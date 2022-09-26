Read full article on original website
Free Community Celebration for All to Come and Enjoy
City of University Place announcement. Looking for a way to celebrate our local community? On Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2:30-5:30 p.m., before the Curtis High School Vikings home game, there will be a free Community Celebration for all past, present, future Vikings as well as the community as a whole! There will be a Classic Car Show featuring cars prior to 1990. Walk around to check them out while listening to the tunes from “The Collaborators” playing songs from Doobie Brothers, Little Big Town, Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nix, Supertramp & Sheryl Crow, with the Curtis Drum Line playing during the intermission.
Senior Trip to Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Show
City of DuPont announcement. Come with DuPont Parks & Recreation to the 40th annual Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Festival at the Tacoma Dome. The largest holiday show in the west. When: Thursday, October 20, 2022. Where: Depart from City Hall at 9am. Return to City hall at 1pm. Cost:...
Historian Darrel Nash to have Buffalo Soldier display at FAB Fest, Oct. 14-16
Phil Raschke announcement. Darrel Nash, noted historian and board member of the Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum, will host a Buffalo Soldiers display on all three days of this year’s Film, Art, Book (FAB) Fest set for 14, 15, 16 Oct. Nash’s display will cover the birth and development of...
CPSD Staff Spotlight: Emily Umstead
A Clover Park School District story. Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Lochburn Middle School math teacher Emily Umstead. This is Emily’s 13th year at Lochburn, and she’s been lucky enough to keep the same classroom each year. She has always taught eighth grade but welcomed sixth grade students into her classroom this year. “The sixth graders are very excited and eager to learn, which is fun to work with,” she said. “I also really like teaching them their foundational skills because I know where they’re headed in eighth grade, which is right back to my classroom when I see them two years later.”
Community Work Day at Lakewood Wildlife Area Oct. 1
Submitted by Clover Park Rotary. A Community Work day at the Lakewood South Sound Wildlife area (also know as the old Game Farm on Phillips Rd) will take place from 9 am to 1 pm on Oct. 1. This Fall Cleanup will install new concrete pad for two new Picnic...
Spooky events happening in Pierce County Parks
Pierce County announcement. Looking for some family-friendly ways to get into the spirit of Halloween or maybe get an early start on the holidays? Pierce County Parks has lots in store!. Haunted Headlights tickets go on sale Oct. 1. Ghouls and goblins are heading to Graham with the return of...
Seattle Chocolate Haunted Factory Tour: Get Your Tickets Now
Attention, chocolate-loving ghosts and ghouls! The Seattle Chocolate Haunted Factory Tour is back for limited October dates, and tickets are on sale now. Tour tickets typically sell out, so if you want to see how chocolate is made, through a fun, spooky lens, book your tickets right away. The haunted...
Family fun in Tacoma next week and beyond
A few upcoming fun activities for individuals and families. Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here.
Furniture flipping is a fulltime job for this West Seattle artist
SEATTLE — What’s old is new again, thanks to the growing trend of “furniture flipping” and people like Amanda Whitworth. She runs a small business from her home in West Seattle, turning unwanted furniture into stylish and usable pieces. "I just like taking the most dilapidated...
Joint Base Lewis-McChord Exchange to Celebrate Grand Reopening of $72.6 Million Shopping Center
Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will cut the ribbon on its newly expanded and upgraded $72.6 million shopping center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 8:30 am. As the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, the Exchange offers tax-free shopping and military...
Seattle's Edgewater Hotel offering guests unique demo opportunity
SEATTLE — When you check in for a stay at the Edgewater Hotel, not only can you expect to be immersed in natural beauty and music history, but all guests can now make some music. Thanks to a one of a kind partnership, all guests can demo guitars from...
Thurston County Adds Another Traffic Garden to help Children Stay Safe
After the community’s reception following the installment of the first traffic garden at Mountain View Elementary last year, Thurston County has added one more safety learning opportunity for young pedestrians and bicyclists. The major objective of the new Traffic Garden is to provide almost 350 students at McKenny Elementary...
Book Talk – RESTORE: A Guide for Truth and Reconciliation Through Traumatic Experiences
Submitted by Isa Farrington Nichols. Tacoma Evergreen State College continues to build on its community origins and history of community responsiveness by inviting students and the community to join renowned Author Isa Farrington-Nichols as she leads them through her restorative journey from being the Genesis Victim of the DC Sniper to RESTORE: A Guide for Truth and Reconciliation Through Traumatic Experiences.
Pierce County Council Member Derek Young Retires from Politics for Unknown Future
Pierce County Councilmember and Chair Derek Young (D-7th, Gig Harbor) will leave the political stage when he completes his final term in January.
Pacific Lutheran University Partners with Hilinski’s Hope For College Football Mental Health Week
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. Hilinski’s Hope Foundation (H3H), founded by Mark and Kym Hilinski to honor the legacy of their son Tyler, today announced that Pacific Lutheran University will participate in the third annual College Football Mental Health Week. The week will focus on a series of mental health initiatives, beginning October 1, which will honor Tyler, those lost, and those suffering, and will culminate on October 8.
Demolition of old I-5 bridge brings closure of southbound SR 167 and I-5 ramps in Tacoma
TACOMA – One of the last remaining sections of the 1965 Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge that spans southbound State Route 167 in Tacoma is being removed. Starting the night of Friday, Sept. 30 construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close southbound SR 167 under the interstate in Tacoma for three consecutive nights to remove the old bridge spans.
Pierce County seeks Veterans
Pierce County social media post. We’re looking for veterans to serve on the Pierce County Veterans Advisory Board! Help us make a difference for all Pierce County veterans and their families by joining the board. Apply now: http://PierceCountyWa.Gov/Veterans.
Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees
From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
Kopachuck State Park renewal nearing, minus beach portion
Kopachuck State Park’s renovation will begin in early 2023, but work on the lower, beach area will be delayed. The park was re-envisioned for day use only after the campground area closed in 2011 as a safety precaution. Douglas fir trees had become infected with laminated root rot and hundreds were cut down.
Viet-Wah, a Little Saigon staple, closing Friday amid crime, COVID concerns
SEATTLE — It's a bittersweet goodbye for a Vietnamese supermarket that's been a longtime staple in Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood. Viet-Wah near 12th and Jackson will be closing its doors on Sept. 30 after owners say they've lost customers throughout the pandemic because of crime, short-staffing and more. “We’re...
