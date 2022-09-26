Read full article on original website
Credit card company to pay out $3million to Americans – see if you’re eligible for cash
CREDIT card users will get a payout of nearly $3million. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has released a statement revealing that Credit Karma was "deploying dark patterns" as a way to get customers to believe they were pre-approved for credit card offers. The FTC claimed that the consumers were deceived...
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
Major change coming to Walmart, Target, and hundreds of retailers may save Visa and Mastercard users from paying big fee
A MAJOR change that may affect retailers including Walmart and Target could hit Visa and Mastercard users with lower hidden fees. More than 1,600 merchants are banding together to fight for a new bill being presented in Congress that could tackle the issue of high swipe fees. A bill that...
Couple Splurges on Lavish Vacation After Bank Mistakenly Deposits Millions Into Account
In April 2009, Hui "Leo" Gao and his then-girlfriend Kara Hurring became a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde after Gao's bank accidentally deposited millions of dollars into his account. According to the The Mirror, the bank error happened after Gao was approved for nearly $60,000 in overdraft protection for his struggling...
6 Lesser-Known Side Hustles To Earn Some Extra Cash
The pandemic did not give birth to the gig economy, but it sure did help it grow up a lot quicker. In 2020, side hustlers scrambled to find alternative income streams out of necessity, because...
Two Scam Warnings, Including a New Payment Scam
The post Two Scam Warnings, Including a New Payment Scam appeared first on Seniors Guide.
US has sent $8.28 billion in pandemic funds to local lenders
On the same day the Federal Reserve gave a sobering report on the U.S. economy's trajectory, administration officials highlighted how they have kept some of the nation's smallest businesses afloat through the pandemic. Roughly $8.28 billion in relief funds have been dispersed to 162 community financial institutions across the country,...
Regions Bank to repay customers $141 million in illegal overdraft fees
For the second time in a decade, Regions Bank was found to have charged illegal overdraft fees, the government said Wednesday, in a settlement that will require the bank to repay $141 million to customers and pay an additional $50 million in fees. In an investigation, the Consumer Financial Protection...
Regions Bank Comments on Settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Regions Bank today commented on a settlement announced by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Sept. 28 regarding one type of overdraft fee the bank stopped charging over a year ago. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005703/en/ Regions Bank’s corporate headquarters in Birmingham, Ala. (Photo: Business Wire)
Banking Industry Claims Zelle is Safest Way to Move Money
Industry research group shares data on Zelle vs. other platforms, highlights safety of Zelle transactions. The Bank Policy Institute (BPI), a nonprofit research and advocacy group backed by banking industry interests, has released data it says indicates Zelle is the safest way for consumers to move money. The data compares Zelle transactions to those of other peer-to-peer players such as Venmo (owned by PayPal) and Cash App.
Consumer Bureau Study Details Rapid Growth of Buy Now, Pay Later Products
Regulator seeks to extend key consumer protections to growing credit product. A study released by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) details the rapid expansion of consumer credit through buy now, pay later (BNPL) products such as Affirm, AfterPay, and PayPal's Pay in 4.
Amazon Made It Easier to Report Phishing Emails
If you’re like most people who actively use the internet, you’ve probably received dozens (and dozens!) of suspicious emails from a source claiming to be Amazon. In the email, you were likely warned that your Amazon account has been frozen or that an issue arose while processing a recent payment.
Are Budget Airlines Safe? Pros and Cons of Booking for Less
After several years of travel shutdowns due to COVID-19 restrictions, the airline industry has rebounded. Americans are flocking to airports for long-awaited vacations they have had to put off for a few years. Increased demand, combined with airline staff shortages and higher oil prices, has caused the cost of airline tickets to skyrocket.
Could Hurricane Ian Drive Food Prices Up?
Consumers could be in for a world of added costs.
Puerto Rico Pays Taxes, Gets Natural Disaster Relief From U.S.
Most Puerto Ricans don’t have the right to vote for U.S. president, but they still pay most types of federal taxes to the U.S. government. How much do residents of Puerto Rico pay in taxes, and what does it get them in return?. Hurricane Fiona slammed Puerto Rico and...
If You Are a Fan of Buy Now, Pay Later Apps, Expect Major Changes
Those handy Buy Now, Pay Later BNPL (BNPL) companies like Affirm and Klarna may soon be under government regulation. A recent report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) indicates the organization believes BNPL lenders are risky for consumers. Article continues below advertisement. Director of the CFPB Rohit Chopra stated...
Budget Binders Are the Latest Money Saving Hack Taking Over TikTok
Do you prefer scrapbooks to online photo albums? Do you like bullet journals more than calendar and reminder apps? If so, you might want to learn how to make budget binders with cash envelopes, especially if you’ve seen all the videos about budget binders on TikTok. Budget binders can...
Old Bank Notes Might Be Worth More Than You Think — Always Check the Value
As governments change out former bank notes or remove them from circulation, it’s likely that some people will find themselves with extra old forms of money. For example, following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, money and stamps featuring her portrait will gradually be phased out in the U.K. Are old bank notes worth anything?
uschamber.com
Recent CFPB Actions Mean Less Choice for Consumers
Americans need access to credit and financial services to meet their financial goals and achieve success. Yet a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) policy change will undermine access to these products, despite consensus that credit access and financial services are a boon to all Americans. Congress has specifically prohibited discrimination...
TikTok Video Sparks Debate About Kroger "Mislabeling" Products
Ever purchase a food product from your local grocer that felt particularly lighter than what the weight was listed on the label? If so, you aren’t alone. TikTok user BerryBlondae with ADHD (@sasqueen210) recently shared a video, which has already garnered over 3 million views, showcasing the weight discrepancy she found with Kroger’s Private Select blue cheese crumbs.
