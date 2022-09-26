ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 1

Related
KTEN.com

Oklahoma candidates call for inflation relief

(KTEN) -- As the price of gas, groceries, and everyday items continues to increase, many Oklahomans are feeling the pain in their wallets. "I just came out of the store with two-and-a-half bags... no meat... and spent $50-something," said Durant resident Melanie Ragle. "What happened? No meat! No milk! Can't afford that."
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists in state government, poll finds

OKLAHOMA CITY — An exclusive poll shows that a vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists within state government. In a recent poll conducted by KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated ahead of Oklahoma's General Election in November, one in four likely voters believes corruption is running rampant within state government. Another 60% believe there is some corruption, and only 4% responded that they believe there is no corruption.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Election State#Election Day#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#House
news9.com

Gov. Stitt Pushes For State Legislature To Eliminate State Grocery Tax

Tuesday, Governor Kevin Stitt held a press conference to urge legislators to eliminate the state grocery tax. Lawmakers will return to the State Capital on Wednesday for a special session, focused around spending $2 billion in federal COVID relief funds. News 9 spoke to some Oklahoma City residents who were...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Polling expert surprised by how close Oklahoma's gubernatorial race is

OKLAHOMA CITY — The race to be Oklahoma’s next governor is close, according to brand new polling. KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated partnered together to gauge where voters stand ahead of the November election. The big headline is that our polling shows that Democrat Joy Hofmeister is down just three points to Gov. Kevin Stitt.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Purcell Register

No more years for Stitt

Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Yoel Davidson

Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress

Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Pike Off OTA, Cleveland County residents dispute ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project at state Capitol interim study

Legislators from across the state heard concerns regarding the operation of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and ACCESS Oklahoma from members of Pike Off OTA and Cleveland County residents during an interim study at the Oklahoma state Capitol Tuesday. The new study, requested by Sen. Rob Standridge (R-Norman), followed another focused...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Two Oklahoma men plead guilty to racially motivated hate crime

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two men pleaded guilty to a racially motivated hate crime in connection with a 2019 assault outside a Shawnee bar. Earlier this year, a federal grand jury indicted Brandon Killian and Devan Johnson for assaulting Jarric Carolina in June 2019 outside the Brickhouse Saloon in Shawnee.
SHAWNEE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy