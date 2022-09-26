NEW HAMPTON — "The Ballad Lives!" will be presented by John Perrault on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Gordon-Nash Library. Murder and mayhem, robbery and rapine, love that cuts to the bone: American ballads re-tell the wrenching themes of their English and Scottish cousins. Transplanted in the new world by old world immigrants, the traditional songs wound up re-invigorated in the mountains of Appalachia and along the Canadian border. Presenter John Perrault, balladeer and poet, presents an evening of songs and poetry that are roots-oriented and earthy. He loves to write about and celebrate stories of New England characters and historical figures. John was poet laureate of Portsmouth during 2003-2005. His selection of songs and poems promises to challenge the head and stir the heart.

NEW HAMPTON, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO