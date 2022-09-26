ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Denton landlord arrested for aggravated assault after threatening tenant

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Denton man was arrested for aggravated assault on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened his tenant with a gun for using the kitchen of their shared residence.Phillip Young, 68, was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon - Family Violence after an investigation into the Sept. 9 incident.According to police, officers were dispatched at about 12:45 p.m. that day to the 2000 block of Scripture Street after a call came in about a civil disturbance. Young, the property's landlord, reported that his tenant was trying to use the kitchen of their shared residence even though they did...
DENTON, TX
nypressnews.com

Man and woman fatally struck by vehicle in Lewisville, police say

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Two people have been killed after a car struck them in Lewisville on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed to WFAA. Police said a man in his 60s was driving east on Farm Road 3040 – also known as Round Grove Road – and struck a man and woman who were believed to be 30 to 40 years old. The driver stayed at the scene, police said.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Dispute between two teens in Lewisville ends in gunfire

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A dispute between two teenage boys ended in gunfire Wednesday at a Lewisville apartment complex.Police got the call at 3:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Deer Run, just north of Round Grove Road.A city spokesman says the two teens had been involved in a dispute earlier in the week, and one of them came by the apartments to shoot the victim.The suspect fired twice. One shot went into the wall, and the second shot grazed the victim's knee, the spokesman said.The shooter ran from the scene, but was in police custody later in the day.Since the suspect is a juvenile, no mugshot or name will be released. No charges have been filed yet.There is no word what school the two teens attended. CBS 11 has reached out to Lewisville ISD for more information.
LEWISVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KCEN TV NBC 6

UPDATE: Authorities identify three people in Hill County shooting

CARL'S CORNER, Texas — Update (Sept. 27, 2022): The Hill County Sheriff's Department has given an update on Monday's shooting. The department states that they received a call from an address in Carl's Corner just after 5 a.m. on Monday Sept. 26. The caller reportedly told the department that three people had been shot.
HILL COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Flees Officers by Walking Into Lake Worth: Police

There was an unusual water rescue in Tarrant County when police had to fish a suspect from a lake. Video of the arrest was posted online by Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian. According to Fort Worth police, it began with a theft call Tuesday afternoon at a store in...
LAKE WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2 Pedestrians Killed, Hit by a Driver in Lewisville Tuesday Morning

Two pedestrians are dead after they were hit by a driver before sunrise Tuesday morning in Lewisville, police say. According to police, 44-year-old Daryl Conforto and 42-year-old Jeanette Flores were crossing Round Grove Road at Rockbrook Drive at about 6:15 a.m. when they were hit by an oncoming car. Police...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Jones
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Spruce High School Student Shot Near Campus, Shooter At Large

A gunman is at large after shooting a student outside a Dallas high school Tuesday afternoon. Dallas Police said officers were called to a shooting across the street from H. Grady Spruce High School in Southeast Dallas at about 4:30 p.m. Investigators said someone in a car opened fire on...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Faces Charges After Firing Rifle Outside Apartments, Targeting Police

A man firing a rifle in a Southeast Arlington apartment complex Tuesday night fired on police officers before being taken into custody and referred for a mental health evaluation. Arlington Police said they were called to the Trinity Trace Apartments on the 1700 block of Trinity Height Drive at about...
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Recruit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Nick Reynolds

Road Rage Continues to Plague Dallas

Violent road rage incidents continue at an alarming rate(Jacek Dylag/Unsplash) Since 2015, more than 200 homicides in Dallas have been attributed to road rage. Last Friday, another was added to that tragic list when a 59-year-old man was shot and killed in a road rage incident near Interstate 20 and U.S. 175.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Teen shot near high school in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — A teenager has been shot near a high school in Dallas, police said. Police said the shooting happened across the street from H. Grady Spruce High School in the Pleasant Grove area. According to police, the victim was shot by an unknown suspect in a car. The...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy