Game Tracker: Boise State vs. San Diego State

BOISE, Idaho — For the third time in three weeks, the Boise State Broncos (2-2, 1-0 MW) are set to play under the Friday night lights. This week, the boys in blue and orange return to the comfort of The Blue, playing host to Mountain West foe San Diego State (2-2, 0-0 MW).
The story behind Boise State's iconic throwback helmets

BOISE, Idaho — When Boise State takes the field Friday night inside Albertsons Stadium, the Broncos will don an all-blue uniform combination, highlighted by a fan favorite throwback helmet. On Tuesday, Boise State football announced it was rocking helmets with the Bronco + Idaho logo. The logo with a...
Friday Night Football: Week 6 schedule, scores in southern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The push for division titles and playoff positions heats up in southern Idaho as the calendar turns towards October. The Week 6 schedule includes 32 contests featuring a southern Idaho program, with action getting underway Thursday. Due to Boise State's game against San Diego State at...
Idaho high school football rankings: Top teams in each class for Week 6

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's Idaho high school football media poll for Week 6 brought a new face to the 4A classification's top five. Following a massive 42-28 win over then undefeated rival Burley, the Minico Spartans moved into the No. 3 spot. Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) squads continue to...
