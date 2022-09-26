Read full article on original website
keranews.org
Dallas approves budget that includes more funding for police and a lower property tax rate
The Dallas City Council voted unanimously to approve a budget not to exceed about $4.8 billion and lower the property tax rate after an unexpected vote delay. The vote on the tax rate and budget was supposed to happen a week earlier but got rescheduled because of issues with rules. The city didn’t properly advertise the required public hearing for the budget. The council can’t vote on the budget until there’s a hearing on it, and it can’t approve the tax rate until the budget is approved.
dallasisd.org
Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Opens October 1st
Every year, the federal government and the State of Texas allocate hundreds of millions of dollars in grants and loans for college students. Students who plan to attend a college or university during the 2023–2024 academic year can request funds to pay for higher-ed costs by submitting two forms: Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the Texas Application for State Financial Aid (TASFA).
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Approves $2.3 Billion Budget That Includes Drop in Property Tax Rate
The Fort Worth City Council passed a $2.3 billion budget Tuesday that includes a property tax cut. The 2023 budget, an increase of $10 over 2022, passed by a vote of 7-2, will reduce property taxes from $.73 per $100 of property tax valuation to $.71. The drop isn't expected to save property owners any money, however, since property values remain high in the city.
Some hospitals rake in high profits while their patients are loaded with medical debt
Across the U.S., many hospitals have become wealthy, even as their bills force patients to make gut-wrenching sacrifices. This pattern is especially stark for health care systems in Dallas-Fort Worth.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man Charged in $26 Million Real Estate Scam
A Dallas man has been federally charged with allegedly scamming real estate investors out of over $26 million. Timothy Lynch Barton, 59, was indicted on September 20, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Barton was indicted for one count of securities fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and seven counts of wire fraud.
dallasexpress.com
Residents Bemoan Property Tax Increase Despite Lower Rate
Though the Dallas City Council is set to potentially lower property taxes, some city residents are not pleased with the possible downsides. The Dallas Central Appraisal District will potentially raise assessed values for homes, likely canceling any benefit from a lower tax rate. The city council is meeting Wednesday to...
advocatemag.com
Affordable housing: What does it mean for our neighborhood?
NOTHING POLARIZES AN ASSEMBLY of citizens and civic leaders like a discussion about affordable housing. So, when the Dallas City Council, resolved to tackle a citywide shortage of accessible homes, met last year to consider the construction of multiple Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) developments, drama ensued. The thorniest proposal...
keranews.org
More people use East Arlington free Wi-Fi program monthly. Here's how other areas can get it
The service, supported entirely with federal CARES Act funding, covers homes between East Abram Street, Sherry Street, Park Row Drive and New York Avenue—an area where around 18% of the 1,164 homes do not have steady internet access and around 3 in 10 residents are enrolled in schools. Jimmie...
keranews.org
TEA commissioner says STAAR test will get a shakeup next year, touts academic recovery
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath returned to Dallas Tuesday with a triumphant message he’s touted before. He reminded members of the Dallas Regional Chamber that the worst of the pandemic wiped out a decade’s worth of academic gains. He said COVID-19 was the largest academic disruption in the last century.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Disadvantaged Families May Get Dallas Cash
Dallas is considering a plan to give monthly cash directly to disadvantaged families. Better than expected sales tax revenue is a source to help make the payments. It’s part of an equity plan that had overwhelming support from the Dallas City Council in August. The initial suggestion for the...
Dallas Observer
City and Dallas Police Plan to Protest Alcohol Licenses of Businesses Causing 'Public Safety Issues'
In a July memo, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson asked the City Attorney’s Office and the Dallas Police Department to start challenging alcohol licenses of businesses “that have acted irresponsibly and created public safety issues” in Dallas’ nightlife scene. "Several violent incidents in our city's vibrant and...
How much does it cost to be a first-time homeowner in large Texas cities?
Moving out of your parent's house is nerve-wracking whether you're headed to college or hitting the workforce and simply getting your own space. Usually, new adults will start out in apartments and eventually become first-time homeowners.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Residents Oppose Warehouse Zoning Plan
Dallas homeowners are opposing the building of warehouses near their properties. As a booming center for national distribution, more warehouses are being constructed across North Texas. Many homeowners, however, are speaking out against these warehouses. The Capella Park neighborhood in far Southwest Dallas is filled with many large luxurious homes,...
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling.
Tarrant County D.A. recommends Texas Seven member Randy Halprin get a new trial
One of the two surviving members of the cop-killing Texas Seven prison escapees may get a new trial. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals will make the final decision.
blackchronicle.com
North Texas considered a hot spot for COVID-19 BA.5 subvariant by CDC
DALLAS – The CDC says three of North Texas’ 4 largest counties at the moment are at excessive danger for COVID-19. Cases have been ticking up for a few weeks now, pushed by a highly-transmissible subvariant. At least one forecast warns hospitals might begin getting too crowded by...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Complaints About West Dallas Shingle Factory
Critics have new complaints about the GAF West Dallas shingle factory that promised to wind down operations and leave the city. The company denies it, but the critics claim the company failed promises of emission reduction and failed to submit required disclosures to regulators. In July, GAF announced it would...
fortworthreport.org
Here’s what you need to know about property tax bills
The commissioners court is responsible for setting about 17% of residents’ tax rate. The rest is paid to other taxing entities like cities, school districts and special taxing districts like water — with school districts making up the bulk of the tax rate. “We talk about it as...
blackchronicle.com
COVID-19 cases slowly beginning to rise in North Texas
DALLAS – The variety of COVID-19 cases is slowly going up in North Texas. Hospitalizations are nonetheless fairly low, although. There have been 351 new cases reported in Collin and Denton counties on Sunday. Dallas and Tarrant counties will report their numbers later in the week. But the very...
Records: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena
DALLAS — (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ran out of his house and jumped into a truck driven by his wife, a state senator, to avoid being served a subpoena to testify Tuesday in an abortion access case, according to court documents. A process server wrote...
