klfdradio.com
myklgr.com
Two Willmar residents arrested after task force finds pills laced with fentanyl
A 32 year old Willmar man and 33 year old Willmar woman are in custody in the Kandiyohi County Jail on 1st Degree Controlled Substance and firearms related charges. On Monday, Sept. 26, the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force performed a narcotics search warrant at their residence in the 400 block of 15th St SW in the City of Willmar.
Sauk Rapids man, 21, pleads guilty to making, selling "ghost guns"
MINNEAPOLIS – A 21-year-old Sauk Rapids man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of making and selling "ghost guns."The U.S. Attorney's Office accuses Jay James Olson of "willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license."RELATED: How untraceable ghost guns are impacting crime in the Twin CitiesA criminal complaint states Olson made and sold unlicensed and unserialized firearms between the fall of 2021 and the spring of 2022. A confidential informant set up a $20,000 deal with Olson earlier this year to buy 16 ghost guns, as well as a silencer, high-capacity magazines and an auto sear –...
knsiradio.com
(KNSI) — Two people are in custody after a drug bust in Willmar allegedly turned up hundreds of pills containing fentanyl. According to a press release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, a 32-year-old Willmar man and a 33-year-old Willmar woman were arrested after the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at their home on Monday. Agents seized approximately 625 fake Oxycodone pills that tested positive for the presence of fentanyl and a loaded handgun. The male suspect also had a large amount of cash on him, which police say is believed to be proceeds from drug sales.
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota man sentenced for selling meth in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 46-year-old Marshall, Minnesota man is headed to federal prison for bringing meth into South Dakota and selling it. Jeremy Anspach pleaded guilty in June and this week a federal judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars. When he does get out of...
2 arrested after 600+ fentanyl pills seized in Willmar
WILLMAR, Minn. -- Police say two central Minnesotans are in custody after more than 600 fentanyl pills were seized during a search Monday.A 32-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both from Willmar, were arrested on the 400 block of 15th Street Southwest, according to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force. They are being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail.While searching a residence, the task force found about 625 fake oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl. They also found a loaded handgun.Several agencies assisted in the search.
gowatertown.net
Death of man found at Minnesota farm ruled a homicide
GAYLORD, Minn. – The death of a man found at a farm in southern Minnesota last week has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp was found Tuesday afternoon in rural Winthrop. He was initially described as having died...
KEYC
30,000 turkeys killed in Minnesota barn fire
BEAVER FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A fire killed an estimated 30,000 turkeys Thursday in Renville County. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened just before 2 p.m. at a turkey barn about four miles north of Morton in Beaver Falls Township. No one was hurt, but...
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for August 29 – Sept. 4, 2022
Jeremy Daniel Bergstrom, Willmar: misdemeanor trucking regulation – seatbelt violation in a commercial vehicle, fees and fines $110. Alonna Rose Gemmill, Redwood Falls: petty misdemeanor hands-free law – initiate / compose / send / retrieve / read electronic message, fees and fines $135. Carlos Demetri Hines, Farriday, Louisiana:...
Man found dead at rural farm was victim of homicide, police say
The death of a man found at a farm in Minnesota last week has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said the body of Dennis D. Weitzenkamp, 79, was found Tuesday afternoon at a location in rural Winthrop. He was initially described as having died from "unknown...
kfgo.com
Alexandria police chief believes they know who made ‘swatting’ calls
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
myklgr.com
Montevideo man injured in Chippewa County crash Sunday
A Montevideo man was injured in a head-on crash in Chippewa County Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:20 p.m. on Sept. 25, David James Kirking, age 43, of Montevideo was eastbound Chevy Silverado was eastbound on Highway 7. Near the intersection with Chippewa County Road 4, a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Tami Lee Feldhake, age 34, of Minneapolis crossed the center line and struck Kirking’s vehicle head-on.
myklgr.com
Man’s death on Winthrop farm site ruled homicide
A man found dead at a rural Winthrop farm site early this week died by homicide. Dennis Weitzenkamp, 79, was discovered Tuesday afternoon with “unknown trauma” at the farm about one mile north of Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the farm at 2:37 p.m....
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
myklgr.com
Two arrested Friday in Kandiyohi County with 1.2 lbs of meth, other drugs
Two people were arrested Friday after a task force found over a pound of meth and other drugs at a Kandiyohi County residence. On Sept. 23, the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force performed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 63000 Block of 173rd St in Litchfield. During the search, Agents recovered approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 51 counterfeit Oxycodone pills believed to contain Fentanyl, Psilocybin Mushrooms, THC, a firearm, ammunition and cash believed to be the proceeds from drug sales.
knsiradio.com
Two Arrested in Drug Raid in Litchfield
(KNSI) – Officials say a raid on a home in Meeker County yields more than a pound of methamphetamine, fentanyl and a gun. On Friday, two people were arrested during the search by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force on a home in the 6300-block of 173rd Street in Litchfield. During the execution of the search warrant, police seized 1.2 pounds of meth, 51 counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl, psychedelic mushrooms, THC, a gun, ammunition and cash believed to have come from drug sales.
myklgr.com
30,000 turkeys die in Renville County barn fire Thursday
About 30,000 turkeys died in a barn fire in Beaver Falls township on Thursday afternoon. On Sept. 29, at about 1:48 p.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire at 70305 Hwy 71, about 4 miles north of Morton, in Beaver Falls Township. The...
willmarradio.com
Willmar woman hurt in crash on South First Street
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on South First Street in Willmar Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 545 p.m., a vehicle was pulling onto 1st Street from Terrace Drive, and collided with a vehicle that was pulling onto 1st Street from Cub Foods, across the street. The driver of the Terrace Drive vehicle, 59-year-old Bonnie McKenzie of Willmar, was hit T-bone style and was taken to Rice Hospital. The extend of her injuries are unknown.
