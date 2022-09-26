Read full article on original website
Related
Pen City Current
Iowa Fertilizer gives $250K to career center
MONTROSE - Iowa Fertilizer officials on Tuesday unveiled a check for a quarter million dollars to help get a county career center off to a strong start. The Lee County Career Advantage Center got the boost at the Lee County Economic Development Group offices in Montrose as part of a ceremony Tuesday afternoon.
Pen City Current
Graber hopes state may look at county's ambulance woes
LEE COUNTY - Local officials are looking into possible funding streams at local and state levels to help offset what could be a $1 million shortfall in the Lee County Ambulance service. The ambulance service is expecting a large demand with the closure of the Blessing Keokuk Hospital effective Friday...
Pen City Current
Kiwanis wants to find spookiest house
FORT MADISON - Think you have the spookiest house on the block? Enter to find out!. The Fort Madison Kiwanis Club is hosting a Halloween House Decorating contest fundraiser where residents of Fort Madison can enter to win a prize for having the best decorated house! Fort Madison Kiwanis Club members will judge participants based on curb appeal, anything that can be seen from the street or sidewalk. The winner will receive a yard sign and $50.
Radio Keokuk
Blessing Health Keokuk Hospital Stops Providing Care On 9/30
Blessing Health Keokuk hospital will no longer provide patient care as of 7 am, Friday, September 30. As announced by Blessing Health earlier this month, the entire facility closes the following day. Keokuk area residents requiring emergency care after 7 am, Friday, September 30, should call 911 so Lee County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
discovermuscatine.com
HNI Charitable Fdn. makes $1 million donation for clinic
MUSCATINE, Iowa–The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine’s project to construct a new physicians clinic at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Muscatine Hospital received a shot in the arm Sept. 16 when the HNI Charitable Foundation made a $1 million donation to the cause. For more than 35 years, the HNI...
Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa
Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
KCCI.com
Iowa families upset high school seniors were punished for homecoming prank
AINSWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) — Families in the Highland Community School District are upset and confused after they say students were punished too severely for a senior prank, KCRG reports. On Sunday night, a group of about nine students said they put forks and mashed potato powder on the school’s...
Pen City Current
Printy Funeral Home obituary - Marilyn J. Austin, 65, Warsaw
Marilyn Jean Austin, 65, of Warsaw, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Keokuk, Iowa. Marilyn was born on April 10, 1957, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Wilbert and Lucy (Towles) Hauff. She was united in marriage to Gerald Hester in 1978, who passed away in 1985. In 1988, she was united in marriage to Jeffrey “Jeff” L. Austin in Keokuk. He survives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pen City Current
New solar field may not reduce local electric bills
FORT MADISON - Details on an 877-acre solar field near Wever were unveiled to Lee County residents Tuesday night at Cobblestone Inn & Suites in Fort Madison. Less than a hundred people attended the Iowa Utilities Board Informational hearing, which was laid back in comparison to recent public hearings the IUB held over the Navigator carbon capture pipeline being proposed to be run through the county.
Pen City Current
For the Record - Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
09/28/22 – 10:10 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Alexis Taylor Pfeiff, 20, of Fort Madison, in the 3400 block of Avenue G, on a charge of violation of a domestic no-contact order. She was taken to Lee County Jail. 09/28/22 – 1:49 p.m. – Fort Madison police...
ourquadcities.com
In Washington, former QC mayor testifies against rail merger
Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads haven’t made many public statements to people in the Quad Cities who oppose their proposed merger. One Quad-Citian on Wednesday made a statement against the merger, and traveled clear to Washington to do it. The railroads want to combine their operations in...
aledotimesrecord.com
Police: Student, 14, videoed while changing clothes at Galesburg High School
GALESBURG — A 14-year-old told police on Friday evening that she was recorded while changing clothes at Galesburg High School. Officers responded to the girl’s residence at 7:28 p.m. where a parent told them that the two individuals had recorded the girl at the school. The parent said he does want to press charges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary - Arlen E. Anderson, 68, Nauvoo
Arlen Edward Anderson “Rob Sherwood” 68, of Nauvoo, IL died Monday, September 26, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, IL. He was born October 28, 1953 in Minneapolis, MN the son of Paul and Beatrice Borden Anderson. On July 20, 1981, Rob was united in marriage to Christina...
KBUR
Keokuk teen cited following single vehicle crash
Henry County, IA- A Keokuk teen was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of a Vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, On Sunday, September 25th, at about 5:13 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle collision involving a rollover on US Highway 218 near mile marker 48.
No injuries in Borghi USA fire
No injuries were reported in a commercial fire in West Burlington yesterday afternoon. The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to a structure fire at Borghi USA, 402 W. Division Street in West Burlington at about 4:22 p.m. on Monday, September 26. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the […]
KBUR
BFD release details of fire at Borghi USA
West Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department has released details regarding a fire Monday, September 26th, at Borghi USA. According to a news release, on Monday at 4:22 PM the Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were dispatched for a structure fire at Borghi USA, 402 West Division Street in West Burlington. Burlington Firefighters arrived on scene at 4:26 pm to find heavy smoke showing from the west side of the commercial manufacturing facility with employees evacuating the structure.
This QCA Italian Restaurant Will Close At The End Of The Month
A QCA pasta hub will be closing its doors at the end of September. Prairie Street Pasta in Galesburg announced on Facebook that it will close its doors permanently on September 30th. There wasn't an exact reason given in the Facebook post for the closure but they did say that...
ktvo.com
Man arrested following early morning shooting in southeast Iowa
Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — An arrest has been made following an early morning shooting in southeast Iowa. Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Mt. Pleasant police officers and Henry County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Hamlin Street. When they arrived,...
Comments / 0