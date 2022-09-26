Read full article on original website
Three Forsyth County high schools make top 25 list for best in Georgia
Lambert High School(Photo/Forsyth County School District) (Forsyth County, GA) A new study ranks several of Forsyth County’s high schools as the best in the state. Niche.com released its list of the best public high schools in Georgia this week. The county’s highest-rated high school is Lambert High School, which ranks No. 4.
nowhabersham.com
White County United Way ups its fundraising goal
The United Way of White County has set its 2023 fundraising goal at $80,000. The funds will be used to support local not-for-profit agencies in fulfilling their missions to enrich the lives of neighbors in need. “In kicking off the 2023 campaign, the United Way of White County looks to...
accesswdun.com
Rabun County wreck claims lives of elderly Franklin, N.C., women
Two Franklin, N.C., women died in a two-vehicle wreck east of Clayton Wednesday afternoon. The wreck happened about 3:15 p.m.on Ga. 2 east of Mcworter Lane in Rabun County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 2007 Mercedes Benz E350 driven by Judith Coolidge Hughes, 81, was traveling west on...
Secretary of State’s Office opens investigation into Fulton County election information breach
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned the Secretary of State’s Office has opened an investigation after Fulton County revealed last week that a poll worker emailed sensitive voter information to an unauthorized person. A state official said Fulton County did report this to the Secretary of...
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
saportareport.com
Historic Roswell farmhouse to be preserved by sale
One of Fulton County’s oldest houses will be rehabilitated and permanently preserved in a sale brokered by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. The Hembree Farmhouse in Roswell, dating to around 1835, was recently purchased by Brandy and Jared Kirschner for the low price of $125,000 in exchange for strict preservation agreements. The Kirschners were not immediately available for comment on the sale, which was announced on Sept. 29.
Hurricane Ian: How to prepare for the storm in Forsyth County
A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for the state of Georgia due to Hurricane Ian(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for Forsyth County and the entire state of Georgia. Governor Kemp made the declaration on Tuesday, September 27, in advance of Hurricane Ian making landfall. The state of emergency will run through midnight on Friday, October 28, unless extended by Kemp.
Gwinnett superintendent drops out of board of directors months after complaints from parents
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County’s superintendent is now off the board of directors of the agency that accredits schools. His resignation comes after months of complaints from a group of parents. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville finding answers as to why those parents say there...
School Board member emerges as potential candidate for Commission seat
Clarke County School Board member Kirrena Gallagher becomes the first to say she will run for the District 2 seat on the Athens-Clarke County Commission, tossing her hat in the ring in a special election that will be held next March. Gallagher, elected to the School Board in 2020, would be a candidate to replace Mariah Parker, the District 2 Commissioner who resigned late last month.
Gov Kemp announces Lake Lanier water sharing agreement
A historic Lake Lanier water agreement has been finalized between the state and representatives with water service providers from Forsyth, Gwinnett, and Hall counties. After more than 30 years of work and negotiation, Governor Brian Kemp says the state has a sound, carefully developed, and fair resolution to the long and slow battle of what was referred to as the “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
nowhabersham.com
Habersham Schools on normal schedule Friday; SATs rescheduled
It looks like Georgia dodged a bullet. The fifth most powerful storm to ever hit the U.S. is moving away from the Peach State into the Carolinas. Many are breathing a sigh of relief due to the not-so-distant memory of Irma. While the potential for threatening wind and rain in...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier death: Georgia mom's killing 'deliberate and personal act,' investigators say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia deputies say they believe the killing of a Georgia mother whose body was found naked, burned and dumped the woods after she sent a cryptic text message to her daughter was a "deliberate and personal act." The case of 59-year-old Debbie Collier's death has raised...
As Governor declares state of emergency, Ian impacts sports in Athens, NE Ga
Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is intensifying in strength as it nears the Florida coast. The Governor’s declaration, which comes with the call-up of 500 National Guard members, is for all 159 counties in Georgia. Forecasters say the state could receive heavy rains and gusty winds into the weekend. There’s also the possibility the storm could make a second landfall near Savannah.
Georgia mayor dies in motocross accident, officials say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga — A mayor of a small Georgia city died in a motocross accident on Saturday morning, according to officials. Perry Bell, the mayor of White, Ga, died while competing in an event at the Lazy River Motocross outside of Dalton, according to interim Mayor Gary Crisp.
cobbcountycourier.com
Kemp issues State of Emergency for all Georgia counties, brunt of storm expected to pass to the east of Cobb County
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for all Georgia counties due to the possibility of heavy rain and damaging winds as the Hurricane Ian‘s impact reaches the state. The press release announcing the declaration described the currently forecast path of the storm as follows:. Ian is...
Expect more travel delays this week on GA 400 in north Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Delays are expected all week on SR 400 as construction crews work along the highway in the northern section of Forsyth County. The northbound right traffic lane was closed on Monday, September 26 from SR 369 to Martin Road to begin working on the shoulder along 400 and land restriping. The lane will remain closed for construction between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
cobbcountycourier.com
Wind advisory issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties as Ian heads northward: Possible wind gusts up to 35 MPH
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook and wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties on Thursday September 29 due to expected wind gusts of up to 35 mph as tropical storm Ian bears down on Georgia later in the day. Ian was downgraded from a...
wrwh.com
Update On Hurricane Ian For White County
(Cleveland)- The latest forecast information on Hurricane Ian is looking better for White County as far as the brunt of the storm system. In a situation update, Tuesday morning to all county department heads and other county partners Don Strength White County Public Safety Division Chief and Deputy EMA Director advised that forecast models once again bumped the forecast track slightly southeast overnight and now bring Ian inland near Tampa Florida early Thursday morning.
Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts
Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
