Review: CCAE's well-sung 'Ain't Misbehavin'' a loving and funny tribute to Fats Waller

Next year will mark the 80th anniversary of the passing of Harlem Renaissance jazz pianist and composer Thomas "Fats" Waller. So it's understandable if today's audiences aren't familiar with some of his music.

Fortunately, there's no music or Wiki page cramming required before attending the high-spirited, funny and well-staged production of "Ain't Misbehavin': The Fats Waller Musical Show," which CCAE Theatricals opened Saturday in Escondido. Director and musical stager Ken Page — who was in the original 1978 Broadway cast of "Ain't Misbehavin'" — and his talented five-member cast do a fine job re-creating Waller's world and music for new initiates.

Waller was a successful recording artist, but the milieu he wrote about and where he performed live was New York City's Harlem nightclub circuit. That atmosphere is re-created elegantly onstage in the CCAE production, with luxurious scenic design by Stephen Gifford, chandelier lighting by Steven Young and costumes by Janet Pitcher. The production begins with a Waller-like pianist at the keyboard, but hidden behind the draped curtains is a bandstand with a crack six-piece jazz band.

There's virtually no spoken dialogue in "Ain't Misbehavin'," but Page has worked with the actors to create fully rounded characters, and the excellent historical photo montage-style projections designed by Blake McCarty give each song time, place and context. Thanks to the physical movements Page has created for the cast, it's quite clear that many of Waller's songs are about wanting and enjoying sex, even if the composer's merely suggestive lyrics are opaque.

The cast's performances, the dancing and the projections re-create the world of the Harlem Renaissance in all its glory and its edge of danger, as seen in the first-act closer "This Joint is Jumpin'," where gunshots, fistfights and police sirens mingle with the music.

In the Broadway original, the five actors — including Page — performed under their own first names, and in this production — despite the song and cast list in the printed program — the actors are using their first names as well. Each performer has at least one standout number.

Bass singer DeAndre Simmons, who plays the "Ken" role Page created, shines in the funny 1936 song "Your Feet's Too Big" and the playfully teasing "The Jitterbug Waltz (1942). Paula Galloway, who re-creates the role Nell Carter originated, has a comedic stage presence and rich voice in songs like the 1929 numbers "I've Got a Feeling I'm Falling" and "Mean to Me."

The liquid-limbed Mark Antony Howard is best in the show-stopper "The Viper's Drag," an ode to marijuana and the funny duet with Simmons, "Fat and Greasy." Felicia Fairley is Howard's dance partner and a light and comic presence, with a nice solo in "Keepin' Out of Mischief Now" (1932). And big-voiced Katie Porter shines in "Squeeze Me" (1925) and the funny "Find Out What They Like" (1929).

Even if you don't enter the auditorium with a lot of knowledge about Fats Waller, you'll leave with one. His music is familiar, funny and entertaining and this production represents him well.

