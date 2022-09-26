ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Dallas approves budget that includes more funding for police and a lower property tax rate

The Dallas City Council voted unanimously to approve a budget not to exceed about $4.8 billion and lower the property tax rate after an unexpected vote delay. The vote on the tax rate and budget was supposed to happen a week earlier but got rescheduled because of issues with rules. The city didn’t properly advertise the required public hearing for the budget. The council can’t vote on the budget until there’s a hearing on it, and it can’t approve the tax rate until the budget is approved.
Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Opens October 1st

Every year, the federal government and the State of Texas allocate hundreds of millions of dollars in grants and loans for college students. Students who plan to attend a college or university during the 2023–2024 academic year can request funds to pay for higher-ed costs by submitting two forms: Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the Texas Application for State Financial Aid (TASFA).
Fort Worth Approves $2.3 Billion Budget That Includes Drop in Property Tax Rate

The Fort Worth City Council passed a $2.3 billion budget Tuesday that includes a property tax cut. The 2023 budget, an increase of $10 over 2022, passed by a vote of 7-2, will reduce property taxes from $.73 per $100 of property tax valuation to $.71. The drop isn't expected to save property owners any money, however, since property values remain high in the city.
Dallas Man Charged in $26 Million Real Estate Scam

A Dallas man has been federally charged with allegedly scamming real estate investors out of over $26 million. Timothy Lynch Barton, 59, was indicted on September 20, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Barton was indicted for one count of securities fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and seven counts of wire fraud.
Residents Bemoan Property Tax Increase Despite Lower Rate

Though the Dallas City Council is set to potentially lower property taxes, some city residents are not pleased with the possible downsides. The Dallas Central Appraisal District will potentially raise assessed values for homes, likely canceling any benefit from a lower tax rate. The city council is meeting Wednesday to...
Affordable housing: What does it mean for our neighborhood?

NOTHING POLARIZES AN ASSEMBLY of citizens and civic leaders like a discussion about affordable housing. So, when the Dallas City Council, resolved to tackle a citywide shortage of accessible homes, met last year to consider the construction of multiple Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) developments, drama ensued. The thorniest proposal...
Dallas Residents Oppose Warehouse Zoning Plan

Dallas homeowners are opposing the building of warehouses near their properties. As a booming center for national distribution, more warehouses are being constructed across North Texas. Many homeowners, however, are speaking out against these warehouses. The Capella Park neighborhood in far Southwest Dallas is filled with many large luxurious homes,...
New Complaints About West Dallas Shingle Factory

Critics have new complaints about the GAF West Dallas shingle factory that promised to wind down operations and leave the city. The company denies it, but the critics claim the company failed promises of emission reduction and failed to submit required disclosures to regulators. In July, GAF announced it would...
Here’s what you need to know about property tax bills

The commissioners court is responsible for setting about 17% of residents’ tax rate. The rest is paid to other taxing entities like cities, school districts and special taxing districts like water — with school districts making up the bulk of the tax rate. “We talk about it as...
COVID-19 cases slowly beginning to rise in North Texas

DALLAS – The variety of COVID-19 cases is slowly going up in North Texas. Hospitalizations are nonetheless fairly low, although. There have been 351 new cases reported in Collin and Denton counties on Sunday. Dallas and Tarrant counties will report their numbers later in the week. But the very...
Records: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena

DALLAS — (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ran out of his house and jumped into a truck driven by his wife, a state senator, to avoid being served a subpoena to testify Tuesday in an abortion access case, according to court documents. A process server wrote...
