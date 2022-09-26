LOS ANGELES (September 29, 2022) – EqualizeHer, a new initiative taking solutions-driven action to create greater opportunities for women in the music business, announces the addition of singer/songwriter paris jackson to the line-up at its concert kick-off event at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA at 6:30 pm on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

