Rapid City, SD

lincolnparishjournal.com

LSP lieutenant placed on leave following South Dakota arrest

Baton Rouge, LA – Following a sex crime investigation initiated by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City, South Dakota, 44-year-old Kirk Thibodeaux has been charged with Hiring for Sexual Activity. Lt. Kirk Thibodeaux, currently assigned to the Transportation Safety Services/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, has been placed...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

11-year-old Lei’Lynn Schierbeck missing from Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl. Lei’Lynn Schierbeck was reported missing on Monday, September 26. Schierbeck was last seen in the evening on Friday, September 23, near N. Maple and Knollwood Drive. She...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota Kids Belong expands west to help children in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An organization spreading awareness about the need for foster care families in South Dakota expanded Tuesday. The South Dakota Kids Belong chapter is expanding its mission to Pennington County, and more specifically Rapid City, to encourage more people to become foster parents for children in need.
RAPID CITY, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Remember Ray Ring When You Think Of Noem’s Announcement

Maybe your jaw hit the floor, like mine did, when Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday morning that she has promised South Dakota families the largest tax cut in the state’s history by eliminating the sales tax on food. She made the announcement at Dakota Butcher in Rapid City, surrounded...
RAPID CITY, SD
City
Rapid City, SD
State
Louisiana State
Rapid City, SD
Crime & Safety
State
South Dakota State
newscenter1.tv

Louisiana girl traveling the country to spread love, positivity to law enforcement makes a stop in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the last five years, 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin of Louisiana has been on a mission to spread love and gratitude for law enforcement across the United States. With her mother, Angie, and brother, Phillip, they have made their way across the country to South Dakota. After meeting with officers in Rapid City, she explained her story.
RAPID CITY, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Several cows killed by anthrax in western South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – Several cows have died of anthrax in western South Dakota, officials said Tuesday. According to South Dakota Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson, "several" cows from a herd of 160 unvaccinated cattle died in Meade County. She said it is the first confirmed anthrax death in cattle this year.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
#City Police
brookingsradio.com

Brother accused of fatally strangling sister in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man accused of killing his sister by strangulation is being held on $100,000 cash bond. Twenty-eight-year-old Nicklaus Houchin is charged with first-degree manslaughter in Thursday’s death of 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. Police say the brother and sister were...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Anthrax found in South Dakota cattle

Several unvaccinated cows in Meade County have died after being infected with anthrax, according to a Tuesday release from the South Dakota Animal Industry Board. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at South Dakota State University confirmed the disease from samples submitted over the weekend. This is the first...
MEADE COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

4 things to do in the Rapid City area this weekend

The Blue Man Group is making a stop in Rapid City. Over 35 million people worldwide have experienced this smash hit phenomenon. Blue Man Group will be performing Friday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct 1 at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater. While the...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Name released in Pennington County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Derek Vice, 50, has been identified as a person who died in a two-vehicle crash in Box Elder on Sept.21. According to the Department of Public Safety, Vice was driving on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound Toyota Tacoma. The second driver has been identified as Kyle Brown, 31, of Rapid City.
BOX ELDER, SD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KELOLAND TV

Deadwood casinos start crack-down on under-21s

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The persistent problem of people younger than age 21 who are on gambling floors in Deadwood casinos could lead to tighter rules from the South Dakota Commission on Gaming. The commission on Wednesday directed its staff to do a review and bring any proposed changes...
DEADWOOD, SD
Fox News

South Dakota man accused of fatally stabbing sister in vehicle

A South Dakota man accused of killing his sister by strangulation is being held on $100,000 cash bond. Nicklaus Houchin, 28, is charged with first-degree manslaughter in Thursday's death of 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. The brother and sister were in a vehicle with several others who were delivering...
RAPID CITY, SD
more955.com

Governor Kristi Noem proposes largest tax cut in South Dakota history

RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, Governor Kristi Noem proposed for South Dakota families the largest tax cut in South Dakota history: eliminating the sales tax on groceries. She made the announcement at Dakota Butcher in Rapid City, surrounded by parents and their children. “I have seen families across...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem changes course on grocery tax, commits to repealing it

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just nine months ago, Governor Kristi Noem was seemingly against removing the sales tax on groceries. But Wednesday, the incumbent governor, currently locked in a tough re-election bid, announced that she is now looking forward to working with state lawmakers next legislative session to eliminate the charge.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

A Rapid City man is charged in strangling death of sister

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Rapid City man accused of strangling his sister last week made his first court appearance on Monday. Nicklaus Houchin, 28, is being charged with First Degree Manslaughter stemming from an incident that happened in the Target parking lot in Rushmore Crossing on Thursday, September 22. Police were called to the scene for a report of an unresponsive female. Although a medical unit took over life saving measures, the victim identified as 31-year-old Danielle Houchin, died on the way to the hospital.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Deadwood casino, worker lose licenses for proxy bets

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — A Deadwood casino and one of its top employees lost their licenses Wednesday for placing illegal proxy bets on sporting events through the casino and engaging in other related illegal activities. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming went into executive session to consider allegations against...
DEADWOOD, SD

