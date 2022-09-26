Love, Italian Style: A Celebration of Italian Film, Food & Fashion, a themed event on October 9 will benefit low-income seniors through the work of The Rona Barrett Foundation. The Rona Barrett Foundation’s annual benefit event is set for a stunning new location after a three-year hiatus. Guests are invited to celebrate in style while supporting vulnerable seniors, at Love, Italian Style, hosted at the Sunstone Winery Villa in Santa Ynez from 4 p.m. to 7:30 pm on Sunday, October 9.

