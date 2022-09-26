ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattituck, NY

NWS confirms EF-0 tornado touched down on LI during Sunday night's storm

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 3 days ago

MATTITUCK, N.Y. (WCBS 880) — A small EF-0 tornado touched down on Long Island amid gusty winds and downpours across the Tri-State Sunday night, the National Weather Service confirmed Monday.

The agency said the tornado hit the Suffolk County town of Mattituck just after 11 p.m.

The tornado lasted about just about three minutes, but had an estimated peak wind of 75-85 mph.

The NWS said its width was about 75 yards and that its path was around 2.1 miles.

No one was injured or killed.

WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
