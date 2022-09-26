NWS confirms EF-0 tornado touched down on LI during Sunday night's storm

MATTITUCK, N.Y. (WCBS 880) — A small EF-0 tornado touched down on Long Island amid gusty winds and downpours across the Tri-State Sunday night, the National Weather Service confirmed Monday.

The agency said the tornado hit the Suffolk County town of Mattituck just after 11 p.m.

The tornado lasted about just about three minutes, but had an estimated peak wind of 75-85 mph.

The NWS said its width was about 75 yards and that its path was around 2.1 miles.

No one was injured or killed.