KOCO
Overwhelmingly large amount of Oklahomans want to eliminate grocery tax
OKLAHOMA CITY — An overwhelmingly large amount of Oklahomans want to eliminate the state grocery tax. This is despite no movement on the issue at the state Capitol. Five-hundreed likely voters were surveyed in a poll done by KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated. Seventy-eight percent of voters who spoke...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma candidates call for inflation relief
(KTEN) -- As the price of gas, groceries, and everyday items continues to increase, many Oklahomans are feeling the pain in their wallets. "I just came out of the store with two-and-a-half bags... no meat... and spent $50-something," said Durant resident Melanie Ragle. "What happened? No meat! No milk! Can't afford that."
Oklahoma lawmakers to allocate $1.87 billion in special session
Oklahoma lawmakers are expected to allocate nearly all the state’s $1.87 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds in a special session. The post Oklahoma lawmakers to allocate $1.87 billion in special session appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahoma Legislature approves drought relief for farmers, ranchers
The Oklahoma Legislature appropriated $20 million on September 29 to aid the agriculture industry across the state during the ongoing drought.
KOCO
Race for state superintendent in Oklahoma is unlike others, poll shows
OKLAHOMA CITY — One political race in Oklahoma this year is unlike all the others. New polling released on Tuesday by KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated shows Republicans leading in every race except one. Here is where the race for state Superintendent of Public Instruction currently stands. Among 500...
KOCO
Oklahomans react to bill's controversial stipulation for OU Health to get federal relief money
OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health will receive more than $39 million worth of COVID-19 relief money for mental health care, but the funding comes with a controversial stipulation. Oklahoma lawmakers on Thursday voted to require the hospital group to stop requiring some services for transgender people. Senate Bill 3...
Gov. Stitt says 'now is the time' to end the state's grocery tax
Gov. Kevin Stitt is urging lawmakers to pass legislation to bring Oklahomans relief from rising inflation.
KOCO
Vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists in state government, poll finds
OKLAHOMA CITY — An exclusive poll shows that a vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists within state government. In a recent poll conducted by KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated ahead of Oklahoma's General Election in November, one in four likely voters believes corruption is running rampant within state government. Another 60% believe there is some corruption, and only 4% responded that they believe there is no corruption.
news9.com
Gov. Stitt Pushes For State Legislature To Eliminate State Grocery Tax
Tuesday, Governor Kevin Stitt held a press conference to urge legislators to eliminate the state grocery tax. Lawmakers will return to the State Capital on Wednesday for a special session, focused around spending $2 billion in federal COVID relief funds. News 9 spoke to some Oklahoma City residents who were...
KOCO
Polling expert surprised by how close Oklahoma's gubernatorial race is
OKLAHOMA CITY — The race to be Oklahoma’s next governor is close, according to brand new polling. KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated partnered together to gauge where voters stand ahead of the November election. The big headline is that our polling shows that Democrat Joy Hofmeister is down just three points to Gov. Kevin Stitt.
kosu.org
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt calls on legislature to cut grocery tax, but GOP lawmakers decline to commit
Gov. Kevin Stitt stood on the steps of the capitol building in Oklahoma City Tuesday morning and called on the legislature to deliver inflation relief via a grocery sales tax cut during a special session. “Our communities need relief from soaring inflation, which remains near a 40-year-high,” he said.
Purcell Register
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress
Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
KOCO
Bill requires OU Children's Hospital to stop performing gender-affirming care to get relief money
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers passed legislation during a special session Thursday that won't give federal money to OU Children's Hospital unless it stops "gender-affirming" care. Senate Bill 3 passed both the House and the Senate. Some Republican lawmakers said the stipulation doesn't go far enough, saying gender reassignment...
Here’s why recreational marijuana isn’t on the November ballot
A massive effort to get signatures for an initiative petition for recreational marijuana was tanked by an experimental verification system. The post Here’s why recreational marijuana isn’t on the November ballot appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahoma Legislature approves $125 million investment for 2 new psychiatric hospitals
The Oklahoma Legislature has approved a $125 million investment in American Rescue Plan Act funding for two new psychiatric hospitals.
Public Utilities Dept files motion regarding OG&E for fuel charges to bills
Oklahoma’s Public Utilities Department filed a motion, challenging the recent charges proposed by OG&E to its customers for fuel cost adjustments.
SNAP Nutrition Incentive Boosts Produce Purchases In Oklahoma
The Hunger Free Oklahoma Nutrition Incentive Program called "Double Up Oklahoma" is helping people gain access to fresh produce. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, one in six Oklahomans used SNAP benefits in 2021. The program allows people to take their dollar further if they make healthy choices.
Oklahoma Daily
Pike Off OTA, Cleveland County residents dispute ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project at state Capitol interim study
Legislators from across the state heard concerns regarding the operation of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and ACCESS Oklahoma from members of Pike Off OTA and Cleveland County residents during an interim study at the Oklahoma state Capitol Tuesday. The new study, requested by Sen. Rob Standridge (R-Norman), followed another focused...
KOCO
Two Oklahoma men plead guilty to racially motivated hate crime
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two men pleaded guilty to a racially motivated hate crime in connection with a 2019 assault outside a Shawnee bar. Earlier this year, a federal grand jury indicted Brandon Killian and Devan Johnson for assaulting Jarric Carolina in June 2019 outside the Brickhouse Saloon in Shawnee.
