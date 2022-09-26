1 Killed After House Fire Breaks Out In Hempstead

An investigation is underway after a fatal house fire on Long Island.

The blaze broke out around 6:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 in Hempstead.

Emergency responders raced to the scene at 103 Front St.

Upon arrival, they observed the house to be fully engulfed in flames due to a fire that started in a second-floor bedroom, Nassau County Police said.

The Hempstead Fire Department along with South Hempstead, West Hempstead, Uniondale, and Roosevelt Fire Departments responded and extinguished the flames.

A female victim was pronounced dead on scene. Neither her age nor identity have been released.

A male victim was transported to a local area hospital after receiving burns to his face, hands and arms, police said.

Another male victim was transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries to his ankles from jumping out of a second-story window, said police. All three victims were occupants of 103 Front St., said police.

The Nassau County Fire Marshall was on scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.