NASCAR: Driver change announced for Hendrick Motorsports
With Alex Bowman experiencing concussion-like symptoms, Noah Gragson is set to replace him at Hendrick Motorsports for this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Concussion-like symptoms brought on by a single-car wreck in the Gen 7 car have sidelined another NASCAR Cup Series driver, with Hendrick Motorsports’...
Denny Hamlin Unexpectedly Pulled Aside by Joe Gibbs After Texas for Conversation, and Driver Didn’t Have Much to Say
Denny Hamlin was unexpectedly pulled away from reporters after Texas by Joe Gibbs, who had a very one-side conversation with his driver. The post Denny Hamlin Unexpectedly Pulled Aside by Joe Gibbs After Texas for Conversation, and Driver Didn’t Have Much to Say appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
MLB・
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
