Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Democratic Party. What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to?. After 18 years in local government, I ran for state representative to help try and fix some of the serious problems we have in MI. Eight years of Republican control had created severe problems with revenue sharing to local governments, underfunding of education at all levels and disastrous disinvestment in our infrastructure.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO