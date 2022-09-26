ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

Trucks on Tulip: Liverpool mayor wants truck drivers to take alternative routes

By Russ Tarby
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago

LIVERPOOL — Resident complaints have been mounting about the increased volume of truck traffic on Tulip Street, Liverpool Mayor Gary White reported at the Sept. 19 meeting of the board of trustees.

“It’s an ongoing issue,” White said.

Ever since Amazon opened a 3.7 million-square-foot robotic Fulfillment Center at 7211 Morgan Road in June, semi-truck traffic had steadily increased on Tulip Street, a county road which becomes Morgan Road north of the Thruway.

“Those tractor trailers are not even supposed to be on that road,” White said. “They made us all kinds of promises.”

White told the trustees that he contacted Onondaga County Commissioner of Transportation Marty Voss.

“So the county DOT is studying the problem,” White said. He hopes the truck drivers find other ways to get where they’re going.

“There are certainly sufficient alternative routes they could be taking,” White said.

Eleven accidents in August

At the monthly meeting Devendorf reported that the Liverpool Police Department made 200 traffic stops in August, and officers issued 173 citations for violations of the state’s vehicle and traffic laws.

Eleven vehicle accidents were investigated here last month, and two motorists were arrested for driving while intoxicated. Officers made 68 residential checks and 214 business checks in August while responding to a total of 671 incidents and calls for service.

The LPD arrested 26 individuals last month on 37 criminal charges.

Liverpool Police are presently participating in the State Police Traffic Services Aggressive Driving Enforcement campaign through Friday, Sept. 30.

In a memo address to the trustees Police Chief Jerry Unger indicated that those dedicated patrols were being funded with grant money administered by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

