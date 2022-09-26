Read full article on original website
Woman found overdosing during Sheffield drug bust
A Tuscumbia man has been arrested after authorities found several different drugs and a woman was found overdosing at a Sheffield residence.
WAFF
Decatur man arrested for two burglary charges
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested on two warrants for burglary in the 3rd degree on Monday. On Sept. 8, 2020, a resident reported a burglary at their home on 8th Avenue SW. Nearly two years later on Feb. 23, 2022, another resident reported a burglary on the same street.
2 hospitalized after Florence stabbing
Two people were flown to the hospital after a stabbing in Florence on Wednesday.
WAFF
Tuscumbia man faces animal cruelty charges after over 30 animals removed from property
A lawsuit filed by the father of a newborn who died at the daycare accuses the owner of negligence - both in caring for his child and in the hiring and training of staff. Sheriff's Office budget request slashed by Limestone County Commission. Updated: 8 hours ago. Sheriff Josh McLaughlin...
WAFF
Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home. Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.
Father of baby that died at Red Bay daycare demands jury trial
The father of a four-month-old baby girl has filed court documents against the daycare accused in her death, demanding a civil jury trial.
Killer who shot woman, nearly hits their child, up for parole
A Franklin County man who pleaded guilty to killing the mother of his two-year-old son, nearly missing the toddler, is up for parole soon, according to officials.
Decatur Police search for missing man
Decatur Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man.
Killen man arrested after police find six pounds of marijuana
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on drug charges on Saturday.
Train vs. vehicle crash reported in Hartselle
Law enforcement agencies responded to a train crash in Hartselle on Wednesday afternoon.
WAFF
Train and vehicle collision in Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday afternoon law enforcement agencies responded to a collision between a train and a vehicle in Hartselle. The accident occurred on Tabernacle Road and officers are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect delays. According to a post made by the Morgan County Sheriff’s...
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
WAFF
Multiple fire departments respond to home fire in Toney
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - At least five fire departments responded to the scene of a fire in Toney Wednesday morning. The fire was located on Planters Rd. in Toney and neighbors reported seeing explosions on the scene but the Hazel Green Fire Department reports that it did not see any explosions.
Former Leighton mayor arrested for drug trafficking
Former Leighton mayor Robert Ed Ricks was arrested Thursday on several drug charges, according to online court records.
WAAY-TV
Morgan Co. capital murder defendant could soon be released on bond; hearing set for Friday
A Morgan County man charged with capital murder could soon be released on bond, more than two years after his arrest. Aaron Carter Howard, now 41, is one of five suspects accused of participating in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the 2020 death of Anthony Sheppard. Hartselle Police say...
WAFF
Motorcyclist flown to Huntsville Hospital following crash
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, a motorcyclist in Decatur was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter after a crash. According to the Decatur Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed around 4:45 p.m. on Church St. near Somerville Rd. It was a single-vehicle crash and Decatur Police determined that the motorcyclist...
Hartselle man found guilty of rape, incest
A Hartselle man has been found guilty of several sex crimes, including the rape of a juvenile.
WAFF
How to be an ambassador for Athens Main Street
ATHENS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re social media savvy, the City of Athens wants to work with you!. Athens Main Street is looking for a group of brand ambassadors to showcase the historic city we all know and love. The program is aimed towards high school, college students and young adults who have a passion for their community.
Limestone County resident: New homes to overcrowd 1-lane road
ATHENS — A resident on a narrow Limestone County road worries new homes approved in the neighborhood will create traffic hazards, but a county official said options for improving Bluebird Lane are limited and under current regulations the county would not accept responsibility for substandard roads.
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County employees receive a pay increase
A salary increase is on the way for Lauderdale County employees. The Lauderdale County Commission passed a budget this week that includes a $2,000 pay increase for its employees. Lauderdale County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus was pleased to share that his nearly 350 county employees will receive a salary bump....
