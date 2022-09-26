Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Nebraska utility workers en route to Florida to restore power after Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of utility workers are standing by to restore and rebuild power for millions of customers in Florida and other parts of the southern U.S. Workers include 20 Lincoln Electric System employees in Tallahassee, Florida; about 80 MidAmerican Energy employees in the Atlanta area, and about 16 OPPD employees in the Orlando area.
KETV.com
Omaha Red Cross sends team to Florida for disaster relief
OMAHA, Neb. — After Florida was rocked by surging water and forceful winds, American Red Cross volunteers are heading to the coast for support. For the next two days, Cindy Brinker and Pat Shields will make the 1,422-mile journey to Florida. "We'll get into Orlando to report in early...
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood
FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
KETV.com
'Just very uneasy': Omaha woman living in Florida rides out hurricane
OMAHA, Neb. — One Nebraskan now living in Florida is caught in the path of the hurricane. Brandi Kapoun and her family owned the Bohemian Cafe in Omaha before she moved to North Port Florida. On Wednesday night, she was staying with a friend about a half hour away...
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
KETV.com
Hurricane Ian downgraded to Category 3 as it pushes through Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S. As of 8 p.m. ET, Hurricane Ian was moving north-northeast at 8 mph and winds had slowed to 115 mph. Ian was located 30...
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement seeks assistance identifying body found in Missouri River
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa law enforcement is seeking assistance identifying a body found in the Missouri River in April. According to the Mills County Sheriff's Office, a man was found in the Missouri River on April 23, north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa. He...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska joins lawsuit against pesticide makers for anticompetitive practices
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has joined a bipartisan group of attorneys general from 10 states and the Federal Trade Commission in filing a lawsuit against pesticide makers Syngenta and Corteva, alleging anticompetitive practices that have harmed farmers. The complaint, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s unemployment rate is too low
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate is lower now than it was before the pandemic. Both Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are at 2.1% unemployment. Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said this is great news for people who are looking for a job.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts recognizes child welfare specialists with proclamation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Child welfare specialists were the subject of a Tuesday proclamation made by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. Ricketts proclaimed September 2022 as “Child Welfare Workforce Development Month.”. The proclamation recognized the work done by Nebraska teammates, agencies, and partners providing critical services to children and...
wnax.com
“Star Wars” Funding Landing in Northeast Nebraska
The years session of the Nebraska Legislature passed the so called “Star Wars” bill that would spend over ninety million dollars in upgrades to state facilities along Lewis & Clark Lake. District 40 legislative candidate Barry DeKay of Niobrara says he would like to see than expanded….
KETV.com
UNO working on protecting the state from agricultural-based cyberattacks
OMAHA, Neb. — A group of students in Dr. George Grispos' lab at the University of Nebraska-Omaha is focused on protecting Nebraska's key economy. "As tech is being integrated into a previously mechanical process people aren't aware of the risks that are involved," Grispos said. Grispos and his students...
KETV.com
VIDEOS: See Hurricane Ian's impact in Florida and beyond
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Watch videos below that already show the storm's devastating impact:. Broward County, Florida. An aerial view of damages in...
KETV.com
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Stream live coverage of the storm on Very Local app
OMAHA, Neb. — Looking for up to date information on Hurricane Ian?. Download the Very Local app to stream news and storm updates for free — even if you are not in Florida. Here’s how to stream up to the minute coverage of Ian from Florida on the Very Local app:
kscj.com
1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA
NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Nebraska
Nebraska, the The Cornhusker State, is located in the midwestern region of the United States. As part of the Great Plains, Nebraska is comprised of vast praries and farmland. Compared to the rest of the US, Nebraska’s cost of living is 10.9% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It has a population of nearly 2 million people. And, of that number, 16.4% are aged 65 years and older. What’s drawing seniors and retirees to the great state of Nebraska? It might just be these small towns!
KETV.com
NioCorp deal secures millions for critical mineral project in southeast Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — On Monday, NioCorp announced a deal to combine with GXII, a deal that could net another $285 million in capital as it tries to launch a project to mine critical minerals in southeast Nebraska. "Given this merger with GXII, it's going to put us in a...
1011now.com
ACLU of Nebraska: School dress codes failing students
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - ACLU of Nebraska issued a report card Wednesday evaluating the dress codes of Nebraska’s 15 largest school districts — and the grades weren’t good. ACLU analyzed the dress-code policies — including district-wide, grade-level, and individual school policies — of Omaha Public Schools, Lincoln Public Schools, Millard Public Schools, Papillion La Vista Community Schools, Elkhorn Public Schools, Grand Island Public Schools, Bellevue Public Schools, Westside Community Schools, Kearney Public Schools, Gretna Public Schools, Fremont Public Schools, Norfolk Public Schools, Columbus Public Schools, North Platte Public Schools, South Sioux City Community Schools.
