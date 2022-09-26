ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Thousands raised during shoebox ministry in Henderson

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13B1Al_0iBCC41j00

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — For such a small congregation, Henderson General Baptist Church sure has a whole lot of heart. This year they set their goals high to touch the lives of children all across the globe.

Church members filled shoeboxes full of useful items for Operation Christmas Child . We’re told they set and reached their goal to make 300 boxes to be sent out internationally.

Evansville K-9s compete in national trials

They are still taking donations for the shoe box ministry and hope that the money raised will go towards making even more. Organizers say they were able to raise $2,000 in donations by the end of Sunday night.

“What better way to give then to a child that might not get anything else so, you know, it’s important to share what you have,” says church member Debbie Manion.

Church members donated themed baskets for the event. Every month, the church asks for a new item that  would go into the boxes, such as clothes, hygiene items and toys.

UP NEXT: Deputy Bryan Hicks leads parade after a year of recovery

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Donated funds slowly distributed to explosion victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – In the days following the Weinbach explosion, the community rallied to raise money for displaced families. One of those efforts was a benefit concert and silent auction. But the days turned to weeks, and some families say they have not been contacted about receiving any funds. “I understand people probably expect […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Free 'Tox Away Day' happening in Owensboro on Saturday

There's a free "Tox Away Day" happening for residents in Daviess County, Kentucky on Saturday. On Saturday, Oct. 1, Daviess County residents are invited to dispose of hazardous household waste at the free drop-off event. Acceptable items include lighter fluid, thinners, turpentine, adhesives, old gasoline, polishes, kerosene, 2 cycle gasoline,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Owensboro Blood Drive Honors Beloved Local Educator and You Can Donate

I have known Connie Morgan most of my life. When I was a student at Thruston Elementary School, she was our "gifted and talented" teacher and I was one of her students. I met her husband George when I arrived at Daviess County High School. He taught ag there. Though I never had Mr. Morgan for class, I and everyone else in the school knew him. Since that time (and that's been thirty years, by the way), George has also taught at Owensboro Community and Technical College and Trinity High. Decades of students know him and that huge personality that earned him the nickname "Big George".
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
Henderson, KY
Society
14news.com

Yard sales happening along Highway 60 in Henderson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky residents are holding yard sales this week all along Highway 60. People who are interested can find household items, clothes and even toys ready to be purchased. The yard sales run for 200 miles through Livingston, Crittenden, Union and several other western Kentucky counties. One...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Nut Club announces half pot details

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s just days away from the 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Officials released from more details into this year’s half pot. Those booths will be back along West Franklin Street. They open at 10 a.m. Monday and run through 10 p.m. every...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Volunteers pack student meals for Hunger Action Month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Throughout the month of September, Eyewitness News has worked to highlight volunteers at the Tri-State Food Bank helping with the fight against hunger during Hunger Action Month. Our month-long series concludes by meeting a group of volunteers from Old National Bank continuing the battle for the hungry. “There’s nothing better in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Evansville K 9s#The Shoe Box Ministry#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
wevv.com

Tri-State Food Bank holds food giveaway at Bosse Field

Tri-State Food Bank, with help from Kiwanis of Evansville, held a food giveaway outside of Bosse Field on Wednesday morning as part of an effort to help families in the community dealing with food insecurity. "Today we are having a - we call it a mobile food distribution, and we're...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Rabies vaccine clinic coming to Legion Park, Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Animal Care & Control is partnering with the Green River District Health Department for a rabies vaccine clinic on September 29.  The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legion Park in Owensboro. Legion Park is located at 3047 Legion Park Drive, and animals must be kept […]
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Charities
WEHT/WTVW

Parade to give veterans a much-deserved homecoming

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Honor Flight Southern Indiana will be hosting an event to give veterans a homecoming celebration. On October 29, at the Evansville Regional Airport, the plane is expected to arrive around 8:15 p.m. Honor Flight Southern Indiana officials ask for people to bring their American flags, signs, banners, and as many people […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Fire Department receives sensory kits

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A partnership between one Evansville woman and Evansville Professional Fire Fighters Local 357 is knocking down communication barriers during emergency situations. “It’s one more tool in the toolbox to help the community and to deal with those barriers we run into every day,” says Larry Zuber, the president of Evansville Professional […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandy Sims has been dealing with hair for over two decades. She says she’s seen hair loss amongst her clients since she started, but this was a little different. “At first, you know when my sink was filling up, I’m like, ‘Okay what is going...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy