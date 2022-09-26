ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah basketball gets commitment from RSL Academy guard David Katoa

By Ryan McDonald
 3 days ago
Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith talks to his team during a media timeout in a men’s basketball game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Utah won 55-50. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

On the day it opened practice for the 2022-23 season, the Utah Runnin’ Utes basketball program on Monday got a commitment from a prospect in the class of 2024.

That player is guard David Katoa of RSL Academy in Herriman. Katoa announced his pledge via Instagram .

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-4 and 170 pounds, Katoa has been on the recruiting radar for quite sometime despite the fact he’s just beginning his junior year of high school.

According to 247, Katoa already holds scholarship offers from Utah State, SUU, UC Santa Barbara and New Jersey Institute of Technology in addition to Utah.

Katoa becomes the first prospect to commit to the Runnin’ Utes as part of their 2024 recruiting class.

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state's oldest continuously operating business.

