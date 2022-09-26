ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

1 Killed After House Fire Breaks Out In Hempstead

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

An investigation is underway after a fatal house fire on Long Island.

The blaze broke out around 6:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 in Hempstead.

Emergency responders raced to the scene at 103 Front St.

Upon arrival, they observed the house to be fully engulfed in flames due to a fire that started in a second-floor bedroom, Nassau County Police said.

The Hempstead Fire Department along with South Hempstead, West Hempstead, Uniondale, and Roosevelt Fire Departments responded and extinguished the flames.

A female victim was pronounced dead on scene. Neither her age nor identity have been released.

A male victim was transported to a local area hospital after receiving burns to his face, hands and arms, police said.

Another male victim was transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries to his ankles from jumping out of a second-story window, said police. All three victims were occupants of 103 Front St., said police.

The Nassau County Fire Marshall was on scene. The investigation is ongoing.

