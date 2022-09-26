Read full article on original website
80-Year-Old Ida Schulz Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the Abilene Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday. The officials stated that 80-year-old Abilene resident, Ida [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Nightmare tenant: Abilene landlord left with thousands of dollars in damages after issuing eviction
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More evictions are now being seen across Taylor County in a post COVID-19 pandemic world. One Abilene landlord was left with thousands of dollars worth of damage after an angry tenant destroyed her home. When tenants rent a home, property managers often expect slight property damage known as wear and […]
Woman arrested after early trick-or-treating attempt in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Halloween is just about a month away, but residents in one northwest Abilene neighborhood had an early visit from a trick-or-treater. Abilene police say they got several calls from residents on Minter Lane about a woman who was ringing doorbells and demanding Halloween candy. Residents also complained she was yelling profanities.
Crime Reports: Abilene woman arrested for trick-or-treating, yelling profanities early Thursday morning
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents UNDISCLOSED PROPERTY – Theft of PropertyA victim reported an unknown suspect took items from […]
ktxs.com
Multiple killed in Tuesday afternoon crash near Winters
WINTERS, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that killed multiple people Tuesday afternoon in Runnels county. According to a press release, Ronald Presley, 74, of Winters, was traveling north on U.S. Highway 83 in a 2009 Ford F150 pickup truck when he crossed the center stripe of U.S. Highway 83 striking two vehicles that were traveling south on U.S. Highway 83.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
LIST: Abilene area Haunted Houses 2022
Editor’s note: If you know of a haunted house that you want included in this article, click here to email the details. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As October approaches, so do pumpkin patches, hay rides and haunted houses. Here are some haunted houses scheduled this October: Haunted House at Play Faire Park Visitors can explore […]
fox34.com
Community rallies after Jayton’s Kent County General Store destroyed by fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the small town of Jayton, the Kent County General Store was where families gathered to get groceries, play games, or watch TV, but on Sept. 25, tragedy struck. Most of the general store, owned by the Ham family for nearly 11 years, burned to the...
Crash report: 30-year-old Central Texas woman dies in Callahan County wreck
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 30-year-old Central Texas woman was killed Monday morning in a traffic wreck near Baird. According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 45-year-old Rockdale man was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on State Highway 36 when he collided with a ‘truck tractor […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police searching for man caught beating ATM machine
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a man caught on camera beating an ATM with a tire iron earlier this month. Police circulated surveillance footage of the suspect Tuesday, showing the incident that happened at an ATM on Sayles Blvd September 18. The video shows the man drive up to the ATM […]
Crime Reports: Abilene woman arrested for Public Intoxication after swinging American flag, yelling in early hours
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5700 block of Eagle Drive – Criminal MischiefA victim reported that his son with […]
ktxs.com
Haskell County area under mandatory boil water order
HASKELL, Texas — People living in Weinert in Haskell County are under a mandatory boil water order. The town is undergoing a routine cleaning of water lines and water tank because of state mandates. Residents are asked to boil water for now if used for cooking or drinking. The...
Coke County Sheriff no longer enforcing Robert Lee city ordinances
According to Coke County Sheriff's Office, there is no longer a contract between the office and the City of Robert Lee to enforce city ordinances or answer calls regarding violations of city ordinances.
Crime Reports: Abilene dad found asleep in car full of heroin with child in driver’s seat, man accused of using dog cage to beat girlfriend
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3100 block of Ventura Drive – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported their wallet, containing […]
GALLERY: Cooking fire spreads, injures 1 in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was taken to the hospital for care after a cooking fire went awry Tuesday afternoon in North Abilene. Luckily, quick action was taken by an Abilene Fire Department (AFD) ladder truck. AFD alerted the public to the fire just before 2:00 p.m., via a Facebook post. In the post, […]
ktxs.com
Some families concerned about Tye Cemetery
TYE, Texas — People with loved ones buried at the Tye Cemetery received what they say was an upsetting notice last week. "We received a letter, it actually got delivered to us on the 22nd, and it said we have until September the 30th to remove all benches, archways, shrubs, trees and flowers that were put out here and planted," said Pearl Penney, who owns five plots at the cemetery.
ktxs.com
Seven Abilene ISD campuses earn Purple Star Designation from TEA
ABILENE, Texas — Clack Middle School student Jordan Turrieta has moved a lot. While Abilene is now home, he’s had stops in Hawaii, Florida, and North Carolina. Because Turrieta’s father is in the Air Force, traveling is part of the lifestyle. “Knowing that, we move every so...
Jarrell woman dies in Callahan County crash
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas — A Jarrell woman was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on State Hwy 36, 12 miles south of Baird, in Callahan County. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said pickup truck traveling east, driven by Cory Ray Bush of Rockdale, was involved in a crash with a semitruck that was stopped in the traffic lane on Hwy 36. The pickup truck was disabled in the traffic lane for a short time.
kacu.org
Supporters and protestors show up for Abilene's first Pride Parade
Many cities across Texas and the U.S. celebrated the LGBTQ community during Pride Month in June. But in Abilene, the town’s first ever full-scale pride event just happened over the weekend. More than 1,800 people showed up, Saturday, according to The Abilene Pride Alliance. When Elizabeth Collier heard Abilene...
brownwoodnews.com
Two-vehicle collision in Callahan County claims life of 30-year-old woman
According to information received from the Texas Department of Public Safety Tuesday afternoon, a two-vehicle accident between a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2000 Ford Expedition at 5:27 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 on State Highway 36, 12 miles south of Baird, claimed one life. Megan Janea Murphy, 30, from Jarrell,...
