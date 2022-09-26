Read full article on original website
Man charged with 2 robberies in Fall River
Police have arrested a Fall River man believed to have robbed two businesses in the city earlier this week.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police make second arrest in string of city robberies
Fall River Police have made two arrests concerning 4 of 5 robberies that occurred in less than a two-day span. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Officer Domingas Gomes responded to Walgreens Pharmacy located at 1512 South Main St. in response to an unarmed robbery. Upon arrival, Officer Gomes met with the store employee who indicated that an unknown white male approached her register and produced a note demanding money. The clerk complied with the suspect’s demands and the male fled the area on a bicycle which he stole while exiting the store.
Turnto10.com
Police make arrest in Providence stabbing
(WJAR) — The Providence Police Department announced on Friday that it has made an arrest in connection to a stabbing in the city on Thursday. Police say a man was stabbed multiple times at the Park West Apartments on Montgomery Avenue on Thursday. On Friday morning, police said they...
15 arrested during Pawtucket drug sweep
Police said they received a number of complaints about people selling drugs and harassing residents and customers outside area homes and businesses.
Turnto10.com
Police find firearm following traffic stop of stolen car, arrest 2 men
(WJAR) — Two men face multiple charges following the traffic stop of a stolen vehicle, the Rhode Island State Police Department announced on Thursday. Police say troopers made a vehicle stop on Connell Highway in Newport on Wednesday that lead to the arrests. Police discovered the vehicle was stolen...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police charge 15 in drug nuisance investigation
Pawtucket police said Thursday that they arrested 15 people on drug and other charges in an investigation into nuisance complaints. Police said they received numerous complaints from businesses and residents around Broad and Montgomery streets about people selling and using drugs and hassling customers. Police said officers made a number...
ABC6.com
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in a Providence apartment complex Thursday evening. Just before 6 p.m., police were called to Park West Apartments on Montgomery Avenue for a report of a stabbing. ABC6 News crews on scene witnessed a dozen Providence police cruisers outside of the apartment.
Police investigating 4 robberies in Fall River
Police are investigating robberies that happened at four Fall River businesses over the last several days.
Fall River Man Arrested for Two Armed Robberies
FALL RIVER — Fall River police have arrested a city man they suspect of committing two armed robberies in a three-day span earlier this week. Police said 56-year-old Ronald Joncas of Fall River was arrested on Tuesday and charged with robbing an unnamed victim at knifepoint on Oak Street on Tuesday morning.
Police: Car stolen in Providence with 2 kids inside
An investigation is underway after someone stole a car with two children inside Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed multiple times inside his Providence apartment
(WJAR) — Police said a man was stabbed multiple times in his apartment in Providence on Thursday. Police responded to the Park West Apartments on Montgomery Ave on Thursday. According to police, no arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing. No further information was immediately available.
Turnto10.com
Environmental police seize turtle hatchlings from man allegedly advertising their sale
(WJAR) — Environmental police have seized turtle hatchlings from a West Warwick man suspected of advertising their sale. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says it found 16 Eastern Musk Turtle hatchlings in the home of the man. Investigators say the man offered to sell two hatchlings to...
Warwick police warn of ‘mailbox fishing’
Mailbox fishing, according to police, is when people reach into mailboxes and bins to retrieve envelopes containing checks.
Boston police seeking suspect after ‘unprovoked’ attack in Longwood Medical area
A woman told police she was struck with a blunt object. Boston police are looking for a man who allegedly struck a woman with a blunt object Monday in the Longwood Medical area. The “unprovoked” assault took place in the area of Binney Street around 1:50 p.m., police said....
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police respond to fourth business robbery in less than two days
Fall River Police are investigating the fourth business robbery in less than two days. Just after 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday Officer Stavens responded to Seasons Gas Station located at 130 William S. Canning Blvd. in response to a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, Officer Stavens met with the clerk who explained that an unknown male entered the store and demanded money from the cash register. The clerk complied with his demands and the male fled the store on foot.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford woman warns residents about incidents with black painting van
“This is a long shot but here goes: I am a waitress so I usually don’t get home till between 8-11:30pm at night but I always walk my dog when I get home. My boyfriend usually comes with me as he doesn’t like me out at night walking around by myself. This past week he has been tired so I’ve told him he hasn’t had to come with me. I live on Ashley Street.
Turnto10.com
Community pulls for Cranston teen struck by truck tire
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — A 13-year-old girl is in intensive care at Hasbro Children’s Hospital after a tire and rim dislodged from a truck Tuesday around 3:30 in the afternoon. Kristen Delage was picking up her grandson from Hugh B. Bain Middle School on Wednesday where the victim...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police identify people in shoplifting investigation
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said they have identified a number of people they said were connected to a shoplifting investigation. "With the help of our Facebook followers we have identified the involved subjects," police said. Police said the thefts took place at a Best Buy store on...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man accused of killing police officer charged in the murder of two more men
BOSTON, MA/ROCHESTER, NY – On Tuesday, a grand jury indictment was unsealed charging 21-year-old Kelvin Vickers Jr. of Boston, Deadrick Fulwiley, and Raheim Robinson, with four counts of Murder in the 1st Degree, Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, twelve counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, and Arson in the 4th Degree.
