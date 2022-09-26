Read full article on original website
'She Built This: Lakes Region' event takes place Sept. 29
LACONIA — Jodie Gallant, CEO of JMG Marketing & Business Strategy and Lakes Region Entrepreneur, and Emily Aborn, founder of She Built This, LLC and Emily Aborn Consulting, together would like to recognize the top sponsors of their upcoming event, "She Built This: Lakes Region." The event is set for Thursday, Sept. 29 at Lakeport Opera House.
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
An entity of Manchester-based Kelley Family Properties has sold 6 Loudon Rd., a 65,520-square-foot office building in Concord, to Sarnia Seacoast LLC for $10.5 million. The Kelley entity, JP Irving LLC, acquired the property in 2019 for $5.6 million. “I’m pleased we were able to add the value to this asset that we did, in such a short period and through some challenging times within the office market that were brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the firm’s Benjamin Kelley. The property features a diverse tenant mix, including several dental and medical uses, many of which were recently renewed on long-term deals, he said. Ethan Cole of North Atlantic Commercial Real Estate Investments LLC represented the buyer in the transaction and worked directly with the sellers.
Laconia residents to participate in Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai
LACONIA — Two residents from Laconia will participate in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Brenda Richards and Kellie Kozens, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $155 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 33-year history.
Compared to nation, New Hampshire shows little interest in house-flipping
When it comes to flipping houses, New Hampshire shows little interest in that segment of the real estate market. In fact, according to a new report, the Granite State ranks seventh among states with the lowest home-flipping percentage rates. In simple terms, flipping involves buying a home, usually renovating it,...
Dave Testerman: Franklin students must read, write, comprehend at grade level
This is the wording from a postcard I mailed to Ward 2 in Franklin. I am currently on the school board representing Ward 2. I have a simple platform. The students must be able to:
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
Sue Knowles, 102
LACONIA — Sue Knowles died peacefully in her sleep at her long time residence, The Taylor Home, at the age of 102. Sue Eleanor (Lutz) Knowles was born on January 22, 1920, in Hyde Park, Massachusetts. Her mother, Catherine Sikora was born in Poland, and father, Walter W. Lutz was born in Austria. Both migrated to the U.S. at the turn of the century. Sue’s siblings were her two older sisters, Irene Barninger and Janina Majcher, both past residents of the Taylor Community, and her younger brother, Broney. All siblings pre-deceased Sue.
Students demand USM replace professor for allegedly saying there are only 2 sexes
PORTLAND (BDN) -- Nearly two dozen graduate students at the University of Southern Maine are demanding their education professor be replaced after the professor allegedly said only two biological sexes exist. The students said professor Christy Hammer’s remarks were inaccurate and transphobic. After all but one student walked out...
New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD
New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
In a sliver of Lake Sunapee, boaters and homeowners clash over public water access
Ryan Nugent is a prudent boat owner. Step on board his 22-foot bow rider, and the first thing he does is point out the fire extinguisher and life jackets. “My wife makes fun of me,” he admitted. “I’m very cautious about everything I do with the boat.”
Police viewing video showing vandalism at library park; Human Relations Committee plans vigil
LACONIA — Police are studying surveillance video which shows people vandalizing the park next to the library with graffiti. Police Chief Matt Canfield said detectives started examining the video after the library reported on Tuesday incidents of vandalism at the facility.
Edwin A. Peterson Sr., 72
LINCOLN — Edwin A. Peterson Sr., 72, of Lincoln, died Tuesday September 27, 2022, in his home surrounded by family. Born Tuesday, October 25, 1949, in Brockton, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Oscar E. Peterson and Rita (Montagano) Peterson.
You Own How Many?! – Coolest Collections From All Over New England
Collections are fun(ish). Yes, I have a collection, and I will explain; however, I said (ish) because I can empathize with those who have a significant other, child, etc. with a collection. I think most collections start uncomfortably. At first, you have a large amount of bottle caps, mugs, vintage...
The Olde Mill Tavern in Harrison Village, Maine is Up For Sale But Not Closing
The Olde Mill Tavern on Main Street in the village of Harrison has been around in one form or another for as long as I can remember. I went there as a young kid with my parents when it was called the Cracked Platter. I was young enough to be upset because they didn't have any hamburgers on the menu. I may have made a bit of a scene over that.
New Hampton Historical Society presents 'The Ballad Lives!'
NEW HAMPTON — "The Ballad Lives!" will be presented by John Perrault on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Gordon-Nash Library. Murder and mayhem, robbery and rapine, love that cuts to the bone: American ballads re-tell the wrenching themes of their English and Scottish cousins. Transplanted in the new world by old world immigrants, the traditional songs wound up re-invigorated in the mountains of Appalachia and along the Canadian border. Presenter John Perrault, balladeer and poet, presents an evening of songs and poetry that are roots-oriented and earthy. He loves to write about and celebrate stories of New England characters and historical figures. John was poet laureate of Portsmouth during 2003-2005. His selection of songs and poems promises to challenge the head and stir the heart.
New England has 2 of the 25 best places to live for families in 2022
Two New England places to live are among the best in the country when it comes to meeting the needs of multigenerational families, according to Fortune. Fortune released its inaugural 25 best places to live for families ranking on Wednesday, and South Portland, Maine, ranked No. 13 and Brookline ranked No. 16.
Laconia candidates discuss housing issues, reproductive rights at bipartisan forum
LACONIA — Republicans Reps. Mike Bordes, Dawn Johnson, and Richard Littlefield, as well as candidate Steven Bogert, and Democrat candidates Patrick Wood, Charlie St. Clair, Eric Hoffman and David Huot participated in the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia's first bipartisan forum Tuesday night. The event ushered in a sense of normalcy and civility for the election cycle. The candidates for New Hampshire House in the recently-redistricted District 5 — including Laconia Wards 1, 3, 4, 5, and 6 — shared their views with voters.
Joyce Connelly, 90
LACONIA — Joyce "Jo" Hayward Connelly, 90, of Pleasant Street, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center. Jo was born on December 31, 1931, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Ernest Hayward and Leona (Floros) Hayward.
Nearly 40-year-old law hurts some Mainers in retirement
MAINE, USA — Scot MacDonald of Scarborough has been retired from teaching since June. So far, life on the other side of work has been pretty laidback. He said he spends most of his time with his golden retriever, Scout, and his wife, Jan. There is one issue that...
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility Customers
Some Mainers will see rate hikes on their natural gas bills after the Maine Public Utilities Commission just approved a rate hike for Summit Natural Gas. Summit serves Cumberland, Falmouth, Kennebec Valley, and Yarmouth.
