public Schools, Columbus Public Schools, North Platte Public Schools, South Sioux City Community Schools.
NEBRASKA STATE

