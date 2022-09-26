ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylacauga, AL

1 dead, 1 injured in Sylacauga shooting

By AJ Holliday
 3 days ago

SYLACAUGA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Sylacauga Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night and left one man dead.

According to SPD, officers arrived to the 100 block of Seminole Avenue on calls of a person shot around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Dontez Garrett, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, 25, was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene and was transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center before being transported to UAB for medical treatment by Lifesaver.

Two vehicles were also damaged by gunfire during the incident. If you have any information, contact the Investigations Division at 256-761-2141. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.

CBS 42

