Columbia, SC

Positive vibe
3d ago

God bless his little heart and soul. He's definitely a warrior. Praying for his mother to stay strong for him. He's definitely one of God children🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

News19 WLTX

Funeral information released for Columbia Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has released details regarding the funeral of an officer who died unexpectedly over the weekend. The department said that a viewing will be held for Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley on Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home which is located at 2930 Colonial Drive in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Senior home in Santee on standby for evacuees from Ian

SANTEE, S.C. — Magnolias of Santee assisted living facility has a history of stepping in to provide housing for senior evacuees after a storm. A few years ago, the facility housed displaced residents from a facility in Myrtle Beach after a storm hit the area. "It was like a...
SANTEE, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Living Word of Deliverance Temple Worship Center

On Sunday, October 22, 2022, Living Word of Deliverance Temple Worship Center will move to a new, state-of-the-art sanctuary and church campus located at 1323 Winyah Drive in Columbia, SC 29203. The Sanctuary Dedication Ceremony will take place on Sunday, October 2nd at 2:00 PM and open to the public. In an interview on the John Lakin & Friends Show, Bishop Dr. David E. Tompkins, Sr., Founder and Senior Pastor, provided perspective regarding the church's move to the new campus by saying, "We trusted God, and He did exactly what He said He would do!"
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Dives Deeper into the South: Opening in Columbia

Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Celebrates its First Location in South Carolina. September 28, 2022 // Franchising.com // COLUMBIA, S.C. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 7754 Garners Ferry Rd in Columbia. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Bread Break Ventures, is at the forefront of the opening, spearheading 30 Slim Chickens locations across the Carolinas and Virginia.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Efforts to prevent flooding are underway in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crews are ramping up efforts to prevent flooding in Columbia as Hurricane Ian is expected to bring several inches of rain to the Midlands. In Five Points, an area historically prone to flooding, sand bags are lining up outside businesses. "If it's a heavy storm the...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Irmo Nest Academy expands to Irmo Middle School, changes structure

IRMO, S.C. — It's been almost eight months since the creation of the Irmo "Nest Academy." It's a school within a school concept, in Lexington-Richland School District Five, for those students who may be struggling behaviorally and academically. Safety concerns during the 2021-2022 school year prompted it. Now, they're...
IRMO, SC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
wach.com

LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information on school closures becomes available. Friday: virtual learning for all students. General campus operations suspended. Calhoun County School District:. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning for all students. All activities are...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSAV News 3

20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said in a statement. That […]
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

