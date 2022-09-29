Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Steven West of East Williams in Salem for possession of methamphetamine and two outstanding warrants. Police say they were called to West’s home to a complaint about a loud vehicle idling. The driver of the car was given a warning. West, who was talking to the driver through his window, was arrested because the police knew he was wanted on the outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for possession of meth and a Fayette County warrant for driving on a suspended license. Bond on the warrants was $27,500. The possession of meth charge was added after what field tested as meth was allegedly found in his possession.

SALEM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO