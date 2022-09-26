ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
guitargirlmag.com

paris jackson joins lineup for EqualizeHer LIVE concert at the Troubador Oct. 9th Supporting Linda Perry New Initiative Bringing Gender Equity to Music Industry

LOS ANGELES (September 29, 2022) – EqualizeHer, a new initiative taking solutions-driven action to create greater opportunities for women in the music business, announces the addition of singer/songwriter paris jackson to the line-up at its concert kick-off event at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA at 6:30 pm on Sunday, October 9, 2022.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy