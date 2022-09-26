ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

WAFF

Decatur man arrested for two burglary charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested on two warrants for burglary in the 3rd degree on Monday. On Sept. 8, 2020, a resident reported a burglary at their home on 8th Avenue SW. Nearly two years later on Feb. 23, 2022, another resident reported a burglary on the same street.
DECATUR, AL
Florence, AL
Alabama Crime & Safety
Alabama State
Florence, AL
WAFF

Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home. Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Train and vehicle collision in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday afternoon law enforcement agencies responded to a collision between a train and a vehicle in Hartselle. The accident occurred on Tabernacle Road and officers are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect delays. According to a post made by the Morgan County Sheriff’s...
HARTSELLE, AL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WAFF

Multiple fire departments respond to home fire in Toney

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - At least five fire departments responded to the scene of a fire in Toney Wednesday morning. The fire was located on Planters Rd. in Toney and neighbors reported seeing explosions on the scene but the Hazel Green Fire Department reports that it did not see any explosions.
TONEY, AL
WAFF

Motorcyclist flown to Huntsville Hospital following crash

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, a motorcyclist in Decatur was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter after a crash. According to the Decatur Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed around 4:45 p.m. on Church St. near Somerville Rd. It was a single-vehicle crash and Decatur Police determined that the motorcyclist...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

How to be an ambassador for Athens Main Street

ATHENS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re social media savvy, the City of Athens wants to work with you!. Athens Main Street is looking for a group of brand ambassadors to showcase the historic city we all know and love. The program is aimed towards high school, college students and young adults who have a passion for their community.
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Lauderdale County employees receive a pay increase

A salary increase is on the way for Lauderdale County employees. The Lauderdale County Commission passed a budget this week that includes a $2,000 pay increase for its employees. Lauderdale County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus was pleased to share that his nearly 350 county employees will receive a salary bump....
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL

