southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/03 – Aurelia ‘Ree’ E. Sauer
Aurelia “Ree” E. Sauer (nee Hilpert), age 94, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Centralia Manor. Ree was born on November 8, 1927, and raised in Belleville, Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Mary Hilpert. She met Charles “Chuck” Sauer while in high school and married him on October 8, 1949. They raised their family in Highland, Illinois before moving to Centralia in 2014 to be near their son. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her two sisters and her two brothers.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/30 – Christina Marie Arnold
Christina Marie Arnold, 48, of Salem, Illinois passed away at her home on September 27, 2022. Born March 20, 1974, in Salem, she was the daughter of Edward and Rozanne M. (Rogers) Ogden who preceded her in death. Simple cremations was selected. Honoring Christina’s wishes, there will be no public...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/3 – Martha Elizabeth (Bergmann) Petrea
Martha Elizabeth (Bergmann) Petrea, 101, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Carlyle Healthcare. She was born on December 7, 1920, the daughter of Joseph and Clara (Mensing) Bergmann. She married the love of her life, Carl Leroy Petrea, on January 16, 1957, in Centralia and he preceded her in...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/30 – William ‘Bill’ Pratt, Jr.
William “Bill” Pratt Jr., 94, of Centralia passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Salem Hospital, with his family surrounding him. He was born on October 8, 1927, the son of William Sr. and Bessie (Allison) Pratt in Richview. His father was killed by a train when Bill was only two years old. He married the love of his life, Valinda Conant, on September 1, 1957, at the Apostolic Church in Centralia and she survives in Centralia.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/29 – Ruth Elizabeth Hart
Ruth Elizabeth Hart, 79, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born May 29, 1943, in Birkenhead, England, the daughter of Jack Salter and Lillian (Barlow) Novak. She married Leonard C. Hart, Sr. on March 30, 1963, and he survives.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/02 – Madison Paige Cameron
Madison Paige Cameron, 23, of Bluford, Illinois, passed away at 3:43 pm on September 27, 2022, at Crossroads Community Hospital in Mount Vernon. She was born February 23, 1999, in Centralia, Illinois to Travis and Teresa (Harvey) Cameron. In addition to her parents, Madison is survived by her sisters, Brittany...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem VB Falls At Breese
It was a tough night at Breese Central for the Salem volleyball team. The varsity dropped 8-25, 13-25 to fall to 8-11. The Freshmen dropped the opening match 19-21, 9-21 to fall to 7-3 and the JV are now 7-6 after a 17-25, 21-25 loss. The SC Lady Cougars are...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/01 – Kreed L. Whipple
Kreed L. Whipple,7 months, passed away in the arms of his family Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. The funeral service will be at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood with a two-hour viewing prior to the service. Burial will be at Keens Chapel Cemetery. Memorials may go to Pagel Funeral Homes, the family, or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/30 – Jeffrey W. Germann
Jeffrey W. Germann, 69, of Woodlawn, Illinois, passed away at 3:15 pm September 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 31, 1953, in Mount Vernon, Illinois to Jacob Germann and Mary (Ray) Davis. Jeff is survived by his mother, Mary (Ray) Davis of Mount Vernon; daughter, Michelle Witzel and husband, Brian of Mount Vernon; son, Jacob Germann and wife, Rachel of Edwardsville, Illinois; grandchildren, Pacey Reynolds and fiancée, Savannah Estes, Parker Reynolds, Eli Germann, and Max Germann; siblings, John Germann of Marion, Illinois, Jim Germann of Woodlawn, Genell Sloan of Ohio, and Jennifer Neilson of Iuka, Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, September 29th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 30-year-old Lacie Linder of Choteau Avenue in Odin for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to land. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. 20-year-old Alexis Fairchild of West Allmon in Salem was arrested on an outstanding failure to appear in court warrant in a...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, September 28th, 2022
Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Steven West of East Williams in Salem for possession of methamphetamine and two outstanding warrants. Police say they were called to West’s home to a complaint about a loud vehicle idling. The driver of the car was given a warning. West, who was talking to the driver through his window, was arrested because the police knew he was wanted on the outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for possession of meth and a Fayette County warrant for driving on a suspended license. Bond on the warrants was $27,500. The possession of meth charge was added after what field tested as meth was allegedly found in his possession.
southernillinoisnow.com
Bobcats Battle At Tough Highland Invite To Finish 1st As A Team
The Franklin Park Bobcats cross country team competed at the very tough Highland Invitational racing against some of the best runners in the state of Illinois. The varsity boys race featured a battle of 2 unbeatens on the season with Granite City’s Landon Harris and Salem’s Alex Spencer. Harris finished the 1.8 mile course in a blistering time of 9:40.
QSR Web
A&W to expand presence in Illinois
A&W Restaurants will open a location in Belleville, Illinois, on Oct. 10. The opening is part of a four-unit deal with franchisees Jim Sprill and Jim Sprick to expand the brand across Illinois, according to a press release. Sprick and Sprill have decades of experience with Yum Brands and Anheuser-Busch,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Car destroyed by fire Thursday morning on I-57
A car traveling southbound on I-57 was destroyed by fire Thursday morning. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says Sharon Wright of Chicago was headed to a family reunion with another family. Those in the other vehicle noticed flames coming from under the car and alerted Wright who was able to pull onto the shoulder. All those in the vehicle got out safely and were also able to save their luggage before the flames spread.
Effingham Radio
Report: Brownstown Man Killed In Trench Collapse Monday In Centralia
Southernillinoisnow.com reports that Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon announced 54 year old Darrell McCammack died during a Monday morning trench collapse in Centralia. Reports say McCammack was covered with dirt when one wall of the trench collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The trench collapse occurred at 10...
Magic 95.1
Body found Sunday in West City ID’d as West Frankfort man
WEST CITY, Ill. (WJPF) — A dead body, found earlier this month in West City, has been identified. West City Chief of Police Jon Graskewicz says Ryan Halaska, 35, of West Frankfort has been identified as the victim. His remains were found on September 25 in a wooded area near the 900 block of West Washington Street.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police officers talk positives of position as applicants sought for upcoming testing
Salem Police like other law enforcement departments is struggling to get candidates to apply for upcoming testing for future openings. Two of Salem’s younger patrolmen want to point out in Salem there are lots of positives to being a police officer as well as being a good-paying career. Grant...
Execution set for Missouri inmate who killed ex-girlfriend
The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago.
KFVS12
City of Chester announces Fall Festival for Popeye the Sailorman
CHESTER, Ill. (KFVS) - Popeye and his friends invite you to enjoy a fun-filled weekend of events planned for October 14-16, in Chester, Ill. Themed around the almost century old spinach-loving sailor and his many friends, the upcoming Fall Festival will include “Sea Hag’s Street Market,” “Poopdeck Pappy’s Pumpkin Street” and “Swee’ Pea’s Kid Zone”, as well as pumpkin carving contests and live music.
