Sweetwater, TX

BigCountryHomepage

Nightmare tenant: Abilene landlord left with thousands of dollars in damages after issuing eviction

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More evictions are now being seen across Taylor County in a post COVID-19 pandemic world. One Abilene landlord was left with thousands of dollars worth of damage after an angry tenant destroyed her home.  When tenants rent a home, property managers often expect slight property damage known as wear and […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

Woman arrested after early trick-or-treating attempt in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Halloween is just about a month away, but residents in one northwest Abilene neighborhood had an early visit from a trick-or-treater. Abilene police say they got several calls from residents on Minter Lane about a woman who was ringing doorbells and demanding Halloween candy. Residents also complained she was yelling profanities.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman arrested for trick-or-treating, yelling profanities early Thursday morning

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents UNDISCLOSED PROPERTY – Theft of PropertyA victim reported an unknown suspect took items from […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Multiple killed in Tuesday afternoon crash near Winters

WINTERS, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that killed multiple people Tuesday afternoon in Runnels county. According to a press release, Ronald Presley, 74, of Winters, was traveling north on U.S. Highway 83 in a 2009 Ford F150 pickup truck when he crossed the center stripe of U.S. Highway 83 striking two vehicles that were traveling south on U.S. Highway 83.
WINTERS, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

LIST: Abilene area Haunted Houses 2022

Editor’s note: If you know of a haunted house that you want included in this article, click here to email the details. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As October approaches, so do pumpkin patches, hay rides and haunted houses. Here are some haunted houses scheduled this October: Haunted House at Play Faire Park Visitors can explore […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman arrested for Public Intoxication after swinging American flag, yelling in early hours

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5700 block of Eagle Drive – Criminal MischiefA victim reported that his son with […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Haskell County area under mandatory boil water order

HASKELL, Texas — People living in Weinert in Haskell County are under a mandatory boil water order. The town is undergoing a routine cleaning of water lines and water tank because of state mandates. Residents are asked to boil water for now if used for cooking or drinking. The...
HASKELL COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene dad found asleep in car full of heroin with child in driver’s seat, man accused of using dog cage to beat girlfriend

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3100 block of Ventura Drive – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported their wallet, containing […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Some families concerned about Tye Cemetery

TYE, Texas — People with loved ones buried at the Tye Cemetery received what they say was an upsetting notice last week. "We received a letter, it actually got delivered to us on the 22nd, and it said we have until September the 30th to remove all benches, archways, shrubs, trees and flowers that were put out here and planted," said Pearl Penney, who owns five plots at the cemetery.
TYE, TX
ktxs.com

Seven Abilene ISD campuses earn Purple Star Designation from TEA

ABILENE, Texas — Clack Middle School student Jordan Turrieta has moved a lot. While Abilene is now home, he’s had stops in Hawaii, Florida, and North Carolina. Because Turrieta’s father is in the Air Force, traveling is part of the lifestyle. “Knowing that, we move every so...
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Jarrell woman dies in Callahan County crash

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas — A Jarrell woman was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on State Hwy 36, 12 miles south of Baird, in Callahan County. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said pickup truck traveling east, driven by Cory Ray Bush of Rockdale, was involved in a crash with a semitruck that was stopped in the traffic lane on Hwy 36. The pickup truck was disabled in the traffic lane for a short time.
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
kacu.org

Supporters and protestors show up for Abilene's first Pride Parade

Many cities across Texas and the U.S. celebrated the LGBTQ community during Pride Month in June. But in Abilene, the town’s first ever full-scale pride event just happened over the weekend. More than 1,800 people showed up, Saturday, according to The Abilene Pride Alliance. When Elizabeth Collier heard Abilene...
ABILENE, TX

