One of Fulton County’s oldest houses will be rehabilitated and permanently preserved in a sale brokered by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. The Hembree Farmhouse in Roswell, dating to around 1835, was recently purchased by Brandy and Jared Kirschner for the low price of $125,000 in exchange for strict preservation agreements. The Kirschners were not immediately available for comment on the sale, which was announced on Sept. 29.

ROSWELL, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO