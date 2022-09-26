ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angola, LA

KPLC TV

Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD attempting to identify alleged Florida Blvd. robbery suspects

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a burglary suspect. Police say the individual pictured below is connected to multiple business robberies in the Florida Boulevard area. If anyone has information about this case, contact Capitol Region Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or submit a tip online.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Two New Orleans women arrested in three arson cases, Louisiana fire marshal says

Two New Orleans women were arrested Wednesday in three Central City arson cases dating from 2019, the Louisiana state fire marshal's office said Wednesday. Neice Johnson, 52, was booked with aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire an elevator shaft at the three-story McCaleb Apartments in the 2400 block of Clio Street on Oct. 13, 2019. The building had 46 units, and more than half were occupied by people with disabilites, authorities said. Tips from the public helped lead to Johnson's arrest, the fire marshal's office said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Apply for La.’s Child Care Assistance Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s an important deadline approaching for parents looking to apply for the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) through the La. Department of Education. Friday, Sept. 30 is the last day for eligible families to apply before a waitlist is created on Saturday, Oct. 1....
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Louisiana sends help to Florida for Hurricane Ian aftermath recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since this release was sent yesterday (Wednesday, Sept. 28), two more emergency assistance requests have been approved from Louisiana to Florida, including a Department of Children and Family Services shelter task force and a State Fire Marshal all-hazard incident management team. The Governor continues to receive updates on Louisiana’s assistance for Florida while he is in London on his economic development and insurance policy mission.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

La. Guard sends help to Florida after Hurricane Ian

PINEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) is responding to the Florida Department of Emergency Management’s request for assistance through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) process after Hurricane Ian, Sept. 30. Roughly 80 Guardsmen, 30 tactical vehicles and one UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter have moved into...
FLORIDA STATE
WAFB

Louisiana lends a helping hand to Hurricane Ian victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Ian is the first major hurricane of the season to make landfall on the Gulf Coast, and Louisiana emergency officials and volunteers are sending support to Florida residents. “We often find ourselves in the situation where we need that support following a major event,”...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Justice Department Awards Over $250,000 in Grants to State of Louisiana

U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded $253,191 collectively to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was awarded $28,412,...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

WAFB

