The Dallas City Council voted unanimously to approve a budget not to exceed about $4.8 billion and lower the property tax rate after an unexpected vote delay. The vote on the tax rate and budget was supposed to happen a week earlier but got rescheduled because of issues with rules. The city didn’t properly advertise the required public hearing for the budget. The council can’t vote on the budget until there’s a hearing on it, and it can’t approve the tax rate until the budget is approved.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO