Moultonborough, NH

'She Built This: Lakes Region' event takes place Sept. 29

LACONIA — Jodie Gallant, CEO of JMG Marketing & Business Strategy and Lakes Region Entrepreneur, and Emily Aborn, founder of She Built This, LLC and Emily Aborn Consulting, together would like to recognize the top sponsors of their upcoming event, "She Built This: Lakes Region." The event is set for Thursday, Sept. 29 at Lakeport Opera House.
LACONIA, NH
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

An entity of Manchester-based Kelley Family Properties has sold 6 Loudon Rd., a 65,520-square-foot office building in Concord, to Sarnia Seacoast LLC for $10.5 million. The Kelley entity, JP Irving LLC, acquired the property in 2019 for $5.6 million. “I’m pleased we were able to add the value to this asset that we did, in such a short period and through some challenging times within the office market that were brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the firm’s Benjamin Kelley. The property features a diverse tenant mix, including several dental and medical uses, many of which were recently renewed on long-term deals, he said. Ethan Cole of North Atlantic Commercial Real Estate Investments LLC represented the buyer in the transaction and worked directly with the sellers.
CONCORD, NH
Laconia residents to participate in Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai

LACONIA — Two residents from Laconia will participate in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Brenda Richards and Kellie Kozens, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $155 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 33-year history.
LACONIA, NH
Moultonborough, NH
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?

If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
ALTON, NH
Sue Knowles, 102

LACONIA — Sue Knowles died peacefully in her sleep at her long time residence, The Taylor Home, at the age of 102. Sue Eleanor (Lutz) Knowles was born on January 22, 1920, in Hyde Park, Massachusetts. Her mother, Catherine Sikora was born in Poland, and father, Walter W. Lutz was born in Austria. Both migrated to the U.S. at the turn of the century. Sue’s siblings were her two older sisters, Irene Barninger and Janina Majcher, both past residents of the Taylor Community, and her younger brother, Broney. All siblings pre-deceased Sue.
LACONIA, NH
New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD

New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
MERRIMACK COUNTY, NH
Edwin A. Peterson Sr., 72

LINCOLN — Edwin A. Peterson Sr., 72, of Lincoln, died Tuesday September 27, 2022, in his home surrounded by family. Born Tuesday, October 25, 1949, in Brockton, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Oscar E. Peterson and Rita (Montagano) Peterson.
LINCOLN, NH
New Hampton Historical Society presents 'The Ballad Lives!'

NEW HAMPTON — "The Ballad Lives!" will be presented by John Perrault on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Gordon-Nash Library. Murder and mayhem, robbery and rapine, love that cuts to the bone: American ballads re-tell the wrenching themes of their English and Scottish cousins. Transplanted in the new world by old world immigrants, the traditional songs wound up re-invigorated in the mountains of Appalachia and along the Canadian border. Presenter John Perrault, balladeer and poet, presents an evening of songs and poetry that are roots-oriented and earthy. He loves to write about and celebrate stories of New England characters and historical figures. John was poet laureate of Portsmouth during 2003-2005. His selection of songs and poems promises to challenge the head and stir the heart.
NEW HAMPTON, NH
Laconia candidates discuss housing issues, reproductive rights at bipartisan forum

LACONIA — Republicans Reps. Mike Bordes, Dawn Johnson, and Richard Littlefield, as well as candidate Steven Bogert, and Democrat candidates Patrick Wood, Charlie St. Clair, Eric Hoffman and David Huot participated in the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia's first bipartisan forum Tuesday night. The event ushered in a sense of normalcy and civility for the election cycle. The candidates for New Hampshire House in the recently-redistricted District 5 — including Laconia Wards 1, 3, 4, 5, and 6 — shared their views with voters.
LACONIA, NH
Joyce Connelly, 90

LACONIA — Joyce "Jo" Hayward Connelly, 90, of Pleasant Street, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center. Jo was born on December 31, 1931, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Ernest Hayward and Leona (Floros) Hayward.
LACONIA, NH

