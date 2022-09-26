Read full article on original website
Gov. Stitt Pushes For Elimination Of Grocery Tax Despite Challenge In State Senate
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt called on lawmakers to lower the state’s income tax and eliminate the grocery sales tax, and immediately met resistance from Senate leadership who say such cuts would not be the “right way” to provide financial relief. Stitt announced his wish list a day...
SNAP Nutrition Incentive Boosts Produce Purchases In Oklahoma
The Hunger Free Oklahoma Nutrition Incentive Program called "Double Up Oklahoma" is helping people gain access to fresh produce. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, one in six Oklahomans used SNAP benefits in 2021. The program allows people to take their dollar further if they make healthy choices.
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida As Powerful Category 4 Storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida, on Wednesday as a major Category 4 storm — the second-strongest possible category on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm strengthened Wednesday over the Gulf of Mexico as it moved toward Florida, with maximum...
Drought Impacting Oklahoma's Lake Levels
As Oklahoma’s drought rages on, with no end in sight, lake levels across the state continue to drop. The lack of rain is taking a toll on lakes across Oklahoma. On Eufaula Lake, you can see many boat docks are now on dry land because of low water levels.
Edmond Electric Company Headed To Florida To Assist In Hurricane Relief
Edmond Electric crews left for Florida Wednesday morning to help with power restoration after Hurricane Ian hits later today. Director of Edmond Electric Glenn Fisher said those going are supporting power restoration along with other teams from across the country. “The American Public Power Association represents over 2,000 municipalities across...
DA Steve Kunzweiler Calls For Better Mental Health Care After Stabbing Incident
An emotion filled Tulsa County DA called on state leaders to do more to address all the people suffering with mental illness. Investigators said Steve Kunzweiler's daughter, Jennifer, stabbed him Tuesday, and then stabbed herself in what they called a mental health episode. Kunzweiler said he's seen mental health care...
