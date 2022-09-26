Read full article on original website
Suburbs urge NJ takeover of Trenton utility after repeated water problems
After years of failure to meet safe drinking water requirements — a group of elected officials have called for the state to take over operation of the water utility that serves five Mercer County communities. Trenton Water Works supplies 29 million gallons of drinking water daily to more than...
Common Sense candidates you can vote for in Bergen County, NJ (Opinion)
My friend and former Rochelle Park Mayor Frank Valenzuela joined me on the air Thursday to discuss a great event we're having for local candidates running in Rochelle Park and Bergen County at the Elan in Lodi. Frank is a strong local voice who is spending his time giving back...
Event cancelation! Please help this important NJ cause
My friend Tom Hudanish had to make a difficult call to the station on Friday morning. Because of the bad weather from hurricane Ian that is expected to drench the state on Saturday, he had to cancel the 5th Annual Rock for Awareness event. It's a real blow to the...
7 of New Jersey’s dumbest moments (Opinion)
This is not a 'Top 7' list. Because if you think about the politics, corruption, business interference, celebrity gossip, idiotic driving maneuvers and all the rest, the list of New Jersey dumb moments just goes on and on. So this is only an appetizer. You can serve yourself a full...
People in NJ will sleep in car or tent on Oct. 22. But for many, it’s every night
SUMMIT — A New Jersey-based nonprofit, Family Promise, continues to work to prevent and end family homelessness, both in the Garden State and across the nation. It will host its 3rd annual “Night Without a Bed” social media challenge and event aimed at raising awareness of family homelessness, on Saturday, Oct. 22.
A new and mysterious disease in NJ is killing off certain trees
Beech leaf disease, which has been killing beech trees in New Jersey, is a new disease that was discovered in Ohio in 2012. Not much is known about it, said Rosa Yoo, forest health specialist with the New Jersey Forest Service. What is known, however, is that the disease is associated with a nematode, which is a microscopic worm.
A plan to force Costco to sell gas to anyone in New Jersey
TRENTON – Warehouse clubs such as Costco would be prevented from limiting their gasoline sales to people with paid memberships in New Jersey, under bills proposed in the state Senate that seek to reverse a change that started three months ago. Costco sells gas only to members who pay...
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
Wawa asks NJ candidate to stop using geese in his campaign
Wawa has told 4th Congressional District candidate Matt Jenkins to stop using flying geese on his campaign website because it looks too much like theirs. Although Wawa's logo uses only one goose and the Democratic challenger's logo uses two, the company that owns the convenience chain believes they look too much like the design used by Wawa between 1990 and 2004, according to a cease and desist letter obtained by Politico.
Florida hurricane brings back horrifying memories of Sandy in NJ
Everyone in New Jersey who was of age can remember the terrifying night of Oct. 29, 2012. It's hard to believe that it's almost ten years since Superstorm Sandy hit the Jersey coast with a force that no one could imagine. Some folks are still not whole from the experience...
The hysterical reason why we’re allowed to pump diesel (but not gas) in NJ (Opinion)
One of our biggest topics on New Jersey 101.5 is whether or not we should be allowed to have the option of pumping our own gas. Much has been written about it, much has been discussed. What I never discussed was this until I saw that Dennis Malloy wrote it: We in New Jersey are allowed to pump our own diesel fuel. Why is that?
Your conservative or traditional opinion is NOT welcome in New Jersey (Opinion)
Politics, the media and education are all controlled by the left in this state and in most of the Northeastern part of our country. If you have a conservative opinion or a traditional point of view you are deemed evil and not worthy of being heard in the public square whether it's about social or political issues.
L’Oréal to open $140M research center in Clark, NJ by 2024
CLARK — The globally-recognized beauty brand L'Oréal said Tuesday it would be opening a new, state-of-the-art research facility in this Union County township within the next two years. In a press release, L'Oréal USA said its Research & Innovation Center in Clark, a $140 million development project, is...
lynnhazan.com
Best Places for Fall Foliage in New Jersey
We are excited to soak in the fall colors while sipping on our favorite drinks, from pumpkin-spiced lattes to hot apple ciders. It is breathtaking to explore the beautiful landscapes of New Jersey, turning vibrant hues of orange, red, and amber. Whether you are looking for a challenging hike, a stroll through the park, or kayaking to experience the Fall color changes, I got you covered with a list of the most incredible places to experience the foliage. The list below includes state forests and local and county parks across New Jersey. Go out, explore, and enjoy all Fall has to offer!
Residents fight Toms River, NJ law that could lower home values (Opinion)
Late last year the Township Council in Toms River led by Mayor Mo Hill adopted an ordinance that increases the fees paid by home sellers and potentially jeopardizes the sale altogether. In addition to the inspections typically sought by buyers before closing on a house and banks before committing financing,...
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
Will Murphy send help to potential presidential rival DeSantis?
New Jersey is lending a hand as Florida begins clean-up from Hurricane Ian. Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday morning authorized 135 New Jersey National Guardsmen for deployment to Florida to support relief efforts. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Florida right now as they begin their journey...
Gov. Murphy addresses opposition to offshore wind energy in New Jersey
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy answered questions about the state’s burgeoning offshore wind energy industry during his monthly call-in show with tri-state NPR affiliates Tuesday night. One caller confronted Murphy over wind turbine projects in Long Beach Island and nearby shore towns like Atlantic City. Some residents are opposed...
Ian impacts for NJ: 3″ rain, 30+ mph gusts, minor tidal flooding
Unsurprisingly, this forecast is all about Ian. We have one more calm, dry day in New Jersey before things start turning rainy and windy through early next week. Much of Florida is windswept and underwater, after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Power outages measured in the millions, and estimated rainfall totals over a foot in several places.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/30
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. 16 - 23 mph (Gust 30 mph) 13 - 20 knots (Gust 26 knots) Ocean Temperature. 67° - 73°. (Normal 66° -...
