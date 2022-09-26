Chargers' Joey Bosa likely to miss time with groin injury

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) walks off the field with Brandon Staley after suffering an injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The second-year Bolts HC has not determined if the perennial Pro Bowl edge rusher will need to go on IR, but it looks likely he will miss time after leaving Sunday’s blowout loss early. The Bosa news follows the report of Rashawn Slater‘s biceps tear, an issue that is expected to sideline the Pro Bowl left tackle for the season.

Bosa played just 13 defensive snaps against the Jaguars. While injury trouble has not hounded Bosa every year, he has run into several maladies that have required absences over the course of his career. The four-time Pro Bowler missed four games as a rookie in 2016 (hamstring), was shut down for nine during the 2018 season (foot) and missed four more contests in 2020 (two concussions). This run of even-year injury trouble comes at a bad time for a Chargers team that reloaded on defense around Justin Herbert‘s rookie contract this offseason.

Los Angeles traded for Khalil Mack as part of that effort, letting Uchenna Nwosu defect to Seattle in free agency. The Bolts signed longtime Patriots hybrid linebacker Kyle Van Noy in free agency but used Chris Rumph as Bosa’s primary replacement Sunday. A 2021 fourth-round pick out of Duke, Rumph notched one sack in 16 games behind Bosa and Nwosu last season.

Staley confirmed the team believes Slater suffered a biceps injury and added wide receiver Jalen Guyton sustained a torn ACL. The backup wide receiver also will miss the rest of the season. The Chargers, who played without Keenan Allen for a second straight week, have Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter in place as options alongside Mike Williams. But the injuries are piling up for the oft-injury-prone team. In addition to Herbert’s rib cartilage fracture, the Bolts were without Pro Bowlers Corey Linsley and J.C. Jackson against the Jaguars.