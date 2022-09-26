World chess champion Magnus Carlsen confirms he quit match against Hans Niemann over cheating scandal: "I believe that Niemann has cheated more"

Read full article on original website
James Fleming
3d ago
How do you cheat in chess? You can see their moves, and they can see yours. Although, white has the advantage due to moving first!
Reply(26)
43
AP_0059532.az
3d ago
Niemann agreed to play naked if necessary to prove he isn’t cheating. Why not let him play in a towel? I’m serious. He’s going to need to prove himself now anyway after the extra cheating allegations.
Reply(6)
16
Rump2024
3d ago
So stupid. It’s pretty easy to control this. Metal detector scan just before playing. Remove shoes. Just like boarding a plane. Problem solved.
Reply(1)
11
Related
Nick Kyrgios goes BALLISTIC at Tennis Australia because he and best mate Thanasi Kokkinakis couldn't get a court to practice on in 'world's biggest tennis academy' in Melbourne
Nick Kyrgios has called out Tennis Australia on social media after he and Thanasi Kokkinakis were unable to get on a court at the 'world's biggest tennis academy' in Melbourne. The Australian Open men's doubles winners were joined by comedian Elliot Loney, who made light of the bizarre scenario in...
Rafael Nadal and wife Mary Perello ‘expecting a son’ together
Rafael Nadal and his wife Mary Perello are reportedly expecting a baby boy, after 17 years together.The 36-year-old tennis star confirmed that Perello, 33, was pregnant at a press conference in June, after Spanish magazine Hola! reported the news.In a new report published on Wednesday (28 September), the magazine claims that the couple are expecting to welcome a son.Giving his statement to reporters in Mallorca three months earlier, Nadal said: “If all goes well, I’m going to be a father. I’m not used to talking about my private life. We live calmer with a lower profile. I don’t expect...
Gerard Piqué reportedly stormed off Shakira’s lawyer’s office due to the rocky negotiations
Shakira and Gerard Piqué meet with lawyers on September 15 in Barcelona, Spain. The 45-year-old singer, alongside her attorneys, Pilar Mañé and Diego Muñoz, met with the 35-year-old soccer player, who, according to La Vanguardia, after 30 minutes, walked off the reunion. The publication informed the...
brides.com
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Everton star Diniyar Bilyaletdinov, 37, ‘called up to fight in Ukraine after serving in military 19 years ago’
FORMER Everton star Diniyar Bilyaletdinov has allegedly been called up to help Ukraine fight against the invading Russians. The ex-midfielder, 37, reportedly served his country’s military 19 years ago. Now he has been summoned by his nation’s army again, according to Jonny Tickle. THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY...
'It is very painful for me to live this moment': Wanda Nara confirms the end of her eight-year marriage to former Inter captain Mauro Icardi just weeks after the Argentine striker's move to Galatasaray
Wanda Nara has confirmed the 'painful' news that she and Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi have broken up after eight years of marriage. Icardi, 29, is currently on a one-year loan deal to Turkish Süper Lig team Galatasaray, from PSG, having made his name as the captain of Inter Milan.
Former world heavyweight champion Nikolai Valuev, who was famously beaten by David Haye, reveals he has been summoned to fight in Vladimir Putin's Russian army... and he plans to enlist next week amid his country's ongoing war in Ukraine
Former world heavyweight champion Nikolai Valuev has revealed that he has been summoned to fight for Vladimir Putin's Russian army in Ukraine. Valuev was a two-time WBA title-holder, and is the tallest and heaviest world champion ever, standing at over seven foot and weighing in excess of 23 stone in his fighting days. He famously fought David Haye in 2009, losing to the Brit by majority decision.
Fans call racism after politician throws flowers at Floyd Mayweather during Rizin 38
Floyd Mayweather got the job done with TKO win in the second round of his exhibition fight with Mikuru Asakura at Rizin 38 last weekend. But it was a moment before the bout started that made waves online. After the Japanese was handed a bouquet of flowers in the ring, Takushi Okuno – leader of Burdock political party then threw Mayweather’s down at his feet in a sign of clear disrespect towards the boxing icon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gerard Pique and Shakira seen leaving Barcelona law firm together as couple look to finalise split
FOOTBALLER Gerard Pique and pop star Shakira were seen leaving a renowned law firm in Barcelona, as the couple look to finalise their split. According to El Periodico and the 'Mamarazzis', the pair met with their lawyers last Thursday to try and reach an agreement on their separation and the custody of children, Sasha and Milan.
Javier Mendez reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov never lost a sparring session, claims Islam Makhachev is the only person to win a round off him
Javier Mendez says no one beat Khabib Nurmagomedov in a sparring session and the only person to win rounds off of him was Islam Makhachev. Nurmagomedov retired undefeated and was dominant in the UFC as he hadn’t lost a round until he fought Conor McGregor. He had his ways with opponents and since he retired, the attention has turned to Islam Makhachev who’s set to headline UFC 280 against Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title.
UFC・
Dustin Poirier reveals he hoped for five-rounds against Michael Chandler at UFC 281: “The better fighter usually wins in the distance”
Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier wanted his UFC 281 return to be five rounds. ‘The Diamond’ has been out of action since his clash with Charles Oliveira last December. In the lightweight title bout, Poirier lost by third-round submission. The defeat snapped a three-fight winning streak which comprised of wins over Conor McGregor and Dan Hooker.
UFC・
CBS News
558K+
Followers
67K+
Post
392M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 172