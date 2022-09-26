ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNAP Nutrition Incentive Boosts Produce Purchases In Oklahoma

The Hunger Free Oklahoma Nutrition Incentive Program called "Double Up Oklahoma" is helping people gain access to fresh produce. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, one in six Oklahomans used SNAP benefits in 2021. The program allows people to take their dollar further if they make healthy choices.
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida As Powerful Category 4 Storm

Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida, on Wednesday as a major Category 4 storm — the second-strongest possible category on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm strengthened Wednesday over the Gulf of Mexico as it moved toward Florida, with maximum...
Drought Impacting Oklahoma's Lake Levels

As Oklahoma’s drought rages on, with no end in sight, lake levels across the state continue to drop. The lack of rain is taking a toll on lakes across Oklahoma. On Eufaula Lake, you can see many boat docks are now on dry land because of low water levels.
Edmond Electric Company Headed To Florida To Assist In Hurricane Relief

Edmond Electric crews left for Florida Wednesday morning to help with power restoration after Hurricane Ian hits later today. Director of Edmond Electric Glenn Fisher said those going are supporting power restoration along with other teams from across the country. “The American Public Power Association represents over 2,000 municipalities across...
