ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Meet the Team: KU Soccer

By Glenn Kinley, Landon Reinhardt
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BWLBe_0iBBzrvt00

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas soccer’s 2021 campaign didn’t go as good as the team would’ve liked. The Jayhawks finished with a 7-11-1 record last season.

“Last year’s fall obviously didn’t go as well as we wanted it to, so I think it was a huge motivation factor,” junior midfielder Avery Smith said.

“It wasn’t our best season so I think that was a big motivator for our team to kind of get on the same page,” super-senior defender Kaela Hansen said.

The Jayhawks have responded in a big way so far in their 2022 play. The team sits at 7-5, matching last year’s win total with at least eight matches still left to play.

“Great competition, but we’ve come out on the right side of most of them,” head coach Mark Francis said.

The team has found success by recruiting all over. KU has players from nine different states and six different countries.

“Getting to know my teammates and where they come from and their culture and how they do things, even like the way they speak, sometimes I’ll pick up on how they speak and you pick up their slang,” junior defender Moira Kelly said. “So it’s just really cool, I think, getting to know everybody from different places.”

“[It] brings in different types of skill and stuff like that because in different states and countries, people play soccer differently, so it definitely makes the team very diverse,” Hansen, a Vancouver native, said.

One of the Jayhawks most impressive international players is Shira Elinav. Elinav came to Lawrence from Israel. Players like Elinav bring in all sorts of different knowledge and experience.

“She spent a year in the army…none of our kids have done that, they don’t even know what that looks like,” Francis said. “For our players, it gives them an understanding of what it’s like to live in other countries. Not everybody has the experiences they have growing up.”

On the field, Hansen leads the group with 90-straight starts under her belt as a fifth-year senior. She hasn’t missed a game since arriving at KU as a freshman.

“She’s definitely somebody I look up to…I’ve played a lot of games, so I’m hoping I can get on her level,” Kelly said.

Smith is a leader, too. She recently won the Jayhawker award after overcoming three injuries in the offseason.

“I felt super honored to receive that award,” Smith said. “It just makes me want to continue to push and continue to get better.”

Kansas soccer plays its third conference game of the season on Friday, Sept. 30 at West Virginia.

K-Nation is a new weekly sports show filled with K-State and KU athletics. 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks.

K-Nation will air every Sunday night on 27 News after the 10 p.m. newscast.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Former Kansas QB Todd Reesing Shares Message with Jayhawks Fans

The Kansas Jayhawks have become the darling of college football after a 4-0 start and are creating buzz in that sport for the first time in well over a decade. Just like everyone rallies around the lower seeds in the March Madness tournament every year, the Jayhawks are on a roll and their fanbase is growing by the week.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

KU plans flyover for Homecoming football game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Another flyover has been planned at the University of Kansas for the Jayhawks’ Homecoming football game. The University of Kansas says another flyover at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has been planned for the Oct. 1 Homecoming football game against Iowa State. KU noted that...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
State
West Virginia State
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Lawrence, KS
KSNT News

KU men’s basketball to wear new jersey patch this season

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks are upgrading their uniforms and honoring the program’s past. KU will wear a patch with a “125” on it, representing the program’s 125th year. The team also got new uniforms, upgrading the usual style. KU men’s basketball starts the 2022-23 season Nov. 7 against Omaha.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Washburn and Emporia State prepare for 118th Turnpike Tussle

TOPEKA (KSNT) – When two rivals play each other, records are often thrown out the window. This statement rings true with the Turnpike Tussle. Washburn hosts Emporia State on Saturday. “They’re going to give us a dog fight,” Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason said. “Got to be ready to throw some punches back.” The past […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

’72 Kansas State Champion football squad to be honored

BURLINGAME (KSNT) – Fifty years ago the Burlingame Football team took the field and defeated Protection High School to win the 1A State Championship. That 1972 team will be honored at 2:30 p.m. Friday with a parade in downtown Burlingame, then on the field during the Burlingame vs. Aragon game tonight. According to team member […]
BURLINGAME, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Lance Leipold on Kansas OC Andy Kotelnicki: ‘Don’t Write Anything About Him’

When you take a team that hasn’t topped four wins in more than a decade and start 4-0 with them in Year 2, it’s going to cause a stir and Lance Leipold knows that. However, Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks aren’t shying away from success as they are set to host Iowa State this weekend where they will try and start conference play off with a 2-0 record and hope to join the company of the “elite:” the AP Top 25.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moira Kelly
Person
Shira Elinav
KSNT News

Tropics team revived, staying in Topeka after all

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A group of Topeka businessmen is reviving the Topeka Tropics, bringing the team back to the Stormont Vail Events Center through 2025. Trevor Burdett, Chad Logan, Josh Barr announced Wednesday afternoon they have purchased the team and plan to keep it in Topeka. This new ownership comes after the Tropics announced in […]
TOPEKA, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

What’s In Store for Kansas After Memphis’ IARP Penalties?

The Memphis Tigers received their punishment from the NCAA’s IARP board on Tuesday, signaling that the Kansas case may be closer to a resolution. Memphis was facing four Level I violations and two Level II violations after an 18-month probe, and head coach Anfernee Hardaway was facing a Level I violation and two Level II violations.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#Athletics#Recruiting#Jayhawks
KSNT News

Rivalry runs deep in the ‘War on 24’

SILVER LAKE/ROSSVILLE (KSNT) — Rossville and Silver Lake football square off tomorrow night, which means it’s time for the ‘War on 24.’ The rivalry between these schools runs deeps, and both squads are ready to put up a fight. Whether they’re playing in Rossville at the ‘Home of the Dawgs’ or in Silver Lake at […]
SILVER LAKE, KS
KSNT News

Why The Topeka Tropics aren’t going anywhere

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka Tropics have returned to the capital city, now with new ownership. The new ownership group consists of three Topeka businessmen, all focused on giving the community the football team they want. They are Trevor Burdett, owner of Sacred Leaf CBD here in Topeka; Chad Logan, owner of Logan Business Machines; and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KU sets multiple enrollment records

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The University of Kansas is celebrating much more than football this week. KU saw a significant rise in freshman enrollment this semester. With 4,457 incoming freshmen, this will be its largest freshman class since 2008. At a 3.66 average GPA, this freshman class tied last year’s for the highest all-time at KU. […]
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Vancouver, CA
KSNT News

Washburn Rural football player’s deafness isn’t holding him back

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Cruz Perez was born bi-laterally, profoundly deaf, meaning he was completely deaf in both ears. At a young age, Cruz’s parents decided to give him cochlear implants, granting him the gift of hearing. “He hears the same way but it’s processed into digital sound, so it goes into that cochlear device and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn president turns the lights out on 25 years

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dr. Jerry Farley will turn the lights out on his 25 year career as president of Washburn University on Friday, September 30, 2022. Dr. Jerry Farley graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1968 with a B.A degree in accounting and Finance. Upon graduation he accepted a position in the Bursar’s office […]
TOPEKA, KS
kshb.com

Chiefs fans make alternate plans ahead of Hurricane Ian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Category 3 Hurricane Ian is headed for Florida’s western coast, putting the Chief’s Sunday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in jeopardy. Fans in the Kansas City area with plans to travel to the sunshine state are debating weathering the storm, with the safety of Floridians top of mind.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Country star Jamey Johnson at Prairie Band Casino and Resort

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Country music star Jamey Johnson played at the Prairie Band Casino and Resort Thursday evening to a sold-out crowd. Johnson is an eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in March 2022. Jamey Johnson is from Enterprise, Alabama. After graduating from Jefferson Davis High School, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy