Watch: Joel McHale Explains the Future of "Community" This news is cool. Cool, cool, cool, to be exact. That's right, fulfilling the show's prophecy of "six seasons and a movie," Peacock announced Sept. 30 that it was making a Community film. The spinoff will bring back much of the show's original stars, including Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong, to check back in with what the study group has been up to since the sitcom ended in 2015.

MOVIES ・ 42 MINUTES AGO