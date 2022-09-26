Read full article on original website
Stillwater County News
Bear activity up around Stillwater
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Game Warden Paul Luepke said this week that he is getting five to 10 times as many calls about bears this year in Stillwater County than he did last year. Some theories for the increase in calls include 2 years of drought that have led...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon State Police seek public’s help to find whoever poached large bull elk
(Editor’s note: A full photo of the elk mentioned in this story can be seen below) Oregon State Police are asking the public’s help to find whoever shot a bull elk and left it to waste last week in Veronia. The large bull elk was reported on the...
Tri-City Herald
Hikers discover mysterious human skeletal remains on Colorado mountain, officials say
As hikers were trekking a mountain in rural Colorado, they happened upon something unexpected — human skeletal remains, according to officials. The remains were found in “the area of Middle Mountain Road (near the Vallecito Reservoir),” according to a news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Post Register
Idaho Conservation League: Gold miner receives $150,000 fine
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In a September 28 ruling, federal Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco levied $150,000 against suction dredge miner Shannon Poe of California, according to the Idaho Conservation League. Poe has been fined for polluting the South Fork of the Clearwater River, which is a major tributary of the Snake River running through North-central Idaho.
Do You Know This Staggering Montana Statistic?
This statistic is a little shocking, and honestly makes me second-guess living here in the Gallatin Valley. People love to visit Montana for its rivers, lakes, forests, mountains, and other geological attributes. Recently, we found out that something else is pretty common Montana—something a little less appealing. Montana is...
Post Register
Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
One of Montana’s Biggest Industries Might Surprise You
We knew this industry was popular, but the amount of money coming in is wild. Montana has several highly profitable industries. Some of the largest industries include agriculture, forestry, and mining. These fields are what Montana is known for, but did you know that Montana has another large revenue generator—one you wouldn't expect?
The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic
This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
KULR8
State of Montana providing aid to state of Florida amid Hurricane Ian
HELENA, Mont. - The state of Montana is offering help to the state of Florida amid Hurricane Ian, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Wednesday. “Florida provided Montana critical assistance during the flooding disaster this year, and we’re glad to be able to return the favor in their time of need,” Gov. Gianforte said in a release from the governor's office. “Susan and I are praying for the people of Florida, and all those prepared to respond, as Hurricane Ian makes landfall.”
Montana AG spreads warning of fentanyl dangers in Billings
Knudsen said he is meeting with law enforcement and visiting schools across the state trying to educate people about what he described as the "staggering" increase of the lethal drug.
Montanans anxiously watching Ian's destruction
She booked the trip six months ago, never imagining she would end up vacationing in a really bad hurricane.
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in the state of Montana and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana.
What is the Most Listened To Band in Montana?
I am not saying this is a bad band, but there is no way this claim is accurate. If there is one thing Montanans enjoy, it's music—whether at a live show, in the car, or while outside on a beautiful Montana night. The real question is, what is Montana's favorite band or artist? Well, we might have that answer.
msuexponent.com
Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff ID's Spring Meadow Lake State Park drowning victim
HELENA, Mont. - A man drowned after walking into mud in Spring Meadow Lake State Park on Wednesday. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, Leo Dutton says the man, 29, was fully dressed and holding a toddler on his shoulders when he walked into a deeper part of the swimming area of the lake.
Montana woman ignites fury after posting photos of shot and skinned husky dog
A western Montana woman’s post is going viral on Facebook after she claims she shot, killed, and skinned a wolf pup in Flathead County. But the animal she hunted wasn’t a wolf, but a dog.
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Montana film set to open in Cut Bank
The Montana-based producers of the independent feature film, “The Year of the Dog,” in partnership with the Polson-based film distribution company Nova Vento Entertainment, will host the first of several statewide special screenings in Cut Bank at Glacier Cinemas from Sept. 30 through Oct. 6. Filmed exclusively on...
Man drowns in Spring Meadow Lake after getting stuck in mud
A man drowned at Spring Meadow Lake on the west side of Helena Wednesday afternoon according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?
After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
The Most Haunted Montana Town May Also Be the Creepiest One
Earlier this year, Michael highlighted an absolutely creepy town that is a relic of the Cold War; St. Marie, Montana. Some of the pictures are absolutely haunting, but is it the most haunted place in Montana? I don't think it is because there's an older town in Montana that is also one of the most haunted places in the Treasure State. And, as you know, haunted places are the creepiest.
