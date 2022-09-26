ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KTLO

4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas

Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Meet the candidates for AR House District 49

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — The candidates for House District 49 (formerly District 78) will have a candidate forum and voter registration drive on Oct. 1 at the Elm Grove Community Center in Fort Smith. The event will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and starts with a free pancake...
FORT SMITH, AR
City
Madison, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
City
Searcy, AR
cdcgamingreports.com

Motions to dismiss lawsuit over Pope County casino license denied in Arkansas circuit court

Two motions seeking to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the legitimacy of a casino license in Pope County granted to Legends Resort and Casino by the Arkansas Racing Commission were denied Wednesday by a judge in Pulaski County who said the plaintiff in the case has standing to take the issue to court and that he has presented factual allegations that present a constitutional question in the matter.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas disaster relief heading to Florida

ROGERS, Ark. — As cleanup gets underway in parts of Florida, response teams in Arkansas are already or soon will be on their way to offer assistance. With catastrophic Hurricane Ian off the Florida coast, those impacted by the Category 4 storm now have the arduous task of rebuilding their lives.
FLORIDA STATE
KYTV

Fact Finders: Are gambling machines in gas stations legal?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - St. Louis area lawmaker Rasheen Aldridge plans to file a bill to address all the gambling machines you see in gas stations. That’s the subject of this week’s Fact Finders: Are gambling machines allowed in gas stations?. Missouri has 13 regulated casinos. For other...
MISSOURI STATE
#Arkansas Highway 7
KYTV

Ex-Missouri health care charity executives plead guilty to multimillion-dollar bribery and embezzlement scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two former executives of a Springfield, Missouri-based charity pleaded guilty yesterday to their roles in a multimillion-dollar public corruption scheme that involved embezzlement and bribes paid to multiple elected public officials in the state of Arkansas. According to court documents, Bontiea Bernedette Goss, 63, and her...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
swark.today

Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge announces suit against President Biden for attempt to relieve student loan debt

LITTLE ROCK— Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a lawsuit against President Joe Biden, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and the U.S. Department of Education for violating federal law when the Biden Administration attempted to categorically cancel student loan debt in August. The suit alleges that Biden violated federal law, the constitutional principle of separation of powers and the Administrative Procedure Act when he skirted congressional authority to implement this policy.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Why do we pay personal property taxes in Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas law that feels as old as the postal service itself-- paying your personal property tax. It's a law that dates back to the 19th century and it's one that Bentley Hovis, Pulaski County Chief Deputy Treasurer, is pretty familiar with. “The simple answer...
ARKANSAS STATE
News Break
Politics
localmemphis.com

Arkansas could see billions in recreational marijuana revenue

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We may still be months away from Election Day, but proponents of recreational marijuana are already starting to look ahead. "We're really putting our money where our mouth is with bringing forth this opportunity for Arkansans to vote on," said Eddie Armstrong, Chairman of the Ballot Question Committee for Responsible Growth Arkansas. "So a vote for Issue Four is really important, we encourage people to go vote."
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KYTV

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina’s coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all of...
CHARLESTON, SC
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas lands part of $80 million for farming conservation pilot program

The Rural Investment to Protect our Environment Program (RIPE) announced that the nonprofit and its partners have been awarded $80 million for a pilot program by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities Program. The pilot program will target four states, including Arkansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Virginia.
ARKANSAS STATE

