Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictor
Cricket Clinic Experience at TCSL Event - Lukens Park, Horsham - Continuing cricket traditions of PhiladelphiaSanjivi IyerPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
NHL
Blues 4, Stars 0
DALLAS -- Josh Leivo had two goals and an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Monday. Logan Brown had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, which has won its first two preseason games. Thomas Greiss made 10 saves in the first period, and Colten Ellis made 23 saves to complete the shutout.
NHL
Blues assign 5 players to junior teams
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned five players to their junior teams. Players assigned were forward Landon Sim (London, OHL), defensemen Michael Buchinger (Guelph, OHL), Tyson Galloway (Calgary, WHL), and Marc-Andre Gaudet (Chicoutimi, QMJHL) and goaltender Will Cranley (Flint, OHL).
NHL
Perunovich leaves game with upper-body injury
Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich left Tuesday's 4-1 preseason win against the Chicago Blackhawks with an upper-body injury and did not return. Perunovich appeared to be injured late in the first period after a collision along the glass and was slow to skate off the ice. "He's had a tough go...
NHL
NJD@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens will open the 2022-23 preseason with a game against the Devils at the Bell Centre on Monday night. A few new Habs will be donning bleu-blanc-rouge for the first time in the outing, including 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky and newly-signed forward Kirby Dach, both of whom weren't in the lineup on Sunday for the team's Red vs White intrasquad scrimmage presented by IGA. Jake Allen is expected to get the start in net for the home team.
Yardbarker
Tortorella and Shaw are healthy for the Flyers’ Hart
The 2022-2023 season represents another opportunity for Carter Hart to redeem his superstar potential in the NHL. Hart is the current and future between the pipes in Philadelphia. His first two seasons drew comparisons to Carey Price. In the last two seasons, Hart was average, coming back down to earth.
NHL
Bruins Announce Roster For Game Vs. Rangers
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today the roster and schedule for their preseason game against the New York Rangers on September 27. Forwards: Samuel Asselin, Justin Brazeau, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, A.J. Greer, Joona Koppanen, Marc McLaughlin, Georgii Merkulov, Matthew Poitras, Craig Smith, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka, Luke Toporowski.
NHL
Jones Counting Down the Days to NHL Return, Ducks Opening Night
Throughout the corridors of Great Park Ice and Honda Center, there is a boisterous, urgent energy surrounding the Ducks with mere weeks between the club and its season opening action, Oct. 12 against Seattle. Sure, every team would say the same with building anticipation for games that actually matter, but...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Flames at Kraken
Mix of 2021-22 scorers and top draft choices from this summer make preseason debuts against division foe Calgary Tuesday, plus forward depth personified. Coach Dave Hakstol split his squad during early training camp because it's difficult to fit nearly 60 players on one sheet of ice for the fast-moving drills, repetition and individual instruction that all NHL coaching staffs seek. That's why two primary groups have been skating and training at Kraken Community Iceplex over the last week.
NHL
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Capitals
Playing the third match of their six-game preseason schedule, the Philadelphia Flyers (1-1-0 in exhibition play) return home on Wednesday to host the Washington Capitals (0-1-0) at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised locally on NBCSP+ and nationally on NHL Network....
NHL
What we learned in the early days of Blue Jackets training camp
At the very least, Brad Larsen knows he has options. The Blue Jackets head coach entered OhioHealth Training Camp last week with no shortage of players who can make the opening night 23-man roster. Of the 68 players in camp (40 forwards, 21 defensemen and seven goalies), 33 of them...
Yardbarker
Reese’s Remarks: Konecny scores, Sabres hold off Flyers
After two games in the 2022-2023 NHL Preseason, the Philadelphia Flyers are 1-1-0 following a 2-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Brandon Biro scored both goals for the Sabres; one on a quick cut fed by Lukas Rousek and the other rounding the top of the faceoff circle, beating Troy Grosenick through a layered screen set by Alex Tuch. Travis Konecny did tie the game at 1-1, but Malcolm Subban blanked the Flyers to preserve the close victory after Biro scored his second.
NHL
Ground Control - Episode 142 (Tyrel Bauer)
Hear from the Jets prospect on the latest podcast!. Winnipeg Jets : Ground Control · Ground Control - Episode 142 (Tyrel Bauer) In episode 142, Mitchell Clinton, Paul Edmonds, and Jamie Thomas break down the first few days of training camp and what they've seen from coach Rick Bowness' new systems.
NHL
Sept. 28: NHL Preseason Roundup
Kadri has assist in Flames debut; Zegras injured for Ducks. Nazem Kadri had an assist in his debut for the Calgary Flames, a 4-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Wednesday. Kadri signed a seven-year, $49 million contract ($7 million average annual value) with Calgary...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES VS. OILERS
Weegar scores first as a Flame, with Kadri - making Flames debut - nabbing the assist in win over Oilers. It was time for the latest 'new guy' to make his debut Wednesday night. Prized off-season acquisition Nazem Kadri suited up for Calgary in a preseason tilt with the Oilers,...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flyers
The Sabres will ice a veteran roster for their first home game of the preseason against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Craig Anderson will start in goal. The lineup will feature four of the Sabres' five leading scorers from last season (Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner, Rasmus Dahlin, and Kyle Okposo).
NHL
Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, September 28, the following roster transactions:. Joey Abate, Samuel Asselin, Francois Brassard, Justin Brazeau, Brandon Bussi, Josiah Didier, J.D. Greenway, Curtis Hall, Georgii Merkulov, Luke Toporowski, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, and Jacob Wilson will report to Providence Bruins Training Camp.
NHL
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers
The Islanders kick off the 2022 preseason at Madison Square Garden. The New York Islanders begin their preseason slate on Monday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The game is the Islanders' first with Lane Lambert as head coach and his first chance to evaluate his...
NHL
Meltzer: The Standard Episode 1 Recap
Contributor Bill Meltzer takes a deeper look at the premiere of Flyers Docuseries "The Standard" "On a personal note, I couldn't be more honored and humbled to have an opportunity to coach you," new Flyers head coach John Tortorella said to his assembled players in team meeting on the first day training camp.
NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Mikheyev week to week for Canucks
Hischier won't play for Devils against Islanders; Kaprizov remains sidelined for Wild. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL Training Camp Buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Vancouver Canucks. Ilya Mikheyev is week to week for the Canucks because...
NHL
Comrie 'calm and confident' in preseason debut
COLUMBUS - Eric Comrie was less than three minutes into his preseason debut for the Sabres when Carson Meyer sped toward him on a breakaway in Nationwide Arena on Wednesday. Comrie shut the door on Meyer, one of a trio of high-danger saves he made early in Buffalo's 4-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The goaltender finished with 27 saves on 31 shots faced.
