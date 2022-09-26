ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

White County United Way ups its fundraising goal

The United Way of White County has set its 2023 fundraising goal at $80,000. The funds will be used to support local not-for-profit agencies in fulfilling their missions to enrich the lives of neighbors in need. “In kicking off the 2023 campaign, the United Way of White County looks to...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Rabun County wreck claims lives of elderly Franklin, N.C., women

Two Franklin, N.C., women died in a two-vehicle wreck east of Clayton Wednesday afternoon. The wreck happened about 3:15 p.m.on Ga. 2 east of Mcworter Lane in Rabun County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 2007 Mercedes Benz E350 driven by Judith Coolidge Hughes, 81, was traveling west on...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
Historic Roswell farmhouse to be preserved by sale

One of Fulton County’s oldest houses will be rehabilitated and permanently preserved in a sale brokered by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. The Hembree Farmhouse in Roswell, dating to around 1835, was recently purchased by Brandy and Jared Kirschner for the low price of $125,000 in exchange for strict preservation agreements. The Kirschners were not immediately available for comment on the sale, which was announced on Sept. 29.
ROSWELL, GA
Justine Lookenott

Hurricane Ian: How to prepare for the storm in Forsyth County

A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for the state of Georgia due to Hurricane Ian(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for Forsyth County and the entire state of Georgia. Governor Kemp made the declaration on Tuesday, September 27, in advance of Hurricane Ian making landfall. The state of emergency will run through midnight on Friday, October 28, unless extended by Kemp.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
School Board member emerges as potential candidate for Commission seat

Clarke County School Board member Kirrena Gallagher becomes the first to say she will run for the District 2 seat on the Athens-Clarke County Commission, tossing her hat in the ring in a special election that will be held next March. Gallagher, elected to the School Board in 2020, would be a candidate to replace Mariah Parker, the District 2 Commissioner who resigned late last month.
ATHENS, GA
Gov Kemp announces Lake Lanier water sharing agreement

A historic Lake Lanier water agreement has been finalized between the state and representatives with water service providers from Forsyth, Gwinnett, and Hall counties. After more than 30 years of work and negotiation, Governor Brian Kemp says the state has a sound, carefully developed, and fair resolution to the long and slow battle of what was referred to as the “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
As Governor declares state of emergency, Ian impacts sports in Athens, NE Ga

Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is intensifying in strength as it nears the Florida coast. The Governor’s declaration, which comes with the call-up of 500 National Guard members, is for all 159 counties in Georgia. Forecasters say the state could receive heavy rains and gusty winds into the weekend. There’s also the possibility the storm could make a second landfall near Savannah.
ATHENS, GA
Michelle Hall

Expect more travel delays this week on GA 400 in north Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) Delays are expected all week on SR 400 as construction crews work along the highway in the northern section of Forsyth County. The northbound right traffic lane was closed on Monday, September 26 from SR 369 to Martin Road to begin working on the shoulder along 400 and land restriping. The lane will remain closed for construction between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Update On Hurricane Ian For White County

(Cleveland)- The latest forecast information on Hurricane Ian is looking better for White County as far as the brunt of the storm system. In a situation update, Tuesday morning to all county department heads and other county partners Don Strength White County Public Safety Division Chief and Deputy EMA Director advised that forecast models once again bumped the forecast track slightly southeast overnight and now bring Ian inland near Tampa Florida early Thursday morning.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts

Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA

