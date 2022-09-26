Read full article on original website
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
KHBS
Meet the candidates for AR House District 49
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — The candidates for House District 49 (formerly District 78) will have a candidate forum and voter registration drive on Oct. 1 at the Elm Grove Community Center in Fort Smith. The event will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and starts with a free pancake...
KYTV
Environmentalists worry about unintentional fires as drought worsens in parts of southwest Missouri
VERONA, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s latest drought monitor shows part of southwest Missouri with ‘exceptional’ drought conditions. According to Missouri’s drought monitor, much of Lawrence County is in extreme or exceptional drought. Jack Miller, 83, owner of Miller Ranch in Verona, said much of his pastures...
kuaf.com
Advocates For and Against Legal, Recreational Marijuana in Arkansas
Arkansas voters will decide if recreational marijuana can be legal in November. Roby Brock, on this week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, seeks opinions of support and opposition.
cdcgamingreports.com
Motions to dismiss lawsuit over Pope County casino license denied in Arkansas circuit court
Two motions seeking to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the legitimacy of a casino license in Pope County granted to Legends Resort and Casino by the Arkansas Racing Commission were denied Wednesday by a judge in Pulaski County who said the plaintiff in the case has standing to take the issue to court and that he has presented factual allegations that present a constitutional question in the matter.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas disaster relief heading to Florida
ROGERS, Ark. — As cleanup gets underway in parts of Florida, response teams in Arkansas are already or soon will be on their way to offer assistance. With catastrophic Hurricane Ian off the Florida coast, those impacted by the Category 4 storm now have the arduous task of rebuilding their lives.
KYTV
Fact Finders: Are gambling machines in gas stations legal?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - St. Louis area lawmaker Rasheen Aldridge plans to file a bill to address all the gambling machines you see in gas stations. That’s the subject of this week’s Fact Finders: Are gambling machines allowed in gas stations?. Missouri has 13 regulated casinos. For other...
Arkansas Senate suspends state senator over filed complaint
The Arkansas Senate suspended a state senator Tuesday over a complaint he filed against another senator.
KYTV
Ex-Missouri health care charity executives plead guilty to multimillion-dollar bribery and embezzlement scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two former executives of a Springfield, Missouri-based charity pleaded guilty yesterday to their roles in a multimillion-dollar public corruption scheme that involved embezzlement and bribes paid to multiple elected public officials in the state of Arkansas. According to court documents, Bontiea Bernedette Goss, 63, and her...
swark.today
Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge announces suit against President Biden for attempt to relieve student loan debt
LITTLE ROCK— Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a lawsuit against President Joe Biden, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and the U.S. Department of Education for violating federal law when the Biden Administration attempted to categorically cancel student loan debt in August. The suit alleges that Biden violated federal law, the constitutional principle of separation of powers and the Administrative Procedure Act when he skirted congressional authority to implement this policy.
Why do we pay personal property taxes in Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas law that feels as old as the postal service itself-- paying your personal property tax. It's a law that dates back to the 19th century and it's one that Bentley Hovis, Pulaski County Chief Deputy Treasurer, is pretty familiar with. “The simple answer...
KATV
National Cold War Center receives $1.9 Million from the state of Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The state of Arkansas has provided the National Cold War Center with $1.9 million; the contribution will go to the ongoing efforts to make the Cold War Center a major Delta tourism destination. According to a news release, The $1.9 million came in August as...
localmemphis.com
Arkansas could see billions in recreational marijuana revenue
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We may still be months away from Election Day, but proponents of recreational marijuana are already starting to look ahead. "We're really putting our money where our mouth is with bringing forth this opportunity for Arkansans to vote on," said Eddie Armstrong, Chairman of the Ballot Question Committee for Responsible Growth Arkansas. "So a vote for Issue Four is really important, we encourage people to go vote."
KYTV
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina’s coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all of...
KARK
Capitol View: recreational marijuana makes its way onto the ballots in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans will now have the chance to vote on whether or not they support recreational marijuana in November. In the most recent Talk Business & Politics Hendrix College Poll 58.5 percent of Arkansans were for it with 29 percent against and 12.5 percent undecided. Joining...
End of watch: Sheriff honors EMS ‘public safety legend’ who died of cancer
Mourning in southeast Arkansas with the passing of a leader in the region’s first-responder community.
Arkansas correction facilities releasing inmates early due to overcrowding
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Corrections is facing overcrowding at facilities across the state. That’s why it is planning to release almost 400 potential parolees throughout the rest of this year. The ADC says the board of corrections approved a list of 369 inmates...
Evangelical pastor group backing Democrat Jones in Arkansas governor race
As the race to be the next governor of Arkansas continues, a group of evangelical pastors said they are hoping to push voters past party lines.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas lands part of $80 million for farming conservation pilot program
The Rural Investment to Protect our Environment Program (RIPE) announced that the nonprofit and its partners have been awarded $80 million for a pilot program by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities Program. The pilot program will target four states, including Arkansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Virginia.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Several more counties under burn bans
With only a few isolated showers over the last few weeks, Arkansas is continuing to dry out.
