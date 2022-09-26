Cleveland to offer incentive for nonstop flights to Ireland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland City Council will introduce legislation Monday night that would help make nonstop flights from Cleveland to Dublin, Ireland a reality.

Proposed legislation would provide a $600,000 grant to Irish airliner Aer Lingus to maintain daily direct flights to Ireland for three years.

Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin said additional details would be released Wednesday. A press conference is scheduled at Hopkins Airport that afternoon.

“Great idea to have access to over the pond, specifically Ireland,” said Joel Schaedler. “We just went there a couple of weeks ago. We had to go to New York to get over there and it was a difficult transit quite frankly.”

According to a spokesperson for Hopkins no direct flights to Europe are currently available for Hopkins travelers.

“Wow, that would be awesome,” said Kenny Isufi. “You get the chance to go explore the world and not just sit here in Cleveland the whole time. I’m going to New York right now but I’ve actually never been to Ireland, but I would actually do it.”

WOW Air and Icelandair flew direct from Cleveland to Iceland in 2018 but canceled service shortly after routes did not achieve the profit targets set.

Aer Lingus did not respond to questions related to proposed flights from Hopkins.

A spokesperson released the following statement:

“Aer Lingus is committed to connecting Europe to North America through our Hub in Dublin. We are delighted to be building back our connectivity post pandemic and look forward to continuing to grow our transatlantic network.”

