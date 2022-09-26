Read full article on original website
It's the 3rd fatal crash in a week where the morning sun might have been a factor. 50-50 Factory Outlet stores closing with "heads up high" The owner is closing all 4 party goods and novelty stores around the state. Employees plan a last hurrah with the customers.
LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WBAY) - Luxemburg-Casco High School teachers are well-caffeinated every Tuesday morning thanks to the work of students in the intellectual disability program. Up to a dozen students work collaboratively to grind, brew and serve coffee throughout the school, learning practical skills they can use outside of the school setting.
