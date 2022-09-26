Related
Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder
St. Tammany DEA agent arrested, accused of battering wife
Fallout from Hurricane Ian is expected to worsen Louisiana’s insurance crisis
“A wake up call”, Bridge City resident agrees with juvenile offenders move to Angola
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BRPD canvassing area where LSU student Allie Rice was killed, asking neighbors for information
BRPD attempting to identify alleged Florida Blvd. robbery suspects
Gov. Edwards announces $600 million HUD grant agreement for recovery
Two New Orleans women arrested in three arson cases, Louisiana fire marshal says
RELATED PEOPLE
Apply for La.’s Child Care Assistance Program
Horror Again As Another Louisiana Mother Throws Child From Bridge
Fentanyl related death leads to arrest in Lafayette Parish
Letters: Why is Louisiana turning its back on proven reforms to reduce recidivism?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana sends help to Florida for Hurricane Ian aftermath recovery
La. Guard sends help to Florida after Hurricane Ian
St. Tammany grand jury indicts three for murder of Lacombe man dumped in Florida swamp
Opelousas man convicted for multiple violent offenses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Water Institute of the Gulf working to restore coastal environments in Louisiana and beyond
8 arrested in Louisiana after agents find meth and heroin inside home
Louisiana lends a helping hand to Hurricane Ian victims
Justice Department Awards Over $250,000 in Grants to State of Louisiana
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 1