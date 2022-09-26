(KNSI) — Two people are in custody after a drug bust in Willmar allegedly turned up hundreds of pills containing fentanyl. According to a press release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, a 32-year-old Willmar man and a 33-year-old Willmar woman were arrested after the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at their home on Monday. Agents seized approximately 625 fake Oxycodone pills that tested positive for the presence of fentanyl and a loaded handgun. The male suspect also had a large amount of cash on him, which police say is believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO