A Clover Park School District story. Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Lochburn Middle School math teacher Emily Umstead. This is Emily’s 13th year at Lochburn, and she’s been lucky enough to keep the same classroom each year. She has always taught eighth grade but welcomed sixth grade students into her classroom this year. “The sixth graders are very excited and eager to learn, which is fun to work with,” she said. “I also really like teaching them their foundational skills because I know where they’re headed in eighth grade, which is right back to my classroom when I see them two years later.”

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO