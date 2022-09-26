TikTok gets out of political fundraising weeks before midterms

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Politicians are all over social media, but TikTok is saying they want to be an entertainment company. They announced a big change as to what politicians are allowed and not allowed to do on their app.

The midterm elections are right around the corner, and you’re bound to see a lot of politics on your social media. But, what you won’t see is politicians asking for your money, at least not on TikTok. They have banned that.

“It’s interesting to me that they would do that,” said Gerald McCormick.

Gerald McCormick is a consultant with the Ingram Group, but he knows politics and fundraising. He once served as House Majority Leader and says the small-dollar donations that often come through social media fundraising is good for the little guy.

“Personally, I think it is good for our country that we have more people to participate in smaller numbers as far as individual donations go and make the politicians less dependent on the big donors. I think overall that’s an important distinction, and one that’s overall been good for our country and our community.”

TikTok supported its decision in a blog post : “By prohibiting campaign fundraising…We’re aiming to strike a balance between enabling people to discuss the issues that are relevant to their lives while also protecting the creative, entertaining platform that our community wants.”

“It’s a good platform. I don’t see the problem with it. But, if they have their reasons with why they shouldn’t, I could see why,” said Anthony Farr.

“Whether you’re on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, you should have that freedom to do that,” said Kennedy Porter.

But, TikTok wants the freedom to get out of the business of politics, and stick with being an entertainment company.

We reached out to Davidson County Republicans and Democrats. Republican Chair James Garrett responded by saying that more fundraising should happen on social media in order to attract donations from younger voters.

