Denton landlord arrested for aggravated assault after threatening tenant
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Denton man was arrested for aggravated assault on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened his tenant with a gun for using the kitchen of their shared residence.Phillip Young, 68, was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon - Family Violence after an investigation into the Sept. 9 incident.According to police, officers were dispatched at about 12:45 p.m. that day to the 2000 block of Scripture Street after a call came in about a civil disturbance. Young, the property's landlord, reported that his tenant was trying to use the kitchen of their shared residence even though they did...
nypressnews.com
Man and woman fatally struck by vehicle in Lewisville, police say
LEWISVILLE, Texas — Two people have been killed after a car struck them in Lewisville on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed to WFAA. Police said a man in his 60s was driving east on Farm Road 3040 – also known as Round Grove Road – and struck a man and woman who were believed to be 30 to 40 years old. The driver stayed at the scene, police said.
fox4news.com
Brawl between parents, students aboard Weatherford ISD bus under investigation
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Parker County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a chaotic brawl on board a Weatherford ISD school bus carrying several students. Video circulating online shows the fight from Tuesday, Sept. 20. "I just don't get why no arrests have been made yet," said Elizabeth, a parent of one of...
Dispute between two teens in Lewisville ends in gunfire
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A dispute between two teenage boys ended in gunfire Wednesday at a Lewisville apartment complex.Police got the call at 3:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Deer Run, just north of Round Grove Road.A city spokesman says the two teens had been involved in a dispute earlier in the week, and one of them came by the apartments to shoot the victim.The suspect fired twice. One shot went into the wall, and the second shot grazed the victim's knee, the spokesman said.The shooter ran from the scene, but was in police custody later in the day.Since the suspect is a juvenile, no mugshot or name will be released. No charges have been filed yet.There is no word what school the two teens attended. CBS 11 has reached out to Lewisville ISD for more information.
KCEN TV NBC 6
UPDATE: Authorities identify three people in Hill County shooting
CARL'S CORNER, Texas — Update (Sept. 27, 2022): The Hill County Sheriff's Department has given an update on Monday's shooting. The department states that they received a call from an address in Carl's Corner just after 5 a.m. on Monday Sept. 26. The caller reportedly told the department that three people had been shot.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Flees Officers by Walking Into Lake Worth: Police
There was an unusual water rescue in Tarrant County when police had to fish a suspect from a lake. Video of the arrest was posted online by Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian. According to Fort Worth police, it began with a theft call Tuesday afternoon at a store in...
nypressnews.com
New ‘blocking trailer’ is protecting Carrollton first responders
CARROLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A busy highway can be a scary place to stand. “When you’re working a scene, you feel the wind from the mirror of a car on your arm, going 70 miles an hour. It’s very unnerving,” said Carrollton Fire Chief Michael Thomson.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Pedestrians Killed, Hit by a Driver in Lewisville Tuesday Morning
Two pedestrians are dead after they were hit by a driver before sunrise Tuesday morning in Lewisville, police say. According to police, 44-year-old Daryl Conforto and 42-year-old Jeanette Flores were crossing Round Grove Road at Rockbrook Drive at about 6:15 a.m. when they were hit by an oncoming car. Police...
fox4news.com
12-year-old Parker Co. girl who shot father in murder plot dies after shooting self, sheriff says
WEATHERFORD, Texas - The 12-year-old Parker County girl who authorities said plotted for weeks with a friend to murder their families died from injuries sustained from shooting herself last week. On September 20, Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies were called to a shooting with a 12-year-old girl lying...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Spruce High School Student Shot Near Campus, Shooter At Large
A gunman is at large after shooting a student outside a Dallas high school Tuesday afternoon. Dallas Police said officers were called to a shooting across the street from H. Grady Spruce High School in Southeast Dallas at about 4:30 p.m. Investigators said someone in a car opened fire on...
Four in the hospital following gunfire at a Fort Worth condo complex
Four people are in the hospital following a shooting in east Fort Worth Tuesday. It all began when a 911 caller said a man had been shot in front of a unit at a condo complex.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Faces Charges After Firing Rifle Outside Apartments, Targeting Police
A man firing a rifle in a Southeast Arlington apartment complex Tuesday night fired on police officers before being taken into custody and referred for a mental health evaluation. Arlington Police said they were called to the Trinity Trace Apartments on the 1700 block of Trinity Height Drive at about...
2 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lewisville (Lewisville, TX)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Lewisville on Tuesday. The officials reported that two people were killed on Farm Road 3040 when a man in his 60s struck a man [..]
DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting on US 287
Authorities said the man who died following an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officials on US 287 on Friday has been identified.
Tarrant County D.A. recommends Texas Seven member Randy Halprin get a new trial
One of the two surviving members of the cop-killing Texas Seven prison escapees may get a new trial. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals will make the final decision.
Grapevine woman struck and killed in Southlake; Bedford toddler killed in rear-end crash
A Grapevine woman has been identified as the victim struck and killed by a car in Southlake over the weekend. Investigators say Patricia Cave was hit by a car on Highway 114. She had major injuries when found and died at Baylor Scott & White.
Lake Worth, Fort Worth police rescue and arrest suspect from lake
LAKE WORTH, Texas — Lake Worth police helped Fort Worth officers fish out a suspect from Lake Worth Monday afternoon. The suspect, not yet identified by police, was wanted for theft of a gun and vehicle. Upon seeing officers, a tweet from Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian stated...
Road Rage Continues to Plague Dallas
Violent road rage incidents continue at an alarming rate(Jacek Dylag/Unsplash) Since 2015, more than 200 homicides in Dallas have been attributed to road rage. Last Friday, another was added to that tragic list when a 59-year-old man was shot and killed in a road rage incident near Interstate 20 and U.S. 175.
WFAA
Teen shot near high school in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — A teenager has been shot near a high school in Dallas, police said. Police said the shooting happened across the street from H. Grady Spruce High School in the Pleasant Grove area. According to police, the victim was shot by an unknown suspect in a car. The...
fox4news.com
Dallas police share photos of persons of interest in shooting death of 14-year-old
DALLAS - Dallas police released new photos of persons of interest in the shooting that killed a 14-year-old in South Dallas over the weekend. 14-year-old Manuel Sterling Edwards was murdered in a vacant lot at the corner of Al Lipscomb Way and Meyers Street early Sunday morning. ◀︎ ▶︎...
