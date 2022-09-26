Read full article on original website
Partnership for Excellence 2022: Activating Equity on the Central Coast
Generously sponsored by The Foundation Roundtable for more than 25 years, the annual Partnership for Excellence (PFE) convenes hundreds of Santa Barbara County nonprofit organizations and foundations to learn, network, and collaborate together. Join us on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, for a virtual event exploring and advancing equity within the...
Apply Now: Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program – Nonprofits with revenue of $50,000 in 2019 Eligible to Apply
We’ve been out in our communities across Santa Barbara County, letting microbusinesses know about the Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. This program is in partnership with the County of Santa Barbara and the California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA). The Santa Barbara County Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant...
Rona Barrett Foundation Annual Fundraiser is Back with Love, Italian Style at The Sunstone Villa
Love, Italian Style: A Celebration of Italian Film, Food & Fashion, a themed event on October 9 will benefit low-income seniors through the work of The Rona Barrett Foundation. The Rona Barrett Foundation’s annual benefit event is set for a stunning new location after a three-year hiatus. Guests are invited to celebrate in style while supporting vulnerable seniors, at Love, Italian Style, hosted at the Sunstone Winery Villa in Santa Ynez from 4 p.m. to 7:30 pm on Sunday, October 9.
Join Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649 and Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation to honor our men and women in uniform who proudly served our country on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th at 11:00 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Cemetery
The open air ceremony begins with a flyover by The Condor Squadron; then presentations and performances by the UCSB Color Guard; Gold Coast Pipe & Drum Band; David Gonzales and the Santa Barbara Choral Society, The Prime Time Band, and local guest speakers. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early; the...
