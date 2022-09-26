ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

7 of New Jersey’s dumbest moments (Opinion)

This is not a 'Top 7' list. Because if you think about the politics, corruption, business interference, celebrity gossip, idiotic driving maneuvers and all the rest, the list of New Jersey dumb moments just goes on and on. So this is only an appetizer. You can serve yourself a full...
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

Wawa asks NJ candidate to stop using geese in his campaign

Wawa has told 4th Congressional District candidate Matt Jenkins to stop using flying geese on his campaign website because it looks too much like theirs. Although Wawa's logo uses only one goose and the Democratic challenger's logo uses two, the company that owns the convenience chain believes they look too much like the design used by Wawa between 1990 and 2004, according to a cease and desist letter obtained by Politico.
ELECTIONS
lynnhazan.com

Best Places for Fall Foliage in New Jersey

We are excited to soak in the fall colors while sipping on our favorite drinks, from pumpkin-spiced lattes to hot apple ciders. It is breathtaking to explore the beautiful landscapes of New Jersey, turning vibrant hues of orange, red, and amber. Whether you are looking for a challenging hike, a stroll through the park, or kayaking to experience the Fall color changes, I got you covered with a list of the most incredible places to experience the foliage. The list below includes state forests and local and county parks across New Jersey. Go out, explore, and enjoy all Fall has to offer!
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

Ian impacts for NJ: 3″ rain, 30+ mph gusts, minor tidal flooding

Unsurprisingly, this forecast is all about Ian. We have one more calm, dry day in New Jersey before things start turning rainy and windy through early next week. Much of Florida is windswept and underwater, after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Power outages measured in the millions, and estimated rainfall totals over a foot in several places.
ENVIRONMENT
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

