ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

'Ticketing blitz' will target drivers double-parked in Center City bus lanes

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N30CY_0iBBxp6100

A ticketing blitz started in Philadelphia on Monday with several city agencies partnering up in hopes of clearing out bus lanes.

SEPTA, city officials, and the Philadelphia Parking Authority are working together on the Center City enforcement, where the agencies plan to write tickets to anyone who is stopped or stalled in a bus lane on parts of JFK Boulevard, Market and Chestnut streets.

Frequent riders say the double-parked cars are a problem.

"We have to wait. The bus is already late. You could be late to work, you could be late to your appointment," said Dior Holmes from North Philadelphia.

"Me being an Uber driver? Sometimes I need to double park," said James Harris from Wynnefield.

Drivers caught in bus lanes could be issued tickets anywhere from $51 for disobeying signs to $101 for blocking mass transit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7vWk_0iBBxp6100

"Our goal isn't to give people a ticket," said Christopher Puchalsky, director of policy and strategic initiatives for the city's Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability. "Some people unfortunately only respond to this kind of pressure."

The "bus only" lanes the city is targeting are between 23rd and 6th streets on Chestnut, 20th and 6th on Market, and 19th and 15th on JFK Boulevard.

SEPTA, the city, and the PPA have partnered for this before in 2018 and 2019, writing thousands of tickets.

"I honestly think it's just another way to make more money. Everything is geared toward money for the city," said Jeanette Lewis from North Philadelphia.

Officials claim the last targeted enforcement worked and reduced ride times for buses by as much as two and a half minutes.

"A couple minutes may not sound like a lot but it's helping people get where they need to go on time," said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

Drivers say the city isn't addressing what they believe is the root of the problem.

"They really need to find a way to make more parking available. There is nowhere, literally nowhere to park," said Lewis.

The city says the targeted enforcement could last from a couple of weeks to a couple of months, depending on how drivers respond.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia begins cracking down on drivers who block bus lanes in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crackdown for drivers who use bus lanes in Center City went into effect on Monday. The new initiative means Philadelphia law enforcement will be issuing tickets to those drivers and focusing on moving violations.Officers will concentrate on the areas of Chestnut and Market Streets and JFK Boulevard.SEPTA says enforcement can significantly speed up travel time for its buses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA train derails near Trenton Transit Center

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) - A SEPTA train derailed in Trenton. It happened near the Trenton Transit Center, just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Service for the Trenton Line in this area is suspended in both directions. No word on any injuries or what caused the derailment. 
TRENTON, NJ
wasteadvantagemag.com

The City of Philadelphia, PA Conducts Expanded Hours Residential Sanitation Collection Pilot Program

In an effort to improve mobility and traffic congestion, the City is conducting a six-month pilot that began September 26, to expand residential trash and recycling collection hours within the boundaries of Vine to Bainbridge Streets, from the Delaware to Schuylkill Rivers, to limit the operation of municipal sanitation trucks during the more congested times of the travel.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Traffic
delawarevalleynews.com

Woman Car Jacked At Gun Point In Front Of Her Northeast Philly Home

Philadelphia Police released video of a masked carjacker who pulled a gun on a woman in a residential neighborhood last week. It was September 19, 2022 in front of a house on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place. The video( below) shows the woman toss her handbag to the ground as the thief pulls a pistol on her.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Bus Lane#Construction Maintenance#Chestnut#Ppa
phl17.com

Man fatally shot multiple times in his neighborhood of Spring Gardens

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Spring Gardens neighborhood. The incident happened on the 600 block of North 13th Street around 1:58 pm Monday. According to police. a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in the torso....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
csengineermag.com

Upscale Philadelphia high-rise now open

PHILADELPHIA—The Harman Group, now IMEG, is proud to announce the opening of Arthaus, 301 S. Broad St., Philadelphia. The exquisite, 47-story, 400,000 square-foot residential tower fits seamlessly into the atmosphere of upscale art, culture, and entertainment along the Avenue of the Arts. The luxury high-rise includes 107 condominiums, curated amenities, ground floor retail, and above-ground parking for 151 cars. A grand opening celebration was held Sept. 20.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Havoc in Havertown: Police increasing patrols after groups of kids cause "ruckus"

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- It's not just happening in the city. Groups of kids are causing havoc in Havertown. They're attacking other young people for no apparent reason, and they're creating a panic in the Delaware County town.Police are fed up, saying this will not be tolerated. They're increasing their patrols to track them down.CBS Philadelphia spoke with one parent whose son was attacked. In that incident, it was 10 teens on one, them delivering blows, punches and kicks. Police are working to identify the people responsible and promise arrests will be made.Groups of teens have created panic along Darby...
HAVERTOWN, PA
Daily Mail

'The birthplace of liberty is a cesspool': Crime wave sweeps 'lawless' Philadelphia with more than 750 people shot dead since Memorial Day and rampant smash-and-grabs wrecking businesses

Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city. Since Memorial Day, shootings and assaults in the supposed City of Brotherly Love has been...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Protest calls for an end to carriage horses on Philly streets

A group of animal rights activists gathered outside City Hall in Philadelphia urging City Council to end the use of horses to pull tourist carriages through the city. The group rallied directly under a vacant City Council chambers, calling on politicians to remove horses from city streets. Jacqueline Sadashige of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
116K+
Followers
15K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy