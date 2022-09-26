ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl Details "Ups and Downs" Following Divorce From Nick Thompson

Watch: Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl Files for Divorce From Nick Thompson. Danielle Ruhl is focused on forging ahead with life after the altar. More than one month after the Love Is Blind star filed to divorce from husband Nick Thompson after one year of marriage, the reality TV star is opening up about her journey beyond their romance and subsequent split.
E! News

Six Seasons and a Movie: Finally, A Community Film Is Finally Happening With Original Cast

Watch: Joel McHale Explains the Future of "Community" This news is cool. Cool, cool, cool, to be exact. That's right, fulfilling the show's prophecy of "six seasons and a movie," Peacock announced Sept. 30 that it was making a Community film. The spinoff will bring back much of the show's original stars, including Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong, to check back in with what the study group has been up to since the sitcom ended in 2015.
E! News

Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer Proves the Duttons are More Powerful Than Ever

Watch: Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards. Governor Dutton is swearing in. The Paramount Network released the trailer for season five of Yellowstone Sept. 29, and it confirms what season four left hanging: that John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who only ran for governor to spite his adopted son Jamie (Wes Bentley), will now lead the state of Montana.
E! News

Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump

Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
E! News

Shania Twain Details "Sour" Dinner with Oprah Winfrey

Watch: Kelsea Ballerini Borrows Shania Twain's 1999 Dress for ACM Honors. Shania Twain will remember this dinner with Oprah Winfrey forever and for always—but not for the reason you think. The "Party For Two" singer recently recalled a dinner with the talk show host that she'll never forget, revealing...
E! News

Why the Family of One of Jeffrey Dahmer’s Victims Is Calling Netflix Series “Harsh and Careless”

Watch: The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories. Jeffrey Dahmer's return to the spotlight is not sitting well with everybody. Evan Peters stars as the notorious serial killer in Netflix's DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The series tells the grisly story of Dahmer's killing spree from 1978 to 1991 when he murdered and dismembered nearly 20 men.
E! News

There's a Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Movie Coming: Here's Your First Look

Watch: 4 NEW Bombshells From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Unsealed Court Docs. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal battle is headed to the small screen. Nearly four months after the jury came to a verdict in the Pirates of the Caribbean star's defamation trial against the Aquaman actress, Tubi released the trailer for the upcoming Sara Lohman-directed movie, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.
E! News

Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider Marries Genevieve Davis

Watch: Jeopardy! Will Replace Alex Trebek With Two Hosts. What is … an award-winning wedding announcement?. Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider shared on social media that she tied the knot with Genevieve Davis on May 9 in a small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder in Oakland, Calif. Though the couple are planning a traditional wedding and reception for next summer, they couldn't help saying "I Do" to each other even sooner.
E! News

Nikita Dragun Reveals Why She Really Took a Pause From YouTube

Nikita Dragun may be one of YouTube's biggest stars, but even she needs to take a break sometimes. The beauty influencer, businesswoman and model has been on a hiatus from the platform for over a year, posting her most recent makeup tutorial in June 2021. She broke down the real reason behind her absence on E! News' digital series DRIVE!.
E! News

Ariana Grande Spotted for First Time on Wicked Set Alongside Husband Dalton Gomez

Watch: Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked. Ariana Grande officially has a new pov—from the Land of Oz, that is. The 29-year-old—who confirmed last November that she would be stepping into the shoes of Glinda the Good Witch for a movie adaptation of the musical Wicked—was photographed on set in London. For the filming shoot on Sept. 28, Ariana and husband Dalton Gomez were seen matching perfectly, with both wearing pink face masks and dark brown attire.
E! News

E! News

