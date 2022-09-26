ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
The Independent

US has sent $8.28 billion in pandemic funds to local lenders

On the same day the Federal Reserve gave a sobering report on the U.S. economy's trajectory, administration officials highlighted how they have kept some of the nation's smallest businesses afloat through the pandemic. Roughly $8.28 billion in relief funds have been dispersed to 162 community financial institutions across the country,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Trade Commission#Mlm#Lawsuits#Multi Level Marketing#Linus Business
The Associated Press

Regions Bank Comments on Settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Regions Bank today commented on a settlement announced by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Sept. 28 regarding one type of overdraft fee the bank stopped charging over a year ago. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005703/en/ Regions Bank’s corporate headquarters in Birmingham, Ala. (Photo: Business Wire)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Advocate Andy

Banking Industry Claims Zelle is Safest Way to Move Money

Industry research group shares data on Zelle vs. other platforms, highlights safety of Zelle transactions. The Bank Policy Institute (BPI), a nonprofit research and advocacy group backed by banking industry interests, has released data it says indicates Zelle is the safest way for consumers to move money. The data compares Zelle transactions to those of other peer-to-peer players such as Venmo (owned by PayPal) and Cash App.
MarketRealist

Amazon Made It Easier to Report Phishing Emails

If you’re like most people who actively use the internet, you’ve probably received dozens (and dozens!) of suspicious emails from a source claiming to be Amazon. In the email, you were likely warned that your Amazon account has been frozen or that an issue arose while processing a recent payment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
China
Country
India
MarketRealist

Are Budget Airlines Safe? Pros and Cons of Booking for Less

After several years of travel shutdowns due to COVID-19 restrictions, the airline industry has rebounded. Americans are flocking to airports for long-awaited vacations they have had to put off for a few years. Increased demand, combined with airline staff shortages and higher oil prices, has caused the cost of airline tickets to skyrocket.
LIFESTYLE
MarketRealist

If You Are a Fan of Buy Now, Pay Later Apps, Expect Major Changes

Those handy Buy Now, Pay Later BNPL (BNPL) companies like Affirm and Klarna may soon be under government regulation. A recent report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) indicates the organization believes BNPL lenders are risky for consumers. Article continues below advertisement. Director of the CFPB Rohit Chopra stated...
CELL PHONES
uschamber.com

Recent CFPB Actions Mean Less Choice for Consumers

Americans need access to credit and financial services to meet their financial goals and achieve success. Yet a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) policy change will undermine access to these products, despite consensus that credit access and financial services are a boon to all Americans. Congress has specifically prohibited discrimination...
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

TikTok Video Sparks Debate About Kroger "Mislabeling" Products

Ever purchase a food product from your local grocer that felt particularly lighter than what the weight was listed on the label? If so, you aren’t alone. TikTok user BerryBlondae with ADHD (@sasqueen210) recently shared a video, which has already garnered over 3 million views, showcasing the weight discrepancy she found with Kroger’s Private Select blue cheese crumbs.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
68K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy