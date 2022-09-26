Read full article on original website
Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl Details "Ups and Downs" Following Divorce From Nick Thompson
Watch: Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl Files for Divorce From Nick Thompson. Danielle Ruhl is focused on forging ahead with life after the altar. More than one month after the Love Is Blind star filed to divorce from husband Nick Thompson after one year of marriage, the reality TV star is opening up about her journey beyond their romance and subsequent split.
Six Seasons and a Movie: Finally, A Community Film Is Finally Happening With Original Cast
Watch: Joel McHale Explains the Future of "Community" This news is cool. Cool, cool, cool, to be exact. That's right, fulfilling the show's prophecy of "six seasons and a movie," Peacock announced Sept. 30 that it was making a Community film. The spinoff will bring back much of the show's original stars, including Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong, to check back in with what the study group has been up to since the sitcom ended in 2015.
Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer Proves the Duttons are More Powerful Than Ever
Watch: Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards. Governor Dutton is swearing in. The Paramount Network released the trailer for season five of Yellowstone Sept. 29, and it confirms what season four left hanging: that John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who only ran for governor to spite his adopted son Jamie (Wes Bentley), will now lead the state of Montana.
Ramy Youssef Explains Why Bella Hadid Was Such a Natural Fit on Ramy Season 3
Ramy Youssef is not interested in stunt casting. The co-creator and star of Hulu's Ramy, which dropped its third season on Sept. 30, has been very careful and intentional about who has entered the show's orbit since its inception—and for good reason. "The goal for me is always, if...
The Walking Dead Showrunner Teases How Things Will End For The Show’s Most Beloved Characters
Watch: Happy Halloween From "The Walking Dead": E! News Rewind. The Walking Dead is on its last legs. As the beloved zombie drama rolls out the last eight episodes of its 11th and final season, returning on Oct. 2, showrunner Angela Kang understands that expectations are high to wrap things up in satisfying fashion.
Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
Shania Twain Details "Sour" Dinner with Oprah Winfrey
Watch: Kelsea Ballerini Borrows Shania Twain's 1999 Dress for ACM Honors. Shania Twain will remember this dinner with Oprah Winfrey forever and for always—but not for the reason you think. The "Party For Two" singer recently recalled a dinner with the talk show host that she'll never forget, revealing...
New Barney the Dinosaur Docuseries Reveals the Shocking Dark Side of the '90s Kids' Show
Watch: Miranda Cosgrove Talks Pressures of Being a Child Star. One of the world's most beloved children's characters turned into a target for hate. Such is the dark story of everyone's favorite talking dinosaur, Barney. And that story will be explored in Peacock's two-part docuseries I Love You, You Hate Me, which premieres Oct. 12.
Sarah Jessica Parker Mourns Death of Her Stepdad Paul Griffin Forste
Sarah Jessica Parker and her family members are mourning a devastating loss. In a statement shared to E! News on Sept. 29, the actress' family announced her stepdad Paul Griffin Forste passed away the day before at the age of 76 "after an unexpected and rapid illness." "In his last...
Kim Kardashian Says She Hasn't "Gone Gray Yet" After Revealing It Takes 8 Hours to Stay Blonde
Watch: Who Does Kim Kardashian See Herself Dating Next? She Says…. Kim Kardashian isn't hair for the grays. The Kardashians star is known for turning heads with her risk-taking fashion and fierce beauty transformations. But despite Kim's style evolution over the years, she revealed that one thing has remained the same: She hasn't spotted any gray hairs.
Why the Family of One of Jeffrey Dahmer’s Victims Is Calling Netflix Series “Harsh and Careless”
Watch: The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories. Jeffrey Dahmer's return to the spotlight is not sitting well with everybody. Evan Peters stars as the notorious serial killer in Netflix's DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The series tells the grisly story of Dahmer's killing spree from 1978 to 1991 when he murdered and dismembered nearly 20 men.
There's a Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Movie Coming: Here's Your First Look
Watch: 4 NEW Bombshells From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Unsealed Court Docs. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal battle is headed to the small screen. Nearly four months after the jury came to a verdict in the Pirates of the Caribbean star's defamation trial against the Aquaman actress, Tubi released the trailer for the upcoming Sara Lohman-directed movie, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.
Mila Kunis Reveals Why She and Ashton Kutcher Don’t Close Bathroom Doors at Home With Kids
Watch: Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive. If you want an inside look at Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's home life, the door is wide open—literally. Mila revealed that in her household, there are no closed doors no matter the room. "That includes the bathroom," she...
Amal Clooney Wears Fierce Zebra-Print Look to Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With George Clooney
Watch: Meghan Markle Leans on Amal Clooney During Pregnancy. Get ready to go wild over Amal Clooney's latest date night look. While stepping out in New York City with George Clooney to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on Sept. 27, Amal turned heads in a chic black turtleneck that she paired with a pleated zebra-print mini skirt.
Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider Marries Genevieve Davis
Watch: Jeopardy! Will Replace Alex Trebek With Two Hosts. What is … an award-winning wedding announcement?. Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider shared on social media that she tied the knot with Genevieve Davis on May 9 in a small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder in Oakland, Calif. Though the couple are planning a traditional wedding and reception for next summer, they couldn't help saying "I Do" to each other even sooner.
Nikita Dragun Reveals Why She Really Took a Pause From YouTube
Nikita Dragun may be one of YouTube's biggest stars, but even she needs to take a break sometimes. The beauty influencer, businesswoman and model has been on a hiatus from the platform for over a year, posting her most recent makeup tutorial in June 2021. She broke down the real reason behind her absence on E! News' digital series DRIVE!.
Bette Midler Officially Sets the Record Straight on That Hocus Pocus Quote Debate
Watch: Bette Midler Clears Up Hocus Pocus Lyric CONFUSION. Bubble, bubble, we're in trouble—because it turns out we haven't been incorrectly quoting Hocus Pocus this entire time. At Sept. 27's Hocus Pocus 2 premiere, Bette Midler, who plays Winifred Sanderson in the beloved classic, put rumors of a misquote...
Elsie Fisher Explains How the My Best Friend's Exorcism Movie Differs From the Book
Watch: How My Best Friend's Exorcism Stays True to the Book. Fans of Grady Hendrix's novel My Best Friend's Exorcism should anticipate some changes in Prime Video's film adaptation. Star Elsie Fisher said as much to E! News while discussing the new movie's Sept. 30 premiere. "That's totally the struggle...
Southern Charm's Season 8 Reunion Trailer Is Full of Tears and Shocking Allegations
Watch: Why Craig Conover Was Shocked By Naomie & Whitney's Hookup. This Bravo cast may be from the South, but the last thing they'll be doing at the season eight reunion is minding their manners. The two-part Southern Charm special kicks off on Oct. 6, and if the trailer is...
Ariana Grande Spotted for First Time on Wicked Set Alongside Husband Dalton Gomez
Watch: Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked. Ariana Grande officially has a new pov—from the Land of Oz, that is. The 29-year-old—who confirmed last November that she would be stepping into the shoes of Glinda the Good Witch for a movie adaptation of the musical Wicked—was photographed on set in London. For the filming shoot on Sept. 28, Ariana and husband Dalton Gomez were seen matching perfectly, with both wearing pink face masks and dark brown attire.
