Memphis, TN

'Basketball Wives' star Brooke Bailey mourns her daughter's death at age 25

By Nardine Saad
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

"Basketball Wives" star Brooke Bailey is grieving the death of her daughter, Kayla.

The reality TV star announced Sunday that the 25-year-old, who is also known as "Pretty Black," had died, but did not disclose details about the death. One brief report, which Bailey reposted on her social media, claimed that Kayla had died in a car accident .

"Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey 💜🕊💔 This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon 🙏🏾" Bailey, 45, wrote on Instagram, sharing a series of photos of her daughter through the years.

In her bio, Bailey added: "FOREVER 💜🕊Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97-9/25/22 #PrettyBlack"

Kayla was an entrepreneur and certified hairstylist based in Memphis, Tenn., according to her personal and business Instagram pages. She also briefly appeared on her mom's VH1 reality series.

Bailey, who also has two sons, received an outpouring of condolences from her co-stars, as well as from rapper Nicki Minaj. She also reposted several messages of support on her Instagram Stories, where she updated followers on her well-being.

"My baby girl is so Loved by all of youuuuu !!! The love and support my family has received today is unreal and appreciated," Bailey wrote. "Thank you ! Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded respect, love and attention. If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her she has forever changed your life."

Bailey added that she had been fasting and praying for days "for something else" but observed that "It was God preparing me for this moment in my life."

"Although, I was not prepared. I am grateful for the 25 years he Blessed me to have HIS child. To love her, to hold her, to teach her, to comfort her. She was my happiness on earth," Bailey wrote.

Bailey was romantically linked to retired NBA star Rashard Lewis and Detroit Pistons player Vernon Macklin. She appeared in the 2011-2012 season of VH1's "Basketball Wives LA," then in the 2022 season of "Basketball Wives."

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Brooke Bailey’s daughter Kayla. Our hearts go out to Brooke as well as her family and friends during this very difficult time," read a statement posted Monday on the show's official Instagram account.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

